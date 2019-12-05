It’s December, which means it’s time to garner nominations for the 2019 Albies!

This is an annual list I started 11 years ago when I was blogging at Foreign Policy. My criteria for an Albie remain as follows:

I’m talking about any book, journal article, magazine piece, working paper, op-ed or blog post published in the calendar year [about the politics of the global economy] that made you rethink how the world works in such a way that you will never be able to “unthink” the argument.

Actually, my definition is even more small-c catholic than that; past Albie winners have included such works as the film “Margin Call,” Michael Gove’s denunciation of experts on BBC, and Mark Zuckerberg’s congressional testimony. The argument does not need to appear in a peer-reviewed journal or university press book — though it should be noted that those aren’t bad things, either. The argument just needs to be clear and compelling — which is harder to do with respect to the global political economy than you might think.

The Albies are named in honor of Albert O. Hirschman, author of “Exit, Voice, and Loyalty,” “The Passions and the Interests,” “National Power and the Structure of Foreign Trade” and other stellar and provocative books.

To get a sense of what I’m talking about, please do check out the 2018 Albie winners.

Last year was not a boring one for students of world politics or political economy, but 2019 was in many ways even more disruptive. This was a great year for the study of political economy (which usually means it was a not-so-great year for the global economy). So go ahead and please propose an Albie nomination in the comments.

This isn’t like one of those annual best-of-film or best-of-book lists that are completed six weeks before the calendar year ends. It is entirely possible that an Albie winner will be published this month! The winners will be announced, as always, on Dec. 31.