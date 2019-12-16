The policy has roots in an October 2017 Senate hearing, when then-Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) grilled Facebook’s general counsel about political ads paid for in foreign currency — seeking a commitment that Facebook would refuse any such ads bought in rubles or yuan. The firm’s officials refused to make the particular promise Franken sought, noting, among other concerns, the likely ineffectiveness of a currency-based ban.

The social media site did commit to barring political advertising by foreign actors. This was a sensible promise: U.S. law prohibits foreigners from engaging in “electioneering communication” — defined as advocating for or against a particular candidate. Big tech platforms should not be making money from what is in effect illegal advertising by foreigners.

The wider problem stems from Facebook’s definition of political advertising — an issue that also has bedeviled Twitter as it attempts to implement its own newly announced ban on political ads. Facebook’s definition of a political ad covers a combination of classic political ads plus any ad covering “social issues.” The list of covered social issues is broad (and varies by country). For the United States, it encompasses 10 categories that include just about any interesting policy-relevant issue: civil and social rights, crime, the economy, education, environmental politics, guns, health, political values and security or foreign policy.

Those who wish to buy an issue ad directed at a U.S. audience must be authorized. The authorization process requires both a U.S. identification card — a driver’s license, state ID card or U.S. passport — and a residential mailing address in the United States. In other words, only officially recognized U.S. residents can purchase ads on just about any policy-relevant issue.

Facebook is gradually rolling out similar limitations elsewhere. Issue ad authorization requirements are in place in Austria, Canada, the European Union, Poland, Singapore, Thailand and the United Kingdom. Only lawful residents with locally issued government documents can buy ads on a broad range of policy-relevant issues in those countries.

The restrictions stem from a legitimate desire to protect against malicious election disinformation campaigns by foreign actors, as well as lots of public pressure to do so. But the ban applies to enemies and allies alike. As long as they don’t falsify their identities or otherwise evade the restrictions, malicious foreign actors are prevented from buying ads. But so are a range of foreign actors with a legitimate interest in spreading their message via paid-for ads on Facebook — a particularly effective communication tool. Think, for example, about a Canadian-based environmental group seeking to raise concerns about proposed U.S. policy changes that will increase pollution in shared waterways. Or a Geneva-based refugee group that seeks to raise awareness and solicit refugee resettlement funding.

The effects are not felt only by foreigners. U.S.-based individuals and entities are similarly barred from taking out paid ads on foreign policies and practices that can and do have a significant effect on Americans’ lives, such as the consideration of new trade barriers, shifts in climate change policy or travel and immigration controls.

The impulse behind Facebook’s move is understandable: Ad bans that apply only to the narrow category of electioneering communications don’t address the bulk of foreign influence efforts. Only a fraction of the Russian-sponsored ads bought in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election mentioned Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump by name. Most engaged on issues.

Yet ads themselves represent only a small fraction of the foreign influence problem. In the two years before the 2016 election, the Russian-backed propaganda machine, the Internet Research Agency, spent about $100,000 on paid Facebook ads — what the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee report on Russian influence operations rightly called a “minor” expenditure as compared to the agency’s overall operational costs of $1.25 million per month. The result: About 3,400 Facebook and Instagram agency-paid advertisements vs. more than 170,000 posts (plus 10.4 million tweets).

This is not to say that we shouldn’t tackle harm perpetuated by online political ads. We should. The fact that all the major tech companies are now grappling with the best ways to do so is an encouraging sign. But we should be cautious about quick fixes that paint all foreigners as equally pernicious or require companies to categorically remove all foreign content. We should instead focus on effective transparency, labeling and detection of inauthentic accounts, and restrictions on the most damaging types of microtargeting. Total bans on entire categories of speakers won’t solve the bulk of the problem, and they’ll probably cause new ones.

As a first step, Congress should pass a beefed-up version of the Honest Ads Act, requiring that advertisers identify in a clearly accessible way their identity, funding sources and targeting practices, and creating a public archive of all election-related ads. Meanwhile, Facebook and other tech companies should take additional steps to improve their ad archives and protect against fraud online — with the goal of promoting transparency about advertising sources and foiling those who engage in deceptive or fraudulent self-identification practices.

Considering that Twitter is already banning paid political ads, and some people want Facebook to do the same, it’s reasonable to wonder why we should care about ads funded by foreigners. What is the harm in banning some subset of ads when the push is to ban all of them? But the idea of treating foreign ads differently can easily migrate, without pushback — a possible first step toward a broader movement to limit speech by location and nationality of the speaker. This would be the U.S. version of the Chinese firewall: a model of Internet governance that we have, as a nation and for good reason, long resisted and deplored.

We absolutely should respond to malicious foreign influence campaigns. But there are risks of going too far. We, as a nation, benefit from the perspective of foreigners. And we benefit from being able to speak across borders as well. We should not protect our democracy by undercutting the very thing that we are trying to preserve: an open democratic system and protection of core democratic values, including the freedom of speech.

