

President Trump meets with Turkish President Erdogan at the White House in May 2017. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Joshua A. Geltzer, formerly senior director for counterterrorism and deputy legal adviser at the National Security Council, is executive director and visiting professor of law at Georgetown’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection.

President Trump has been fiercely criticized for requesting that Ukraine investigate his leading political rival, former vice president Joe Biden. But Trump doesn’t just ask foreign leaders for domestic electoral assistance: He also gives it to them. Trump has now done just that for Turkish President Erdogan, offering a foreign policy favor for domestic political benefit. He has, in effect, done for Erdogan exactly what he asked of Ukrainian President Zelensky. And either seeking or providing such electoral interference is wildly inappropriate for a U.S. president.

Like Trump, who is unpopular at home, Turkey’s Erdogan has a problem — indeed, the same problem as Trump. His party lost big in local elections earlier this year, in part because he, like Trump, has been ineffective at governing, and especially at managing Turkey’s now-flailing economy. So he, too, needs to improve his domestic political standing; and like Trump, who looked to Ukraine for assistance, Erdogan sought help from another country.

In this case, that meant looking for a way to attack a familiar target for the Turkish government, the Kurds. Aggressive threats against the Kurds have become a staple for Turkish politicians, who decry the ethnic group as terrorists. More specifically, for Erdogan attacking the Kurds right now means creating space in Syria to send back displaced Syrians who’ve flooded into Turkey. Hence, the Wall Street Journal describes Erdogan as “facing growing discontent at home, including from his electoral base, with a majority of Turks calling for the government to send displaced Syrians back home.” Erdogan thus asked Trump for help: to get out of the way and give him the green light to attack the Kurds, thus making space in northern Syria to which to send back displaced Syrians.

But where Trump didn’t get what he asked Ukraine for, when Erdogan asked him for a similar favor, Trump said yes — virtually instantly, it appears, based on reports relying on a source serving on Trump’s National Security Council. And Trump did so despite the astounding and obvious cost to U.S. security of abandoning the Syrian Kurds, America’s most critical partners on the ground in Syria in preventing a resurgence of the terrorist threat posed by ISIS, including by continuing to hold thousands of ISIS detainees.

What’s more, anyone in Trump’s shoes would have known — or should have known — why Erdogan was asking for this favor. Erdogan’s declining popularity has been widely reported. His party’s recent losses and Turkey’s spiraling economy have been major news. Erdogan has, as the New York Times put it, “for years made pronouncements of plans for a military intervention in the northern Syrian enclave.” And Erdogan’s desire to make good on those plans to create room to expel Syrians has been similarly widely known and unmistakable. All told, even Trump — now famous for paying at best sporadic attention to intelligence briefings — would have known, or at least should have known, that Erdogan was in domestic political trouble; that Erdogan saw ejecting displaced Syrians as a way to ease that trouble; and that Erdogan’s plans for doing so required that the United States abandon the Kurdish partners who stood in Erdogan’s way.

Whether Trump was on the asking or receiving end of a request, this was the same basic play: an effort to boost domestic electoral standing not by delivering on actual domestic governance but by securing a “favor” from a foreign leader. That’s what Trump sought from Zelensky. And it’s what Trump gave to Erdogan.

Trump’s request to Zelensky was a wildly inappropriate — indeed, unlawful — quid pro quo. But Trump’s acquiescence to Erdogan was, in some ways, even more foolish: It was, so far as we can tell from the outside, a quid pro nothing. By all outward appearances, Trump’s abandonment of the Syrian Kurds gave away America’s key counterterrorism partner and unleashed a humanitarian atrocity for no identifiable U.S. benefit at all. It simply reflected Trump’s consistent instinct to indulge authoritarian leaders at every turn.

The moral and legal principles at stake here are clear: No American president should run the play that Trump tried out on Zelensky, and that Erdogan succeeded in with Trump. That is, no American president should ask a foreign leader to intervene in America’s own elections; and no American president should indulge a foreign leader by sacrificing vital U.S. national interests for that foreign leader’s personal political gain.

But Trump did both.

Ultimately, that reflects a profoundly mistaken view of what it means to hold public office. To do so entails serving personally the interests of the nation. The particulars of those interests can, of course, be the subject of fierce debate — this is the stuff of which normal political and policy disputes are made. But holding public office does not mean sacrificing the interests of the nation to serve oneself personally. That’s what Trump did when he marshaled the force of American diplomacy in an attempt to pressure Ukraine into boosting his electoral prospects. And it’s what anyone in Trump’s shoes would have understood Erdogan to be doing when he asked Trump to sell out America’s own national security interests and commitments.

This is the foreign policy of those desperate to cling to power — not of those who genuinely seek to serve.