

U.S. and Turkish military forces conduct a joint patrol inside the security mechanism area in northeast Syria on Sept. 8. (Spc. Alec Dionne/U.S. Army/Reuters)

Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything

It is safe to say that the Trump administration’s late-Sunday announcement that U.S. troops “will no longer be in the immediate area” of a possible Turkish incursion into Kurdish-held Syria took a lot of people by surprise. And by people, I mean the Pentagon. And the Israelis. And Congress.

Politico’s Wesley Morgan quotes one source familiar with the administration’s policy deliberations as saying, “POTUS went rogue.” Things did not get much clearer Monday. President Trump tweeted a warning, declaring, “If Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!).” This reassured no one and sowed more confusion. Pentagon statements did not seem to jibe with other administration statements.

The concerns about the policy move are straightforward. The Kurds in Syria bore the brunt of the fighting that drove the Islamic State out of its self-proclaimed caliphate. Our NATO ally Turkey does not like this at all, given the ties between the People’s Protection Units (YPG) forces in Kurdish Syria and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) element in Turkey. If the United States withdraws its troops, it’s an implicit green light for Turkey to move into Syria and eliminate the Kurdish threat. Except that the Kurds also hold thousands of Islamic State fighters in captivity, and who knows what happens if the YPG is under attack.

The oddest aspect of all of this is that it seemed unnecessary. Morgan’s Politico story suggests that alternative arrangements had been worked out between the U.S. and Turkish militaries. Little wonder that a National Security Council official told Newsweek’s James Laporta that Trump got “rolled” by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In other words, for the Trump administration’s foreign policy, it was a day ending with a “Y.”

This reminds me of an exchange I had this year with a prominent realist scholar who shall remain nameless. I asked this person why they weren’t happier with the Trump administration, since the president seemed to be pursuing or talking up goals that realists like: forcing allies to do more, disentangling from the Middle East, pursuing a mercantilist trade policy, etc. This prominent realist then went on a rant about how Trump was doing everything incompetently and therefore was not really a realist.

Even realists who support Trump’s moves in the abstract acknowledge the inelegance of what is being done in practice:

1) as someone who doesn’t like whining about process, the Syria decision looks like a trash process;

2) as someone who favors withdrawal from Syria, that did not require blindsiding YPG/SDF, which it appears we have;

3) are US forces leaving Syria entirely? Where are they going? — Justin Logan (@JustinTLogan) October 7, 2019

As awful as it is to witness all of this, I do confess to a small dollop of schadenfreude at watching some realists squirm at Trump’s blunders. Because this is how the sausage is made. Each foreign policy tribe has had a leader sympathetic to its worldview come into office in this century. And each tribe has seen its Platonic ideal of foreign policy come to ruin in its execution.

Neoconservatives supported the invasion of Iraq, but I am old enough to remember that they were not thrilled with the way George W. Bush did it. For most of them, the invasion force was too light and the post-invasion force was way too light for their tastes. Nonetheless, they had to defend a radically imperfect policy implementation.

Similarly, liberal internationalists supported the Obama approach to foreign policy, but there were areas where the administration’s execution left something to be desired. Barack Obama was ambivalent at best about intervening in Libya and Syria. His team did not handle China’s rollout of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank terribly well. Nonetheless, they had to defend a radically imperfect policy implementation.

Trump is the closest realists will get to a president whose first principles mirror their own. He has bungled a lot of things. They might believe it is unfair that Trump is not executing a realist policy in the way that they would do it if they were in charge. But the mandarin is never in charge. The question is whether the imperfect version of their preferred policy is still worth supporting.

To their credit, some realist intellectuals realize this:

So as not to seem evasive, and to anticipate a challenge from @thomaswright08, FWIW I think the US should pull out of Syria and indeed the Middle East generally. This will forseeably result in some violent disorder, some of it horrific. Necessary retrenchment is rarely clean 1/ — Patrick Porter (@PatPorter76) October 7, 2019

Most do not, however. And after decades of hearing realists proclaim that they could do everything better, it is not the worst outcome for them to learn that all policy implementation is hard.