I concluded. “Trump is not going to stop doing what he is doing, unless he gets distracted by something else. In a zero-sum world, it is far better to have him obsess about his political survival rather than, say, nuking a hurricane. In the zero-sum political world that Trump has made, impeaching him is the best possible response strategy to his abuses of power.”

Trump has now been impeached, becoming only the third president to achieve that ignoble honor. So it is worth asking: was I right?

Let’s start by noting that there is both visual and eyewitness evidence that impeachment has taken its toll on the president. Here’s the visual:

The president, just before he heads to Michigan for tonight’s rally. Photo by @dougmillsnyt pic.twitter.com/MGG1L4FzNv — Robert Costa (@costareports) December 18, 2019

As for the eyewitness testimony, both the Politico and New York Times write-ups confirm that Trump has been obsessed with impeachment. As Politico’s Nancy Cook, Burgess Everett and Gabby Orr reported, “His chief spokeswoman said he would be ‘working all day,’ but President Donald Trump spent much of Wednesday tweeting and retweeting about impeachment.” They also noted, “Trump is taking the impeachment vote incredibly personally, allies said, viewing it as a direct attack on him rather than the actions he took in office.” This makes sense, since Trump has never been able to distinguish between himself and the office of the presidency. This is precisely why he thinks he did nothing wrong in attempting to extort other countries for political dirt.

Similarly, the NYT’s Annie Karni, Maggie Haberman, Michael Crowley and Noah Weiland reported that Trump has felt so aggrieved that he went Full Toddler with his rambling letter to Pelosi: “The president purposefully did not consult with the White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, according to people involved with drafting the letter because he did not want to be told what he could and could not say — he simply wanted to vent.” He also did that in his Michigan speech last night, “his longest rally speech ever, which was also one of most bitter and most rambling,” according to CNN’s Daniel Dale.

That was just for today. There has been enough reporting (not to mention Trump’s tweets) to confirm that the president has been absorbed with impeachment. That hypothesis has found a healthy amount of support.

Critics might counter with two arguments, however. First, Trump has ticked up in his recent polling, as the FiveThirtyEight aggregator shows. By normal standards it is not a lot of movement. Given how stable Trump’s polling has been, however, the shift has been more noticeable.

Second, Trump can claim some legitimate accomplishments this week. Congress will soon approve USMCA, Trump’s renegotiated NAFTA. This is an honest-to-goodness achievement, even if it is not a trade-liberalizing one. The president similarly announced a phase one trade deal with China. Doesn’t this suggest that Trump and his agenda are benefiting from the impeachment saga?

Color me unconvinced. As Nate Silver put it, “There’s something about contemporary American politics where it almost always helps to be on defense. There’s not much of an incumbency bonus anymore; rather, it often helps to be the opposition, the out-party, the ‘underdog’, if you will.” Like Silver, I attribute Trump’s recent run of good polls to the correct perception of him being the underdog in a legislative chamber controlled by Democrats. As this moves to the Senate, Trump will no longer look like the underdog. He will still be obsessed, but with less polling support.

As for Trump’s trade deal, the reason the Democrats backed it is, as Trump’s own trade negotiator acknowledges, because they got the White House to make some significant concessions. From a trade liberalizing perspective, it’s not a great deal. From Pelosi’s perspective, it is. The China deal is not worth discussing until there is something more than a USTR fact sheet to examine.

So far, the outcome of impeachment has been a distracted president and things mostly not getting dramatically worse in foreign policy. There are worse outcomes.

