As an undergraduate, my procrastination was compounded by all my perseverating about the procrastination. It wasn’t just about not doing my work, it was the wasted mental energy spent freaking out about not doing the work as opposed to, say, actually doing the work. There were moments when my cycle of anxiety, anger about my anxiety, even greater anxiety, and finally exhaustion seemed endless.

This December, it is not only students facing an anxiety spiral. Pundits, analysts and activists seem to be feeling it as well. When the hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts visited the Beltway last month, the pervading sense of gloom was palpable. A brief visit there last week, just after Boris Johnson’s victory in British elections and a polarized impeachment process, suggested an even deeper sense of gloom. The New York Times’ Michelle Goldberg got at this in a column about “democracy grief” last week: “lately I’ve noticed, and not just in myself, a demoralizing degree of fear, even depression. You can see it online, in the self-protective cynicism of liberals announcing on Twitter that [President] Trump is going to win reelection.”

It’s not just liberals, either — never-Trumpers from the right are feeling it as well. Last week, my Washington Post colleague Max Boot described himself as “soul-weary,” explaining, “What I find crushing is how many normal, mainstream Republicans who know better have sold out to President Trump.” Earlier this month, Michael Gerson, another Post colleague, warned that the acute anxiety produced by this political uncertainty “is a self-administered poison. It kills peace, gratitude and contentment. It undermines mental and physical health.”

I grew up to become a full-time professor with an abundance of writing assignments on the side. I was eventually able to surmount my own anxiety cycle before it became too crippling. This is partly because I did all of my schooling before the days of social media and partly because something in my brain kicks into more productive gear when a deadline shifts from visible to imminent.

The principle way I broke out of the anxiety cycle, however, was to step back and look at the big picture. Not every assignment is make-or-break. Not every paper determines one’s career path. It is always good to think about the important rather than the urgent. That kind of perspective does not mean that justified anxiety will disappear, but it does allow for some clarity to piece the fog of panic.

Trump opponents have grown morose about impeachment because the congressional wing of the GOP has closed ranks around the president. Media narratives about the “risks” of impeachment for Democrats and Democrats alone have exacerbated the anxiety. This has led some to go further and internalize Trumpist claims that support for impeachment has tanked.

With some perspective, however, one can appreciate that this has not happened. The aggregate polling average shows support and opposition being relatively stable, as does the latest Fox News poll, which shows that 54 percent support impeachment. Josh Marshall correctly notes that “the big story is the extreme stability of the numbers since late Sept. Wobbles here and there. But remarkable stability, with just a tad more wanting removal than not.”

I get and share the frustration some have with Republicans largely lining up with the president. But this partisan split matches how things have looked in the United States since 2017. This is a pattern that led to significant Democratic gains in the 2018 midterms, the 2019 off-year elections, and — if you believe Rachel Bitecofer’s negative partisanship model — an excellent chance of winning in 2020.

While in Washington, I heard a lot of folks talk gloomily about the prospect of Trump being reelected, but there was another conversation that stood out. This person advised a lot of financial clients and explained that predicting a Trump reelection was a no-brainer at this point. This was not because Trump was more likely to win, however. It was because the reputational cost of saying Trump would lose if he actually won again was much larger than the cost of being too optimistic about Trump’s chances.

A small amount of fear about Trump’s reelection chances is also not the worst thing for Trump’s opponents. Complacency among Democrats was one reason he lucked out in 2016. Goldberg closed her column by noting that whatever anxiety plagued activists, it was not stopping their activism. I found the same thing to be true in terms of voting preferences among the more politically disaffected members of my own family.

Good luck to the students grinding out the end of their semester. And good luck to those fans of liberal democracy grinding out the means to defeat Trump in 2020 as well. You will need to develop the same need for perspective.

