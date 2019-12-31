Cassandra has come to mind so often over the past few years, whenever I thought of all the women who have shouted loudly against injustice, violence, greed and craven stupidity and been ignored and unheard. This whole weird and often wretched decade has often felt like a long exercise in ignoring and dismissing women, well before the Trump administration began — and certainly after.
Did any women, say, raise the alarm over violent rhetoric on social media? The dangers of white supremacy? Why you might want to care about who gets appointed as judges? That black lives matter? That guns are dangerous? That sexual harassment is bad? That Internet harassment is bad? That women are people?
Yes, yes, and, good Goddess, yes. The array of Cassandras has been loud and cacophonous — to those of us who can hear them. And there are so many that it is easy to rattle them off like a laundry list. Just as the times Facebook has said, “Oops, sorry,” for a data violation or someone has accused the president of sexual assault, they start to blend together and overwhelm, so you don’t know where to start. You only know that, wow, were a lot of women right about a lot of bad things.
Like Soraya Chemaly, who campaigned for years against violent misogynistic Facebook groups before finally getting the company to take action in 2013 against pages that glorified violence against women (because of advertiser pressure, of course). Chemaly, who worked with Women, Action and the Media and the Everyday Sexism Project (a Cassandra-ish name if ever there was one), launched the #FBRape campaign focusing on Facebook advertisers and (finally) forced the social media company to admit that its systems had “failed to work as effectively as we would like, particularly around issues of gender-based hate.” (Yes, it was so very hard to identify a group called “Violently Raping Your Friend Just for Laughs” as problematic.) Alas, Facebook’s systems “failed to work as effectively as they would like” for the rest of the decade.
Or like Bree Newsome Bass, who in 2015 famously scaled a flagpole in South Carolina to remove the Confederate flag and hasn’t stopped sounding the alarm about white supremacy since. The flag came down, sure, but defenses of its patriotism and gee-whiz good intentions have been stubbornly trumpeted ever since, even by Nikki Haley — the very governor forced to take it down, pushing for a positive revisionist history. Whoever could have predicted that white supremacy might be a problem? Women did.
Or like Ellen Pao, who brought suit in 2012 against her employer, the Silicon Valley venture capital firm Kleiner, Perkins, Caulfield and Byers, for gender discrimination and retaliation. Another female Kleiner partner, Trae Vassallo, testified to having had a similar experience. (Both women were passed over for promotion in 2011 while three male colleagues ascended.) Still, in 2015, Pao lost her case. She went on to found a nonprofit organization promoting diversity and inclusion in tech, while Vassallo co-authored a landmark study about gender discrimination and harassment in tech. In 2017, numerous male investors were exposed as sexual harassers. In 2019, female founders or founding teams accounted for 2.8 percent of venture capital investment.
Like Anita Sarkeesian, whose Kickstarter in 2012 for her video series “Tropes vs. Women in Video Games” was the target of an organized online harassment campaign that foreshadowed #GamerGate, including “a continuous barrage of rape and death threats, a bomb scare and a game in which players can punch an image of her face.” From there, #GamerGate swelled as the troll armies signed onto their new favorite MMOG — that’s “Massively Multiplayer Online Game” — with the collective goal of harassing women, people of color, trans people and other marginalized groups. When members of those groups complained, they were shushed or both-sides-ed, as happened at the tech, music, film and culture conference SXSW in 2015 when a panel about online harassment was almost canceled because of a campaign of online harassment. No one in the industry could pretend they didn’t know about Sarkeesian — she had been named to the Time 100 six months before — but still, God forbid anyone should actually listen.
Like Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who correctly predicted Trump’s impeachment in February 2017 (and called for it pretty consistently thereafter) and whose speech in favor on the House floor on Dec. 18 had a distinct air of “did I not TELL YOU that a giant horse full of Greeks was a red flag?” (In other words, she told you so.)
Like Yaël Eisenstadt, the former CIA officer who in 2016 worried that homegrown American hatred was the country’s biggest national security threat and in 2019 called out how Facebook profits from misinformation (after Cassandra-ing from inside Facebook as the company’s head of global elections integrity ops in 2018).
Like Ana Maria Archila and Maria Gallagher literally yelling to be heard and acknowledged as they warned then-Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) about putting Brett M. Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court despite accusations that he had committed sexual assault. (Women screaming in protest was a recurring motif in the hearings and after he was confirmed.)
Like literally millions of women who spoke up on hashtags like #WhyIDidntReport, #NotOkay and, of course, #MeToo (a hashtag begun by activist Tarana Burke even before this decade, which is a long time to be shouting into the void, as any Cassandra well knows).
And, yes, like Hillary Clinton, who explicitly warned the world that Donald Trump would be “a puppet” for Vladimir Putin (and also warned that he would stack the Supreme Court, stoke racial animus and bring on the apocalypse). There’s a Twitter account called @HillaryWarnedUs if you need more. Alas, she has been right about a lot.
I shudder to think about who our Cassandras are today. I really hope they are not gun-control advocate Emma González and climate-change activist Greta Thunberg.
What is it about women’s voices that make them so easy to dismiss and ignore? We have a president credibly accused of sexual assault by more than 20 women. There was plenty of reporting on Jeffrey Epstein — driven by his victims, young women, having the bravery to come forward and speak out — and yet men of wealth, influence and power like Joi Ito and John Brockman and, good Lord, Prince Freaking Andrew continued to give him intellectual and social cover until it was impossible for them to even pretend anymore that they didn’t know what he was.
The modern #MeToo movement had not been around for a financial quarter before the backlash about whether it had gone too far began. #MeToo was literally named for women raising their voices and telling their own stories. A rollback meant listening to women even less. Since we had finally started to see actual consequences for actual (alleged) perpetrators — Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose, Mark Halperin, Les Moonves — it sure seemed that listening to women might be, you know, useful.
So ask yourself: For whom is it useful when women are ignored? Who benefits from ignoring, say, Masha Gessen and Sarah Kendzior warning about authoritarianism? Who would rather we not read Rebecca Traister’s warning that the patriarchy won’t go quietly? Who dismissed Bridget Todd’s 2013 article about how Reddit was a toxic racist cesspool — and also pooh-poohed complaints that Twitter was a toxic racist cesspool? (Until Amnesty International issued a report about how Twitter was a toxic racist cesspool.) Who prefers not to be reminded by people like HuffPost domestic violence reporter Melissa Jeltsen that so many mass shootings and murder-suicides and partner slayings are committed by white men with easy access to guns? Who wants to dismiss Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and her crusade against voter disenfranchisement, other than the current Georgia administration and, just last week, a Georgia federal court?
Did you ever wonder why women might have complained about being swarmed by Bernie Bros, while Bernie Bros swear they would never do that? Did you ever wonder why so many women are making those calls to Congress protesting the Muslim ban and the fact that children are in cages? Or streaming into the streets for the Women’s March? Or the March for Our Lives? Or the Climate March? WE ARE SHOUTING TO BE HEARD, AND WE ARE TRYING TO WARN YOU!
All these examples — and there are many more — boil down to the same thing: women speaking out and being ignored. The status quo hates being challenged, and what’s more status quo than the patriarchy? It’s the reason women are less likely to be heard in the first place.
“Well, actually,” you might be tempted to say, “all this stuff was obvious all along, and it wasn’t just because of women.” But that isn’t true. We warn because we are on the front lines, because we are the first to be ignored, and the first to bear the brunt and experience the consequences. (And, trust me, we would rather not be right!) If you had listened to women more over the past 10 years, things would have gone a lot better for a lot more people.
Let’s maybe try that in the next decade.
