Cassandra has come to mind so often over the past few years, whenever I thought of all the women who have shouted loudly against injustice, violence, greed and craven stupidity and been ignored and unheard. This whole weird and often wretched decade has often felt like a long exercise in ignoring and dismissing women, well before the Trump administration began — and certainly after.

Yes, yes, and, good Goddess, yes. The array of Cassandras has been loud and cacophonous — to those of us who can hear them. And there are so many that it is easy to rattle them off like a laundry list. Just as the times Facebook has said, “Oops, sorry,” for a data violation or someone has accused the president of sexual assault, they start to blend together and overwhelm, so you don’t know where to start. You only know that, wow, were a lot of women right about a lot of bad things.

Like Soraya Chemaly, who campaigned for years against violent misogynistic Facebook groups before finally getting the company to take action in 2013 against pages that glorified violence against women (because of advertiser pressure, of course). Chemaly, who worked with Women, Action and the Media and the Everyday Sexism Project (a Cassandra-ish name if ever there was one), launched the #FBRape campaign focusing on Facebook advertisers and (finally) forced the social media company to admit that its systems had “failed to work as effectively as we would like, particularly around issues of gender-based hate.” (Yes, it was so very hard to identify a group called “Violently Raping Your Friend Just for Laughs” as problematic.) Alas, Facebook’s systems “failed to work as effectively as they would like” for the rest of the decade.

Like Yaël Eisenstadt, the former CIA officer who in 2016 worried that homegrown American hatred was the country’s biggest national security threat and in 2019 called out how Facebook profits from misinformation (after Cassandra-ing from inside Facebook as the company’s head of global elections integrity ops in 2018).

Like literally millions of women who spoke up on hashtags like #WhyIDidntReport, #NotOkay and, of course, #MeToo (a hashtag begun by activist Tarana Burke even before this decade, which is a long time to be shouting into the void, as any Cassandra well knows).

And, yes, like Hillary Clinton, who explicitly warned the world that Donald Trump would be “a puppet” for Vladimir Putin (and also warned that he would stack the Supreme Court, stoke racial animus and bring on the apocalypse). There’s a Twitter account called @HillaryWarnedUs if you need more. Alas, she has been right about a lot.

I shudder to think about who our Cassandras are today. I really hope they are not gun-control advocate Emma González and climate-change activist Greta Thunberg.

What is it about women’s voices that make them so easy to dismiss and ignore? We have a president credibly accused of sexual assault by more than 20 women. There was plenty of reporting on Jeffrey Epstein — driven by his victims, young women, having the bravery to come forward and speak out — and yet men of wealth, influence and power like Joi Ito and John Brockman and, good Lord, Prince Freaking Andrew continued to give him intellectual and social cover until it was impossible for them to even pretend anymore that they didn’t know what he was.

The modern #MeToo movement had not been around for a financial quarter before the backlash about whether it had gone too far began. #MeToo was literally named for women raising their voices and telling their own stories. A rollback meant listening to women even less. Since we had finally started to see actual consequences for actual (alleged) perpetrators — Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose, Mark Halperin, Les Moonves — it sure seemed that listening to women might be, you know, useful.

All these examples — and there are many more — boil down to the same thing: women speaking out and being ignored. The status quo hates being challenged, and what’s more status quo than the patriarchy? It’s the reason women are less likely to be heard in the first place.

“Well, actually,” you might be tempted to say, “all this stuff was obvious all along, and it wasn’t just because of women.” But that isn’t true. We warn because we are on the front lines, because we are the first to be ignored, and the first to bear the brunt and experience the consequences. (And, trust me, we would rather not be right!) If you had listened to women more over the past 10 years, things would have gone a lot better for a lot more people.

Let’s maybe try that in the next decade.

