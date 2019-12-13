Boris Johnson staked party and premiership on a snap December election and won the biggest Conservative majority since Margaret Thatcher. The left and center-left will now have five years to work out where it all went so wrong — and they may get a lot more time than that.

In a sense, the result shouldn’t come as a surprise: The political earthquake that struck the Britain on June 23, 2016, with the Brexit referendum is still rumbling. This week, poorer seats in the north of England, which had returned Labour members to Parliament for a century, elected Conservatives. Meanwhile, Labour members held on in affluent southern and urban constituencies, which in the 1980s loyally voted Conservative. One town north of London, St. Albans, elected a liberal for the first time since 1904.

Brexit has transformed the politics of Britain beyond anything its architects could have imagined. Old allegiances are over. One prominent victim of the clearing out was 87-year-old socialist and former miner Dennis Skinner, himself a Brexiter, who lost his seat in after 50 years. The country is no longer divided into left and right as much as into leave and remain.

Brexit is not simply a question of whether we exit the European Union or how many tariffs are applied when we do. It has become a deep cultural fissure of competing values systems, identities and worldviews. Johnson turned its totemic question into a basic exhortation: “get Brexit done.” Left-wing voters in swaths of Wales and the English north and Midlands decided they would.

It is extraordinary that former mining towns replaced the party of the workers’ movement with the party of Thatcher, the woman who closed the mines and triggered the misery of a year-long strike. It is unprecedented that a party would win four successive general elections and achieve its best result with the fourth. And it defies all political rules that the victory came after nine years of austerity, with an unpopular prime minister and public services in visible crisis. But all of it has just happened.

Johnson, of course, was lucky. The remain vote was split between Labour (which wanted a new referendum) and the Liberal Democrats (which wanted to stop Brexit outright with a simple parliamentary majority). Meanwhile, Nigel Farage, the leader of the insurgent-style Brexit Party and strong critic of the Conservatives’ ostensibly softer approach, withdrew his candidates from Conservative-held seats to avoid splitting the leave vote. That was seen as a tacit endorsement of Johnson. In most other seats, the Brexit Party’s vote duly collapsed.

Unfortunately for remainers, there was no such cooperation between Labour and the Liberal Democrats. High-profile “tactical vote” campaigns to rally around a single candidate saw occasional success but, in most seats, came to nothing. The essential problem was Johnson had negotiated a deal that promised to end our national ordeal, and an exhausted public grabbed it.

Those voters weren’t simply endorsing Brexit. They were rejecting the other candidate for prime minister, Jeremy Corbyn. The Labour leader was both a victim of circumstance and an enemy of himself. When it came to Brexit, he was not sufficiently pro-remain for remainers or sufficiently pro-leave for leavers. The former hated that he would not commit Labour to backing remain in a future referendum. The latter hated that he was promising another referendum at all. Instead of bringing the two sides together, he alienated both.

But the problems with Corbyn went far deeper. The public viewed him as too radical, too incompetent and carrying too much historic baggage. A hostile media continually referenced his meetings with the Irish Republican Army and Hezbollah during his days as an obscure backbencher, while his manifesto promised a goody bag of vast public spending that few believed he could ever deliver. The most stubborn, and devastating, allegations concerned his apparent toleration of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party. Corbyn had presided over a rapid increase in complaints of anti-Semitism, and he visibly failed to tackle the problem. A damning article by the chief rabbi of Britain in the middle of the campaign, followed by Corbyn’s initial refusal on television to apologize for the hurt caused to the Jewish community, were particular low points, and they sowed further public suspicion about his fitness to lead.

Perhaps the worst thing that happened to Corbyn was that he hadn’t comprehensively lost the general election in 2017. Polls were predicting a larger majority for then-Prime Minister Theresa May, but significant Labour support cost May her majority altogether and created a frequently chaotic hung parliament. Although his deficiencies were also clear then, left and centrist voters found him a fresher alternative; it turned out, though, May was a singularly hapless opponent. Corbyn’s initial defiance of expectations disguised the reality that the British people neither believed he could become prime minister nor wanted him to. He emerged politically untouchable within Labour even as everything he touched disintegrated.

Young people, who had flocked to Labour in the so-called youthquake of 2017, wavered in this election. For fear of repeating itself, Labour this time around didn’t highlight its renewed proposal to abolish tuition fees, while its ambivalence over Brexit failed to inspire a demographic that was overwhelmingly pro-remain.

And yet young people will bear the brunt of what comes next. In a sense, this was not the worst night in modern Britain’s history but the worst in its future. Brexit, in all scenarios, will erect social, economic and political barriers with the rest of Europe. Britain will become smaller and lonelier. In an attempt to compensate for Brexit’s losses, Johnson will supplicate for trade deals around the world, and Britons fear Donald Trump’s price.

This election could also signal the end of the United Kingdom as a political entity. Scottish nationalists gained 13 constituencies last night and now occupy 48 of Scotland’s 59 Westminster seats. The Scottish National Party’s leader, Nicola Sturgeon, will redouble her efforts to hold a new referendum on independence. Northern Irish nationalists, too, earned significant victories, while unionists continue to denounce Johnson’s Brexit deal, which erects a customs wall with Great Britain. The largest victory of all was for English nationalism. Brexit was never a project of the whole country, and only England and Wales endorsed it. Its dependence on nostalgia, anti-immigrant sentiment and the language of global buccaneering and domestic control profoundly alienates other parts of the U.K. The Conservative Party is no longer the spiritual home of unionism, but Brexit.

Ultimately, Johnson’s success may also have laid the foundations for his eventual downfall. His duplicitousness is legendary. His campaign was littered with disinformation. When he was questioned in television debates about his honesty and trustworthiness, audiences laughed. The truth is that Brexit is not “getting done” but only getting begun. After further years of grueling negotiations, the people who voted for it may not welcome its trade-offs or consequences.

Flushed with victory, on Friday, Johnson exhorted the nation to “find closure and let the healing begin.” But the truth is that Britain’s open wounds will last a generation — and it was Johnson who opened them. This week’s revolution heralds the watershed not of national renewal but decline. Britain spent much of its history forcing misery on the rest of the world. Today, it forces it on itself.

