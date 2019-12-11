In the grand sweep of history, however, I suspect this week will be remembered for something more significant: the actual end of the liberal economic order.

Tuesday was a busy day for those interested in the global political economy:

Trying to keep track of trade news today like... pic.twitter.com/3jzJo6M1aL — Peterson Institute (@PIIE) December 10, 2019

The most important thing was that WTO’s appellate body winked out of existence. The Trump administration had vetoed any new members to that body for the past three years, arguing that the body had too much power (to be fair this started under the Obama administration so they bear some culpability for this as well). This ensured that as of this week there was an insufficient number of members to adjudicate trade disputes. As Krzysztof J. Pelc and Joost Pauwelyn explained last week in the Monkey Cage, “Without a functioning Appellate Body, countries can block progress on disputes between the organization’s 164 members simply by filing an appeal.” This means, in essence, that the gold standard for dispute resolution in the global economy has ceased to exist.

Critics on the left and the right have embraced the end of the WTO’s enforcement capabilities, but this move is mystifying in multiple ways. The United States was one of the bigger beneficiaries of the WTO’s dispute settlement understanding. Trump BSed that “We lose the lawsuits, almost all the lawsuits in the WTO” but in fact the United States won far more cases than China. The benefits of trade liberalization under the WTO’s auspices were massive. For all the hostility directed at the appellate body it’s not even clear that it was the appropriate target of U.S. ire.

As Bloomberg’s Bryce Baschuk reported last month, the Trump administration’s bargaining position was epitomized by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who prefers using Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act, a measure that “offer the U.S. a faster and more effective way to penalize other countries.” The thing is, this isn’t obvious at all, as the lack of U.S. victories in the trade wars becomes clearer with each passing day. Section 301 might enable the U.S. to coerce smaller countries more effectively. Against the European Union or China, it doesn’t do much but damage the U.S. economy. A WTO system that permitted multiple parties to join a dispute might take a bit longer but also has a much better chance at success.

Crippling the WTO makes sense only if you believe that “protection will lead to great prosperity and strength” and that “trade wars are good and easy to win.” Both of these assertions are false, but such is this president’s blinkered vision of the global economy.

At the same time the WTO was fatally struck, Democrats announced that they had struck a deal with the Trump administration for NAFTA II; NAFTA Bugalooo, also called the USMCA. After the Trump administration negotiated the deal this year, it had to negotiate with the Democrats to revise the deal yet again. The revised agreement of the revised agreement of NAFTA has enough labor and environmental protections to earn the endorsement of the AFL-CIO, which hasn’t happened for a trade deal in nearly a generation.

On the one hand, this might be a more sustainable equilibrium for trade agreements. As Bloomberg trade reporter extraordinaire Shawn Donnan tweeted, “Richard Trumka and Donald Trump both backing Nafta is not something I ever expected.” On the other hand, every analysis of this deal I have read to date suggest that it is NAFTA minus -- i.e., less liberalizing than the original agreement.

Neither the end of the WTO’s appellate body nor the awkward rebirth of USMCA is a particularly liberalizing trade move. Whether a phase one trade deal with China is reached before Dec. 15 not, the outcome there will be all that liberalizing either. To the extent that the United States is still the manager of the global rules of the game — a debatable proposition — it is hard to say that the liberal international order is still alive.

It’s not the end of the world, but there will be less growth, less dynamism, and a greater probability of armed conflict.

Welcome to the post-liberal world.

