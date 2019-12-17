While the massive buildings remain, in recent years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have systematically dismantled Nehru’s vision for India. Last week, India’s parliament passed a new bill which enshrines into law a religiously-inflected definition of who belongs in India. The Citizenship Amendment Bill provides a path to citizenship for migrants who are Hindus, Christians, Jains, Parsees and Buddhists, but excludes Muslims. The sectarianism of the law sent shock waves through the country’s secular political class. In the past few days, across the country, demonstrators have clashed with police. Both Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University in Aligarh have shut down, as protesting students confront a brutal police crackdown.

The law is more than just the latest in explicitly Hindu nationalist and Islamophobic policies. In a country that is home to the largest Muslim population outside of Muslim-majority countries, the bill extends an ideological project that breaks the very promise of India.

My Muslim family emigrated out of India in 1947, moving across a new border to what became a country called Pakistan. Many Muslim families split over whether to leave for this imaginary homeland or to remain in India, where, despite the brutality of partition, the ardently secular Nehru reassured them that they had a home. He articulated his ideal of a composite Indian citizen who was enriched and shaped by all of the heritages that flowed through the world’s most diverse society.

As a child of the neighboring Islamic republic (and a steady consumer of Indian popular culture), I grew up admiring that multilingual, kaleidoscopic country. Later, I pursued my education at American universities, in classrooms led by the children of Nehruvian India, and my professors’ stories of religious coexistence inspired me to want to visit that alternative version of South Asia. From afar, India always seemed to be a symphonic banquet of possibilities, in contrast with the monochromatic vision of Pakistan’s religious leaders. Despite Modi’s election in 2014, and a culture of media censorship, trolling and mob violence that has made life increasingly volatile for minorities, my Indian friends assured me that the rise of the Hindu nationalist right was a passing storm. So, four years ago, I set out to meet the country that Indian Muslims had chosen, and moved to New Delhi.

As the lynchings of Muslims began in 2015, under Modi’s first term in office, it struck me how the prime minister always remained eerily quiet in response to the violence. As long as the mob remained on the streets, the government could maintain the impression that it did not bear culpability for these supposedly isolated incidents. Since Modi’s landslide reelection in May, however, the BJP has a mandate to fulfill its promise of a Hindu nation, an ideological project that dates back a century. The BJP has delivered: In August, for example, the parliament imposed direct control on the Muslim-majority province of Kashmir, blocking journalists access, imprisoning elected officials and halting citizens’ communications in what has become the longest Internet shutdown in the history of a democracy. In November, India’s supreme court ruled to allow the construction of a Hindu temple in Ayodhya, on the site of a former Mughal-era mosque that, decades earlier, had been destroyed by a Hindu mob.

BJP leaders, in addition to marginalizing religious minorities, are erasing Nehru’s secular vision. They have crafted an alternative national narrative which recasts the country’s Hindu majority as victims, and its era of Muslim empires as one of loss and shame. In the words of historian Sunil Khilnani, they have “weaponized history,” rewriting a period of composite Muslim dynasties such as the Mughals, who built the Taj Mahal and governed with multicultural courts, as a time of conquest by outsiders. The BJP’s leaders consistently use xenophobic language in political rallies and speeches and have erected new statuary to Hindu nationalism’s modern and mythical icons. Bollywood, too, has shifted into a new mode of nationalist bombast, churning out epic films about attacking Pakistan, Islamic kingdoms invading Hindu ones, and stories of terrorist radicalization that play on the trope of the suspect Muslim. As the economy continues to falter, reports of sectarian lynchings and attacks, and the censorship of Muslim voices, have only grown.

Now, the narrative of Hindu victimhood and Muslim enemies of the state is being legislated into permanent political forms. After the citizenship bill passed, one of the country’s Muslim lawmakers, Asaduddin Owaisi, ripped apart a copy of its text on the floor of the parliament, following in the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi, who once ripped apart his national register card in South Africa. Owaisi said, “This bill has been brought so that one more partition can be done."

More than 70 years ago, Indian Muslims were forced to make an impossible choice between home and elsewhere. The decision to remain, despite the dangers of majoritarianism and discrimination, was predicated on a fundamental belief in India’s promise. The Hindu right’s platform is turning the argument for partition — the need for a Muslim homeland — into a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Today, Le Corbusier’s Chandigarh has become a global design mecca and an Instagrammer’s dream — merely the shell of the multicultural spirit it was meant to embody. But even as Nehruvian buildings become faded relics, the choice between his ideal of an inclusive India and the fantasies propagated by today’s Hindu right presents a live and urgent crisis. The passionate demonstrations this week are proof that the promise still holds power. As a new generation takes to the streets to protest discrimination against Muslims, both immigrants and citizens, I feel hope for the India I grew up admiring from across the divide. The lines of 1947 once galvanized what has become one of the world’s most dangerous nuclear fault lines; the subcontinent, with its inherent multiplicity, cannot bear that cost once again.

