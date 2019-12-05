The Albies are named in honor of Albert O. Hirschman, author of “Exit, Voice, and Loyalty,” “The Passions and the Interests,” “National Power and the Structure of Foreign Trade” and other stellar and provocative books.
To get a sense of what I’m talking about, please do check out the 2018 Albie winners.
Last year was not a boring one for students of world politics or political economy, but 2019 was in many ways even more disruptive. This was a great year for the study of political economy (which usually means it was a not-so-great year for the global economy). So go ahead and please propose an Albie nomination in the comments.
This isn’t like one of those annual best-of-film or best-of-book lists that are completed six weeks before the calendar year ends. It is entirely possible that an Albie winner will be published this month! The winners will be announced, as always, on Dec. 31.