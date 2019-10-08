The reason stems from long-standing disagreements about what intelligence is. We may think we’re talking about the same innate quality of mind, but one person’s “smart” is another person’s “stupid.” As much as we use “intelligence” to describe technical expertise and reasoned judgment, it has also been the go-to explanation for success. Depending on who has successfully secured power, different qualities have been called intelligence at different points in history.

Given the instability of intelligence, it’s no use trying to claim that Trump is stupid. Instead, the best way forward for Democrats is to move beyond intelligence and speak to the specific judgment and capabilities a candidate must have — the kind of intelligence we want in a president — in order to face the enormous challenges of leading the country.

AD

AD

One of the most historically significant elections in the United States involved loud debate over what constituted intelligence. John Quincy Adams, the well-educated incumbent president smeared his 1828 Democratic opponent and heated rival by accusing him of bad spelling. That opponent was Andrew Jackson, who like Trump overcame charges of being dangerously ignorant and crass to win the presidency.

Jackson’s supporters responded to allegations that he was unfit for the presidency by arguing that while it may be true that Adams was the “able diplomatist and elegant writer,” Jackson’s “vigorous judgment,” “frank temper,” “free hand” and “valiant heart,” made him an example of “intellectual superiority,” and a “man of genius.” Jackson launched an age of expanded white male suffrage and with it, a more democratic meaning of intelligence as natural charisma and force of will: something altogether different from the refinement, knowledge and circumspection Adams offered.

Every campaign since has involved talk of intelligence, but in each case, the concept was sufficiently malleable to promote the virtues of very different candidates. Nathaniel Hawthorne boosted Franklin Pierce, the 1852 Democratic presidential nominee, by claiming he had “the stately endowment of administrative genius,” apparently a natural talent for managing the government. Abraham Lincoln was, on the one hand “Honest Abe, the Rail Splitter,” and at the same time the natural-born lawyer — a mark of distinction in lawyer-obsessed America. One campaign biography in 1860 claimed that “his strong, natural, direct, and irresistible logic marked him … as an intellectual king.”

AD

AD

The late 19th century saw the rise of a new paragon of mental ability that would eventually seep into politics: the businessman. University-trained psychologists had very little regard for men of business. Francis Galton, a cousin of Charles Darwin and the inventor of the word “eugenic” placed men of commerce in a middling stratum in his 1869 treatise Hereditary Genius. In the 1920s, psychologist Catherine Miles Cox compiled a list of historical geniuses with Shakespeare, Goethe and Lincoln at the top the list; “captains of industry” like Andrew Carnegie and John D. Rockefeller were nowhere to be found.

But outside university halls, genius and business did go hand in hand. In 1886, The Christian Union, the organ of Henry Ward Beecher, a Congregationalist preacher and promoter of free enterprise, declared that “Mr. Carnegie shows real genius.” Ubiquitous pocket guides carried around by ambitious clerks celebrated business acumen, defining genius as “judgment and an intuitive perception of the fitness of traffic and the relationship of demand and supply, with executive ability.” According to the survival-of-the-fittest logic of the late 19th century, many believed business success was the ultimate evidence of native intelligence. So in 1920, the United States elected its first businessman to the presidency: Warren Harding, a Republican newspaper magnate.

As the ineffectual Harding’s election proves, the ever-changing concept of intelligence did little to dispel the ambiguity about who really had the capacity for office. This was true even in an age that featured the use of the new IQ test. Originally developed in France to determine which children needed extra help in school, it was composed of a series of fill-in-the-blank questions that demanded quick comprehension and prediction. According to its originator Alfred Binet, it wasn’t true that those who did poorly were dangers to the gene pool; they simply had trouble paying attention, an ability that his own teaching methods proved can be developed.

AD

AD

Far from becoming the great judge of merit psychologists hoped it would be, in the United States, IQ did little more than serve as a flimsy excuse to set up immigration quotas and justify the forced sterilization of people deemed “feeble minded.” When Trump uses the term, he invokes this racist and xenophobic legacy of IQ rather than its practical applications.

The New Deal era saw the rise of the “technocracy,” a new veneration for highly trained, and technically competent government officials whose decisions were driven by science. But even this veneration for expertise did not corner the market on the sort of “intelligence” that voters looked to when choosing a president. While Democrats chose the U.S. Naval Academy-educated engineer Jimmy Carter, the Rhodes Scholar Bill Clinton and the Harvard-trained lawyer Barack Obama as presidential standard bearers, Republicans in the late 20th century gravitated more toward politicians with swagger and non-bookish success like the Hollywood actor Ronald Reagan and the proud C-student and baseball team owner George W. Bush. What Democrats celebrated as technical expertise came across to critics as pretentious, empty and ineffectual, and what Democrats saw as signs of ineptitude and ignorance Republicans interpreted as marks of intuition, persuasive power and guts.

This complicated history of what constitutes intelligence or proof of intellectual prowess helps explain how many of Trump’s critics can see him as grossly unqualified and lacking the knowledge and capacity to be president, while his supporters respect his acumen and see him as a man whose intelligence is proven by his success.

AD

AD

What we mean by “intelligent” or “genius” ultimately depends on the kind of proof we look for. Trump’s supporters see him as smart because he’s formidable and has a long history as a prominent businessman: his unscrupulous business practices and ethical foibles are explained as being shrewd, his unwillingness to release his tax returns like past presidents, a symbol of his business success and by extension, a sign of his intelligence.

By contrast, his opponents focus on his stumbles: from claiming that there were airports during the Revolutionary War, to his run of the mill day-to-day inaccuracies, to his constant spelling errors and typos, all offer up proof of mental inferiority.

The history of intelligence shows that no matter how many of these stumbles there are, Trump’s critics will never be able to convince his supporters that the president is not smart enough to be president.

AD