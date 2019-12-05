I’m talking about any book, journal article, magazine piece, working paper, op-ed or blog post published in the calendar year [about the politics of the global economy] that made you rethink how the world works in such a way that you will never be able to “unthink” the argument.

Actually, my definition is even more small-c catholic than that; past Albie winners have included such works as the film “Margin Call,” Michael Gove’s denunciation of experts on BBC, and Mark Zuckerberg’s congressional testimony. The argument does not need to appear in a peer-reviewed journal or university press book — though it should be noted that those aren’t bad things, either. The argument just needs to be clear and compelling — which is harder to do with respect to the global political economy than you might think.