That seems pretty intuitive, but for the past few weeks Trump has been railing about the State Department, the Defense Department, the National Security Council and intelligence officials who have been blowing the whistle and traipsing to the Hill to explain to the House impeachment inquiry all the ways in which Trump’s Ukraine policy was way out of bounds.

AD

AD

For many Americans, this is an example of career diplomats and officials displaying political courage to report on a president’s egregious misbehavior. For Trump supporters, however, the bureaucratic resistance to his efforts to pressure Ukraine are examples of the “deep state” thwarting the will of the duly elected president.

When Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified last week, he said, “In the Spring of 2019, I became aware of outside influencers promoting a false narrative of Ukraine inconsistent with the consensus views of the interagency.” That interagency consensus raised the hackles of the Federalist’s Mark Hemingway:

Trump’s presidency has been unfortunately defined by the emergence of senior government officials who are quite open about demonstrating loyalty to the administrative state, up to and including criminal acts and abuses of power, over the imperatives of a democratically elected president. The people doing these things may even sincerely justify what they’re doing as motivated by patriotism, but that doesn’t mean these abuses aren’t being done at the expense of a vision of America at odds with what the people want. Even if you don’t like Trump, this is a huge threat to the rule of law and the legitimacy of federal governance in the eyes of American citizens.... Trump was elected in no small part because tens of millions of Americans do not approve of business as usual in Washington, and specifically the lack of democratic accountability that can be brought to bear on the status quo. And Trump is enough of a natural disruptor that he threatens that status quo in both good and questionable ways. In response, lots of people in D.C. are willing to bend the rules to stop him.

It is too easy for Trump critics to dismiss a supporter like Hemingway, especially since it is far from clear whether the public agrees with Trump on foreign policy questions. Jeff Greenfield made a complimentary argument in Politico last week, however, that compared Trump’s rejection of his establishment advisers to another president not commonly associated with Trump: “Kennedy and Donald Trump are hardly similar men, nor are they similar presidents. … But in one way they are alike: Throughout Kennedy’s presidency, he came more and more to distrust the received wisdom of the ‘permanent government’ or ‘deep state’ or ‘military-industrial complex’ or whatever term seems apt today.”

AD

AD

Indeed, the analogy can go further than that. Despite the hawkish impulses of both JFK and Trump, they usually diverged from their staff because they were more dovish than their national security team.

There are many ways in which Trump is uninformed — or worse, filled with bad information. Still, he is the president, and all of the people testifying against him are lower down the chain of command. Isn’t it their obligation as unelected bureaucrats to serve the elected head of the executive branch?

The answer is that it is indeed their obligation, but it is not their only obligation, which is why framing this issue as the president vs. the permanent bureaucracy is a bit of a misnomer.

AD

When civil service employees take their oath of office, they don’t swear to serve the president, they swear to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” There are a host of laws on the books that constrain and obligate civil service employees against presidential whims. Or, to borrow Trump’s language, he could order a Foreign Service officer to shoot someone on Fifth Avenue, but that FSO ain’t gonna do it since it would also be against the law.

AD

Furthermore, foreign policy is not simply the product of the president. It is also the product of laws and authorizations passed by Congress. Indeed, the Constitution gave the legislative branch some awfully important foreign policy powers, including the right to declare war, raise tariffs, approve treaties and fund foreign policy ventures. When Trump allegedly attempted to coerce a quid pro quo with Ukraine for his own corrupt ends, he was thwarting the will of a duly elected Congress that passed a budget authorization to make sure Ukraine received military aid. No wonder folks like William Taylor felt hamstrung.

Finally, it is worth noting that even in the case of Ukraine, all of these unelected officials did follow Trump’s orders. Aid was withheld, until Congress got wind of it. A White House visit for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was not arranged. Diplomats like Kurt Volker tried to find a way to bolster the bilateral relationship with Ukraine by accommodating Trump’s more outlandish Giuliani-influenced requests. They also deliberated among themselves whether this was the right thing to do, and, in Taylor’s case, send a cable informing the secretary of state about the oddities of the Ukraine policy. The whistleblower took advantage of the legal protections afforded whistleblowers.

AD

The problem with the Ukraine scandal is not that the deep state thwarted Trump’s will. It is that his will was to seek out a corrupt quid pro quo. Once Congress got wind of it, these officials were compelled to testify and report what they saw despite Trump’s efforts to stop them and staff efforts to, you know, hide the evidence.

Presidents have every right to expect their staffers and subordinates to carry out their orders once debate has ended. Of course, staffers and subordinates have every right to expect their commander in chief to adhere to a modicum of ethics and respect for the rule of law. The reader can figure out which actor failed in their obligations.

AD