There is also Michael Bay’s “6 Underground,” which after that stemwinder of an introductory paragraph, I must now write about because I will do pretty much anything my colleague Alyssa Rosenberg requests.

The plot of “6 Underground” is simple: Ryan Reynolds plays a Silicon Valley billionaire who develops some moral outrage after witnessing a refugee camp suffer in a chemical gas attack. Does he start a foundation like Bill Gates to address suffering in the world? No. Does he buy a muckraking newspaper and issue a declaration of principles? No, but give me some points for shoehorning a “Citizen Kane” reference into a review of a Michael Bay film. Instead, Reynolds’s character decides to fake his own death (while still retaining control over his billions) and recruit a ragtag team of operators to launch a coup d’etat against the evil dictator responsible for the gassing in the first place.

Now is the point in this column when we need to ask an existential question: Who watches a Michael Bay movie for the plot and the theme? This is the man who directed “Bad Boys” and “The Rock.” He directed “Armageddon,” a film that is less cerebral than its twin disaster flick “Deep Impact” and nonetheless way, way more enjoyable (and also responsible for the greatest two minutes of DVD commentary ever). For decades, the rules about Michael Bay films were clear: A fun Michael Bay film involves a lot of s--- blowing up, and a less fun Michael Bay film involves a lot of s--- blowing up and some Transformers.

Still, the politics of Michael Bay films has been a topic of some interest in this decade, particularly after “13 Hours” came out. The consensus seems to be that Bay leans conservative. In 2013, Asawin Suebsaeng interviewed Bay for Washington Monthly and quoted him referring to the “very ineffectual government” under Barack Obama. He also noted how the Obama administration was the cowardly villain in “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.”

Writing for Vox, Peter Suderman astutely noted, “[Bay’s] films traffic more in exuberant, vulgar populism than in anything like explicit conservatism. His movies, especially his R-rated films, are packed with bloody violence and explicit sexuality. His dim view of government’s managerial competence is balanced somewhat by his awestruck approach to its war machinery and spaceflight programs.”

Populism is a more loaded term now, and the best way to describe the politics of “6 Underground” is, well, all over the place. On one hand, having Reynolds playing a super-rich variant of a “generic smartass Ryan Reynolds character” gestures at Bay’s deep cynicism about current politics. Back in “Armageddon,” the salt-of-the-earth oil drillers team up with NASA eggheads to save the world. In “6 Underground,” Reynolds’s character says in voice-over: “Governments don’t really help people in need. So, I said, ‘F--- the government, I’m going to do this myself.’ ” His character recruits another ex-military team member by mocking the rules of engagement and saying, “I will never tell you not to pull that trigger.” And in a post-coitus chat with a paramour, he says, “I just feel like the world’s on an endless, s----y loop.”

And yet Bay’s view of how to make the world a better place is naive in the extreme. Reynolds says things like “evil goes unpunished” and is convinced that he can launch a coup in the fictional country of Turgistan (I swear that’s how the movie spells it) without considering things like great power patrons or domestic political cleavages. Furthermore, he is convinced that everything will end in a hunky-dory, good-guys-win, bad-guys-lose kind of way.

I would love to tell you that Bay’s inchoate politics and silly premise can be ignored in favor of watching s--- blow up, but Bay’s lack of clarity bleeds into the aesthetics of the film as well. The paradox is that Michael Bay is a good enough visual stylist to undercut the over-the-top feel this movie needed to have. It’s impossible to enjoy the gleeful absurdity of the action sequences when the film goes out of its way to demonstrate large numbers of civilian bystanders killed in all the mayhem. Maybe Bay is trying to indict the audience by showing gorgeous shots of fighter flybys followed by a chemical gas attack — but I don’t think it’s that well thought out.

If there’s a virtue to “6 Underground,” it is that this might be the closest Bay comes to making a superhero movie. Bay celebrates vigilante justice in this film all the way to the end. Maybe he thinks that it will play well. Intentionally or not, Bay reveals the awful carnage a real-world Tony Stark would unleash in his efforts to do good. Let us hope this is the closest that scenario comes to fruition.

