Now, more than a decade later, amid more revelations of the “dark side of America’s national pastime,” which include exploitative conditions for minor league ballplayers, alleged human trafficking and lingering drug use that most recently claimed the life of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, we’ve only heard crickets from the outfield. Why have baseball writers largely neglected to dig deep into the underbelly of the national pastime? A glimpse into the past reveals that business pressures and relationships have long largely led the baseball media to shy away from such coverage.

Since the opening pitch of what was once unquestionably America’s game, sports reporters have championed baseball as a respectable, middle-class pastime, despite the conflicting reality in clubhouses and stadiums. In the 1880s and 1890s, “Father of Baseball” Henry Chadwick and Sporting Life magazine editor Francis Richter sounded the occasional warning bell over improprieties but largely crafted a promotional narrative about the virtues of professional baseball and its kings of the diamond, who they painted as paragons of manliness. Rather than objective journalists evaluating and providing a full picture — good and bad — they were boosters selling the game to an eager American public.

Throughout baseball’s early days, these so-called gee whiz sportswriters continued to offer an endless supply of rosy reporting. This was even true as gambling gained a foothold in professional baseball in the early 20th century, contributing to efforts to bribe umpires and players to “fix” games and ultimately ending in catastrophe when eight members of the Chicago “Black Sox” conspired to throw the 1919 World Series. Despite their awareness of gambling’s prevalence in the national pastime — Richter himself warned readers in 1905 that betting on baseball was “growing to menacing proportions” — legendary sportswriters like Grantland Rice largely ignored the troubling issue to protect a thriving symbiotic relationship between sport and media that reaped huge profits for all those involved.

Moreover, even in the scandal’s aftermath when figures like Detroit News editor in chief Malcolm Bingay, a former sportswriter, called for the end of the “unholy alliance” between professional athletes and sportswriters, they only temporarily changed their ways, rebuking ghostwritten material and promotional puff pieces and implementing an ethical code of conduct.

Nevertheless, as legendary sportswriter turned novelist Paul Gallico later lamented: “It’s not easy to break bread with a person, play golf with him, be received in his home as a friend and sometimes a trusted adviser, then go down to the office and write a signed story critical of the man.” But it wasn’t just friendships with players that prompted sportswriters to pull their punches.

As media critic Silas Bent explained in his 1927 book “Ballyhoo,” the news industry (including newspapers, magazines and news syndicates) profited more from promotional puff pieces written in the newsroom’s “toy department.” Thus, publisher profit motives made sportswriters reluctant to deliver content that might undermine the industry’s cash cow.

This combination of profit motives and chummy, reciprocal relationships, not just between journalists and players, but among everyone in the sports and media worlds — club executives, owners, publishers, editors and advertisers — shaped coverage that emphasized the good and omitted the bad in the decades to come. This remained the case even as the sport confronted a series of crises, ranging from systemic racism, sexism and homophobia to illegal drug abuse.

For instance, when sympathetic New York Herald Tribune beat writer Roger Kahn sought to expose the brutal racism Brooklyn Dodgers star Jackie Robinson encountered on a daily basis in 1952, editors censored his content and told him to “WRITE BASEBALL — NOT RACE RELATIONS!” Publishers and broadcasters aimed to serve imagined audiences who wanted feel-good stories about their baseball heroes. Recognizing that these constructed portraits were easy to craft and good for their bottom line, reporters largely complied, simultaneously lining the pockets of advertisers, baseball magnates and professional stars.

This would change to some degree in the 1960s and 1970s. But the transformation largely was motivated by phenomena outside baseball: The black freedom struggle and the war in Vietnam contributed to a credibility crisis in America’s core institutions and a culture that prompted doubts about purportedly objective journalism. The industry collectively embraced a more interpretive, investigative mode. Dubbed “chipmunks” by veteran sports reporter Jimmy Cannon, the resulting new breed of baseball reporters, including Leonard Shecter of the New York Post, devoted far more energy to exposés.

These reporters enjoyed a brief “shining moment,” according to former ESPN ombudsman Robert Lipsyte, “in which they had total access and they pretty much wrote what they saw.” What they observed was men behaving badly. Aided by the critical assistance of activist-minded players, like Jim Bouton, they uncovered the sexual escapades and rampant drug use of many players while on the road, and they offered insight into “what the game is all about — money.” But even chipmunk reporters, who were only ever a small fraction of baseball writers, remained “under the thumb of their Manhattan editors [and publishers],” which limited how much power they had to remake the culture of baseball reporting.

Moreover, these limited efforts faltered by the early 1990s as teams, leery of investigative exposés, restricted access. Journalists also began to confront systemic pressures to boost baseball and arrest declining audiences after the 1994 MLB strike, which wiped out a World Series. Some baseball journalists succumbed to these pressures despite research showing that the game still had myriad problems, including gambling, violence, crime and drug abuse, most especially with performance-enhancing drugs.

This complicity contributed to the disaster of the steroid era. Long-standing baseball records were shattered — and everyone from baseball executives to players to reporters turned a blind eye to the obvious issue of illicit performance enhancing drug use.

The fallout from the steroid crisis, which was exposed in part through investigative reporting from San Francisco Chronicle sportswriters-turned-enterprise reporters Mark Fainaru-Wada and Lance Williams, drove mainstream outlets to rethink how they conducted sports reporting, much as they momentarily had done after criticism from the American Society of Newspaper Editors and other critics in the decade after the 1919 Black Sox scandal. In a more far-reaching move than they made the century prior, media managers formed enterprise and investigative teams to dig into the darker side of sports.

Unfortunately, in the wake of the Great Recession, which compounded financial problems in journalism, many investigative teams and enterprise reporters were laid off, and those that remained often lacked the time, resources and access necessary to break stories of corruption and abuse that linger in the shadows of the game. Moreover, amid declining audiences for Major League Baseball, investigative-minded sports journalists encounter a recurring conundrum: How can they gain consent from publishers singularly focused on audience numbers and metrics to engage in time and resource-intensive reporting? Those bosses, after all, want only to give readers what they say they crave — hagiographic coverage of sports — unless, of course, the local nine are losing.

