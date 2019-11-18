Voters went to the polls in April after lawmakers reached a deadlock over legislation to conscript ultra-Orthodox Jews into the Israel Defense Forces. Conventional wisdom is that elections, which were brought forward from their original November date, were precipitated more acutely by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s maneuvering to evade indictment. The ballot ended inconclusively.

Parliament dissolved itself prematurely in May, and a repeat vote was held in September. The failure of a freshly minted Knesset to cobble together a ruling coalition was unprecedented. I began almost immediately to preview the credible possibility of a third act to this production. That nightmare is materializing before our eyes. Horse-trading since that second election has dragged on for nearly two months, and the potential for yet another ballot — and yet another impasse — is now so real that Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon is preparing to mitigate the havoc it would surely wreak on Israel’s economy.

AD

AD

Famously cynical Israelis largely have tuned out from the noise produced by negotiations to craft a new government. Like an episode of “Seinfeld,” the discussions have been portrayed as being “about nothing” save the characters themselves. Netanyahu has already surrendered his initial mandate to form a majority, and with his main challenger, former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz, nearing the end of his 28-day license to succeed at the task, the likelihood of an unbreakable stalemate looms large. The tenor of their engagement with potential partners has been heavy on dramatics but light on content.

A combination of principle and ego — their sequence is left to the eye of the beholder — has delivered Israel to this unenviable moment. Hardcore policy disagreements, which are few and far between among the ranks of Netanyahu’s Likud and Gantz’s Blue and White, play little part in the debacle, which hinges chiefly on Netanyahu’s personal fate.

Gantz remains reluctant to submit to a rotation blueprint, proposed by President Reuven Rivlin, which would permit Netanyahu to remain as prime minister until a yet-determined stage before or during his anticipated trial on corruption charges. Opposition to the arrangement, which might conceivably provide Netanyahu with a platform to defer prosecution indefinitely, centers mostly on his questionable morality and on fears that he may conspire to retain power. A related sticking point is Netanyahu’s insistence on bringing along a cohort of right-wing and religious factions — all of which have supported his bid for legal immunity — into any unity coalition with Gantz.

AD

AD

In the meantime, politics is consuming every ounce of available bandwidth. On Tuesday, Netanyahu appointed frenemy Naftali Bennett as Israel’s interim defense minister, in a move viewed widely as a cynical ploy to prevent him from defecting to Gantz. (The prime minister didn’t even deign to feature Bennett on the dais alongside the heads of the IDF and the Israel Security Agency, or the Shin Bet, at that afternoon’s news conference on recent military operations in Gaza.) Netanyahu, by installing Bennett, decided to place Israel’s safety in the hands of a rival whom he castigated previously as “completely childish and lacking responsibility.”

The prospects for Israel to extract itself from this morass in the foreseeable future are gloomy. While Israelis settle for caretaker governance, the nation’s elected stewards are investing their efforts in two pastimes: jockeying to be potent kingmakers in a chaotic political environment and playing the proverbial “blame game.” Victory in the finger-pointing competition — in which all contestants accuse the others of fault for the logjam — constitutes an essential component in the campaign strategy of all those who would run in a third election next year. History suggests that anyone whom the electorate deems responsible for sending them back to the ballot box unjustifiably stands to pay dearly.

If there’s anything that Israelis do not desire, it’s a sequel to September’s vote. Most popular among their arguments are that “nobody wants to do this again,” that “we’ll only arrive at the same outcome” and that “it’s a waste of time and money.” But since their adamant pleas are only peripherally relevant to the present predicament, they may well fall on deaf ears. If Israelis go back to the polls soon, it will be despite their reservations and owed solely to the inability of their leaders to identify common ground.

AD

AD

Regardless of whether Gantz — or some other dark horse member of parliament — manages to swear in a new coalition in the coming days, Israel faces a protracted period of instability. Divisions over Netanyahu’s leadership will persist certainly, even if he is forced to step off the public stage. Other underlying tensions, exacerbated by the prowess of fringe parties at imposing their sectarian wish lists on aspiring prime ministers, will continue to erode the legendary solidarity that allows Israel to flourish and prosper.

An array of challenges confronts Israeli decision-makers in the immediate term. Borders on all sides of the country are hot. A hostile and increasingly bold Iran is flexing its regional muscles, amid waning confidence in Israel that the United States will rise to meet the threat. And timely passage of a national budget for 2020 is a pipe dream. Israel’s ride will be especially rocky without a functioning government.

Read more:

AD