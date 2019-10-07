

A postal worker arranges packages on a conveyor belt at the main post office in Omaha, Neb. (Nati Harnik)

Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything

In the 10 days between the Jewish New Year and the Day of Atonement, Jews experience the “Days of Awe,” in which they are obligated to atone for their sins to be inscribed into the Book of Life for the next year. The three ways Jews can do this are repentance, prayer, and charity. The repentance part is particularly important. The Day of Atonement is all about Jews apologizing to God; the Days of Awe are about Jews apologizing to other people for the wrongs they have committed in the past year.

This brings me to the Trump administration and my need to atone for a policy sin.

Longtime readers of Spoiler Alerts are fully aware that I have been extremely critical of the Trump administration’s foreign policy, particularly the president’s negotiating tactics. I have generally cast doubt on the administration’s ability to use threats, bluffs, lowball offers, and other harsh bargaining tactics to advance U.S. interests.

There is one area where my skepticism proved unfounded, however, and it lead to perhaps the Trump administration’s greatest foreign policy accomplishment in its first thousand days. I speak, of course, of the Universal Postal Union.

Last year the Trump administration announced its intention to withdraw from the UPU this October unless the oldest international body in existence engaged in some serious reforms of how postal carriers could charge for foreign shipments -- fees set by the UPU. As I observed at the time, the United States had a legitimate beef with the way that terminal dues and transit charges were set by that organization. Long story short, the rates privileged developing countries, giving manufacturing powerhouses like China a leg up in their ability to ship small parcels such as mobile phones or pharmaceuticals to the United States.

The Trump administration threat to withdraw was designed to jumpstart the UPU’s efforts to reform this system, a daunting task for a multilateral organization not known for rapid response. As is typical of a multilateral institution like this one, changing these rates takes time and patience. Last October, I was pretty skeptical that this gambit would work, and warned that the UPU provided lots of other benefits to the United States in areas like narcotics trafficking that would be painful to give up. This was a risky strategy.

In September, the UPU met in its third extraordinary congress. The White House’s Peter Navarro represented the United States. This did not augur well. When the UPU rejected the United States’ preferred outcome, that seemed bad.

And here is where I must repent, because credit here it’s due: the Trump administration’s strategy worked out pretty well. The New York Times’ Nick Cumming-Bruce provides a clear rundown:

The United States agreed on Wednesday to stay in a United Nations body that has regulated international mail service for more than a century after delegates agreed during emergency talks to change the way postal fees are structured.... The deal struck on Wednesday will allow the United States to start setting its own postal fees in July and allow other countries that receive more than 75,000 metric tons of mail a year to start phasing in higher rates in January 2021.... Delegates from about 140 countries stood to applaud as Bishar Hussein, the head of the Universal Postal Union, said the new formula had passed. Only a day earlier, he had warned that a United States withdrawal could lead to chaos in international mail service.... Peter Navarro, President Trump’s trade adviser, said the decision was a “huge victory for millions of American workers and businesses” and would save the United States between $300 million and $500 million a year.

Clearly, other countries felt similarly to the United States on the unfair nature of the prior status quo, and the Trump administration’s treat to withdraw was exactly the shock to the system that the UPU needed. Outside assessments agree that this is a clear win for U.S. interests. The result is -- and I am not exaggerating when I say this -- the greatest foreign economic policy accomplishment in the Trump presidency.

I did not think the Trump administration would be able to pull this off. I was wrong, and I ask forgiveness.

Of course, the catch is that a roughly $400 million win should not be an administration’s greatest accomplishment in foreign economic policy. And yet this is where we are. The renegotiated U.S.-South Korea free trade agreement was a nothingburger. USMCA remains NAFTA-minus -- and unratified. The much-ballyhooed U.S.-Japan trade deal is a pale reflection of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. The Chinese continue to not make any significant concessions in their trade talks with the Trump administration. And the less said about negotiations with North Korea, the better.

It would be a mistake for the Trump White House to generalize from its UPU victory to other economic negotiations. Not all bargaining situations are created equal. But it is also true that the Trump administration’s hawkish approach to the status quo paid off in the case of the UPU. My apologies for getting this case wrong.