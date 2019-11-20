Perry’s rag-to-riches story is one Hollywood normally embraces. Born in the South, Perry coped with an abusive household through comedic antics, imaginative escapism and, later, writing. He wrote, produced, directed and starred in his first stage production “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” playing to small audiences and even living out of his car before gaining success as a playwright. His 2005 portrayal of Madea, an irascible grandmother, in the hit film “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” launched his career as a filmmaker. In 2006, he founded the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

Perry’s career trajectory is significant because it has challenged key assumptions about how African Americans could navigate Hollywood’s white power structure. Perry operated outside the film industry to remain in control of his creative productions and, unlike traditional Hollywood liberals, embraced what they considered undignified stereotypes as a path to economic empowerment. His success has forced Hollywood, and perhaps now the political establishment, to reckon with narrow liberal assumptions about how to pursue economic and political advancement.

AD

AD

Since early Hollywood, civil rights activists struggled to persuade white-owned studios to improve on-screen representations of African Americans. In 1915, the newfound NAACP launched a nationwide protest of “The Birth of a Nation’s” glorification of the Ku Klux Klan and its use of white actors in blackface. The NAACP later worked with the producers of “Gone With the Wind” (1939) to create more sympathetic black characters in the Civil War epic. Still, as Butterfly McQueen’s character Prissy demonstrated, Hollywood continued to relegate blacks to menial roles who often served as comic relief for their improper dialect and exaggerated foolishness.

In 1942, the NAACP launched a new campaign lambasting these on-screen stereotypes. Celebrity activists such as Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte pressured the studios to portray African Americans as professionals in dramatic films with liberal racial themes that often focused on the indignities of segregation during the 1950s and 1960s.

When blaxploitation films such as “Shaft” and “Foxy Brown” gained popularity in the 1970s, the Coalition Against Blaxploitation (CAB) protested the “new stereotypes” of “oversexed, ultraviolent” black heroes “sticking it to whitey.” Instead, Poitier and, later, Denzel Washington, were heralded as “proper” role models for their dramatic films.

AD

AD

But not all African Americans supported these efforts. Hattie McDaniel and Lincoln Perry (known by his stage name Stepin Fetchit) resented the NAACP’s 1942 campaign for criticizing their performances and damaging their careers. When the NAACP proposed boycotting the televised version of the comedy “Amos ‘n’ Andy” in 1951 for its naive leading characters and use of black dialect, much of its membership refused to comply, finding the show entertaining and relatable. Nonetheless, daunted by the controversy, CBS canceled the series.

In fact, African American roles in Hollywood fell by half in the 1950s, and no other network television series would cast a black actor in a central role until 1965. The blaxploitation protest elicited similar divisions. Numerous producers, directors and stars lambasted the CAB, noting not only that blaxploitation films employed an unprecedented number of African Americans in a greater variety of leading roles, but also that they appealed to a demographic long overlooked by the industry.

Seemingly both sides agreed that Hollywood needed more African Americans at the helm to develop stronger representations of black life on screen. Yet Perry realized that black filmmakers often faced pressure to provide the “right” kind of racial imagery and lacked a strong business base. While numerous black filmmakers founded their own production companies, they often relied on major studios for financing, studio space and technical equipment, and distribution, leaving them vulnerable to studio demands over casting, characters and target audiences.

AD

AD

Perry broke these constraints by drawing from his background in a way that gave him authenticity with audiences, and establishing his own studio, which allowed him to maximize profits and retain full control. His projects, particularly the Madea franchise, highlight themes and behavior long considered embarrassing. Madea, as a former stripper, is a Jezebel; as a large, no-nonsense grandmother, a mammy; and as a pistol-packing felon, a gangster. Yet Perry, who plays the character in drag, comedically wraps these stereotypes into one figure who also emphasizes the power of common sense, gumption, forgiveness and redemption.

Unlike the liberal “message movies” of Poitier and Belafonte, Perry tackles searing topics such as addiction, abuse and neglect while having fun with Madea’s rage (which ultimately earns her jail time), unschooled vocabulary (“Hollerween”), limited understanding of everyday concepts such as Miranda rights (“I was waiting for Miranda to come in there”), and reliance on violence (wielding chain saws, guns and forklifts) in the name of justice. Audiences loved Madea for speaking her mind and for her resemblance to their own family members, and liberal critics despised her broad humor as low-class.

With the notable exception of Oprah Winfrey, who championed the therapeutic value of Perry’s incongruous treatment of serious topics, Perry stands accused of reviving old stereotypes. Acclaimed director Spike Lee called his work “coonery and buffoonery,” and cultural critic Touré characterized Perry as the “KFC of black cinema.”

AD

AD

Channeling Madea, Perry told his critics “to go straight to hell,” ultimately making 11 such films and building an empire that has employed hundreds of African Americans, including prominent actors Idris Elba, Kerry Washington and Cicely Tyson, and countless more behind the cameras. Between 2006 and 2013, Perry created popular scripted television series for TBS and OWN and developed five non-Madea films, including the 2007 box-office megahit “Why Did I Get Married?” By 2013, Perry’s films had earned over $500 million.

Perry reinvested profits to upgrade his studio in spectacular fashion. In 2015, he bought a 330-acre retired military base, Fort McPherson, outside Atlanta that dwarfs anything in Hollywood, with 12 soundstages and 50,000 square feet dedicated to permanent sets, including a full-size White House replica.

Perry’s incredible accomplishment finally has Hollywood swooning. Lee, the longtime Perry critic, along with hundreds of other celebrities, attended the new studio’s red-carpet debut. In the fall, Hollywood Reporter listed Perry as one of the 50 most powerful showrunners, and he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Indeed, Hollywood is now leasing Perry’s studio for big-budget productions such as 2018’s “Black Panther” and the upcoming “Bad Boys for Life” and “Coming 2 America.”

AD

AD

The mayor of Atlanta reportedly pushed Perry’s studio for the debate location to highlight the importance of the city’s black vote to the Democratic National Committee, but perhaps also in an attempt to shore up Perry’s support. The independent thinking that drove his success in entertainment also shapes his approach to politics. Perry, a longtime Democratic donor, also gave $1,000 to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee. And he does not toe the party line on abortion, refusing to join the Hollywood boycott against Georgia for its restrictive “heartbeat bill,” citing the expense and inevitable job losses to Atlanta residents. Democrats cannot risk taking Perry for granted, given his abilities to reach untapped audiences. Expect some “tough Madea love” if Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) demonizes Perry’s billions while she is standing on the stage that Madea built.

AD