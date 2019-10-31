Both kinds of temporal warps have created a need for some kind of guilty pleasure, something that has nothing to do with the rest of my day-to-day life. For many well-educated professionals this might mean binge-watching quality dramas like “Chernobyl” or “When They See Us.” I watch those shows, but they are in no way a guilty pleasure.

No, it’s time for the hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts to come clean. Very often, late at night, when the rest of my family is sleep, I will turn on the television and watch... the Lifetime Movie Network.

Lifetime movies occasionally bubble to the surface of the pop culture wave when they air ripped-from-the-headlines features like “The College Admissions Scandal” or “Abducted.” There was “A Deadly Adoption,” the Will Ferrell/Kristen Wiig homage to the genre a few years ago. And only a complete cultural illiterate would not be aware of Jennifer Love Hewitt’s “The Client List.”

To be honest, however, the movies that are my current distraction are in the more generic, “affluent suburbs are scary!” theme. For example, in September Lifetime released a series of movies about the hazards of — wait for it — cheerleading.

Here are some of the trailers:

You get the idea.

The reasons I feel guilty watching these films are likely self-explanatory. But what is the pleasure in them? Mostly, I am fascinated by the bizarre “world-building” in these films. They are almost always about a new girl who joins a cheerleading squad that rules the school — and it turns out that something is rotten in the squad. The mother of the cheerleader is almost always a former teen actress whose was well known 15 to 25 years ago.

There are a other common themes. Cheerleaders are always at the apex of the social hierarchy in these movies. Early in each film, someone tells the new girl that if she wants to make friends and influence people, the best route is through joining the cheerleading squad. This seems a tad unrealistic. Maybe this was a reasonable assumption to make in the Hardy Boys era, but in 2019 it seems like a pretty big stretch. The idea that cheerleaders are the key to social advancement in a Northeastern college — which is what’s stated explicitly in “The Cheerleader Escort.”

There are also not a lot of good men in this world. In each of these films, the main character is almost always dealing with an absentee father. There are no male cheerleaders or male teachers in this world. The protagonist usually starts dating a very diffident guy who conveniently disappears for much of the narrative. The men that do make an impression are usually predatory in some way, an obstacle to be overcome.

Mostly, however, I love the ludicrous assumptions that the movies have to try to skate through to generate some drama. In one of these films, a 30-year-old goes back to high school to relive those years and its accepted as plausible. In another, a collegiate cheerleader decides to sleep with a wealthy alum to pay for her Mom’s health care bills. In almost all of these films, the school high jinks ramp up to at least one murder in the third act. The characters are in peril, but the plots are sufficiently risible to make it easy not to take any of it too seriously.

The world might be on fire, the country might be in peril, but no individual can focus on that 24/7. On this Halloween, I hope that all of you have found your guilty diversions as well.

