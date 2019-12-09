In this awkward interregnum, Pompeo has been very busy. He presumably played a role in the exchange of prisoners with Iran. Good for him! He’s also been busy doing other things like:

The last thing Pompeo has been busy not doing is disciplining some of the ambassadors who serve under him. To be fair, the secretary of state has a unique challenge in coping with U.S. ambassadors, because a record number of them — about 50 percent — are political appointees rather than career Foreign Service officers (in a normal administration, the percentage would be closer to 30). In the abstract, there can be good political ambassadors; they can bring political and managerial skills that traditional diplomats might lack. In the case of the Trump administration, however, the political appointees are not of that caliber. One person I spoke to helped organize a State Department instruction program for some of Trump’s political appointees. That ex-diplomat was both undiplomatic and unimpressed with the caliber of these appointees.

In the past week, two stories have come out about political appointees behaving badly. First, as Julia Ioffe reported in GQ, late last year U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Woody Johnson fired his deputy chief of mission Lewis Lukens, a 30-year veteran of the State Department. What did Lukens do that was so egregious? According to Ioffe, he gave a speech to university students and said something horrible: “he had unwittingly committed a fatal error in his speech: He had mentioned former president Barack Obama.”

The other story involves the U.S. ambassador to Denmark, Carla Sands. The Danish Atlantic Council had been organizing a conference with the U.S. Embassy to celebrate NATO’s 70th birthday, and had invited Stanley Sloan, a Middlebury College visiting professor, to speak at the event. The text of Sloan’s talk showed that he was going to suggest, among other things, that, “the American guarantee of European security has, under President Trump, become very uncertain.”

Should this have been a problem? Not really. The State Department has an entire public diplomacy program in which academics are invited to speak on issues relevant to their area of expertise. I have participated in this program multiple times, including during the Trump administration. The understanding is that speakers are not acting in any official capacity, and we are under no obligation to agree with current U.S. policy. Indeed, the very fact that the State Department will sponsor Americans who might speak critically of their government is a strong selling point for U.S. liberal democracy.

Apparently, that is not how Sands sees it. BuzzFeed’s Miriam Elder reports that Danish Atlantic Council head Lars Bangert Struwe said, “[T]he Danish Atlantic Council via the official channels became instructed that Ambassador Carla Sands does not want presence at the Conference.” Struwe decided, in response, to cancel the conference, writing that, “we believe that Freedom of Speech is paramount in every democracy, and we do not see a conflict between the Freedom of Speech and participating as a Speaker at an international conference.” So much for critical debate.

I am fully confident that Pompeo will do a whole lot of nothing in response to this embarrassment as well.

In a world in which China is now surpassing the United States in global diplomatic presence, the State Department needs to up its game. This is not a great time for Secretary of State Pompeo to be less than fully engaged. And yet, he keeps not doing thing.

Little wonder that even Linda Ronstadt is not showing him any love.

