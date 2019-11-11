I bring this up because over the past few months I have noticed a divergence between my own thoughts about the 2020 election and those smart people I talk to in Washington. From this summer on I’ve been relatively optimistic that Donald Trump will lose in November 2020. Even though he is the incumbent and the economy looks superficially robust, Trump has alienated an awful lot of America.

Whenever I talk to D.C.-based folks, however, the despair runs deep. I was in the District last week, and less than two weeks after the Washington Nationals shocked the baseball world the city is in a serious funk, fearing another five years of Donald Trump. Elizabeth Warren’s rise has triggered an allergic reaction among the Beltway’s centrist tribe. Last week’s New York Times/Siena battleground poll showed Warren losing to Trump across a swath of key states didn’t help. That one poll caused an awful lot of panic in D.C., and I suspect played a significant role in Michael Bloomberg’s gold-plated trial balloon.

The Beltway reaction to the impeachment inquiry is similarly morose. There is the New Yorker’s Susan Glasser somberly concluding that when it comes to the impeachment inquiry, “the President has successfully rendered the investigation irrelevant, at least for his most fervent supporters.” Similarly, Politico’s Tim Alberta wrote one of the most depressing essays I’ve read this year. According to Alberta, “venting privately about the president has become a hallowed pastime in Republican-controlled Washington, a sort of ritualistic release for those lawmakers tasked with routinely defending the indefensible.” When they vote, however, it sure seems like Republicans will have the president’s back.

Pessimism can be contagious. Hang around in D.C. enough, and you will catch it. But three months after I wrote that there was a 60 percent chance that Trump would lose, I do not see any reason to revise my opinion in a more pessimistic direction. The economy continues to show signs of slowing down, though not quite as fast as forecasters believed three months ago. Still, investment was negative for the second quarter in a row and manufacturing in the Midwest continues to slump. The cause-and-effect relationship between declining investment and Trump’s trade wars seems pretty clear cut.

Democrats remain fired up. The 2019 off-year election results led to significant legislative gains in Virginia as well as the governorship in Kentucky. As RealClearPolitics’ Sean Trende noted, the GOP continues to pick up support in rural areas but hemorrhage support in the suburbs. He concluded, “These outcomes are local, but they do suggest that the GOP hasn’t yet turned a corner for 2020.”

Finally, there is the question of impeachment’s effects on the election. Trump is unlikely to be removed from office, but the fact remains that the GOP defenses of Trump make very little sense. It would seem that GOP members of Congress want to scold Trump for behaving improperly but then argue that his bad behavior does not rise to the level of impeachment. The problem with that approach is that Trump clearly does not like it, so he will continue to insist he did nothing wrong.

My hunch is that to the extent impeachment-but-no-removal has an effect on the election, it will be akin to the Kavanaugh confirmation. That motivated just as many Democrats as Republicans, as the midterm elections showed. This would also be consistent with the effect of Bill Clinton’s impeachment on the 2000 election results.

The Beltway has a tendency to overcompensate for the last presidential election. Trump beat expectations in 2016, and so D.C.’s denizens seem prepared for a similar outcome in 2020. They might be right. Still, premature pessimism is a lousy way to go through life. There are several very good reasons to believe that Trump drew an inside straight on election night in 2016; he will be hard-pressed to repeat that play in 2020.

