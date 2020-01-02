

Bishop Fulton Sheen, shown here in 1966, passed away in 1979. He had been scheduled to be beatified — the last step before sainthood — last month, but the Vatican postponed the ceremony indefinitely at the request of the Rochester diocese, which said more time was needed for further investigations. (Eddie Adams/AP)

William Schultz is a lecturer in the Princeton University department of history.

James Fulton Engstrom was delivered stillborn on Sept. 16, 2010. Sixty-one minutes later, his heartbeat resumed. His mother credited his recovery to prayers she said to Fulton Sheen, the Roman Catholic bishop who today is best remembered as the host of the 1950s television program “Life Is Worth Living.” Investigators from the Vatican concluded that the recovery was a miracle, placing Sheen one step closer to sainthood.

Media coverage of Sheen’s beatification has focused on his television career — not surprising, given “Life Is Worth Living” attracted tens of millions of viewers and made Sheen as recognizable a television personality as Ed Sullivan. The show symbolized the hopes of the American Catholic Church in the 1950s: It seemed proof one could engage in the modern world while remaining authentically Catholic.

Recently, however, the Vatican took the unusual step of delaying Sheen’s beatification (originally scheduled for Dec. 21) as officials investigate a once-forgotten chapter of Sheen’s life: his three years as bishop of Rochester, N.Y. Officials are focused on the assignment of priests in Rochester during Sheen’s tenure, an investigation tied to the ongoing issue of priestly sexual abuse.

What role, if any, Sheen played in the assignment of sexually abusive priests remains unclear. But Sheen’s time in Rochester is worth examining for reasons that go beyond the crisis of sexual abuse. His tumultuous career as Rochester’s bishop reveals how the Catholic Church’s attempt to reconcile social justice with a commitment to authority and hierarchy has at times led to disaster.

Fulton Sheen’s on-air persona was seen by many as conservative; one journalist derided him as “a fundamental anti-communist and modernist-baiter.” But he also used his media platforms — “Life Is Worth Living,” his earlier radio program, “The Catholic Hour,” and his dozens of books — to espouse a form of social justice that emphasized the rights of the poor and workers. Preaching at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City, Sheen called on employers to pay their workers a living wage. Another sermon proposed the formation of trade guilds whose members would share in the profits of their factory. On “Life Is Worth Living,” Sheen celebrated the growth of unions as a necessary counterweight to “the moneyed power of the capitalist.”

The Vatican II Council, convened from 1962 to 1965, engaged Sheen in an international conversation about the Catholic Church’s future. He called for mobile schools for the poor and the creation of chaplains to minister to factory workers, while also suggesting that wealthy Catholics be encouraged to give some of their possessions to the poor.

But even as Sheen espoused social justice, he defended the church’s hierarchy. When several council members suggested that priests in missionary dioceses be allowed to select a “board of consultors” to advise the local bishop, Sheen denounced the idea as an unacceptable abridgment of the bishop’s authority.

Vatican II changed the Catholic Church in ways that aligned with Sheen’s vision. The documents issued by the council, including Gaudium et Spes, the most important, denounced “immense economic inequalities” and “social discrimination.” But they also reaffirmed the importance of authority within the church, especially obedience of priests to their bishops.

The task of implementing these decrees fell to Catholic bishops. In 1966, a year after the conclusion of Vatican II, Sheen was appointed bishop of Rochester — a city then in transition. Corporations like Kodak, Xerox and Bausch & Lomb had made Rochester remarkably prosperous for much of the 20th century.

But that prosperity hid gross inequalities. The city’s overall unemployment rate in 1966 was 1.1 percent; among African Americans, however, it stood between 10 and 25 percent. Frustration turned to violence in July 1964, when two days of rioting left four people dead and reduced millions of dollars in property to ashes.

Sheen believed that Rochester’s mixture of wealth and poverty made it the perfect place to implement the vision of Vatican II. One observer noted, “It appeared certain that many of the changes fostered by Vatican Council II … will be instituted in the Rochester diocese.” And they were: with all the contradictions and challenges that entailed.

Sheen emphasized social justice, especially for Rochester’s African American population. In a speech to the Rochester U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Sheen chided the assembled business executives for ignoring the inner city’s distress. The bishop also took action, appointing P. David Finks, a priest who had worked with radical organizer Saul Alinsky, to the newly created position of Vicar of Urban Ministry. He imposed a progressive tax on church construction in the diocese, with the collected money to be spent in the inner city. And he created an organization — later named the Bishop Sheen Housing Fund — to raise money from the diocese to help families find adequate housing.

Even as Sheen pursued these reforms, however, he also centralized power in the bishop’s office. Though he cultivated the image of democracy, appointing a “Priests’ Council” and regularly polling his priests, he retained the final say in all matters. Moreover, the creation of new, social justice-oriented offices like the Office of Urban Ministry increased Sheen’s power by giving the bishop greater control over issues which had previously been handled at the parish level.

When change came from below, rather than from the bishop’s office, Sheen reacted with hostility. He condemned the nontraditional “underground masses” held by some Rochester Catholics as a “perversion of the holy.” In the spirit of ecumenism, Sheen sought to merge the local Catholic seminary with the Protestant Rochester-Colgate Theological Seminary — but when members of Rochester-Colgate’s Black Student Caucus took over a campus building to protest the lack of African American faculty, Sheen killed the proposed merger.

Sheen’s desire to seek social justice through top-down methods ultimately proved fatal to his vision. In 1968, frustrated at his inability to bridge the gap between suburban Catholics and Rochester’s inner city, Sheen presented Robert Weaver, the secretary for Housing and Urban Development, with a remarkable offer: the bishop would hand over an entire parish, St. Bridget’s, to the government if the government promised to use the property for public housing.

It was the sort of dramatic gesture one would expect from a consummate showman like Sheen. But he had not consulted with the priest and parishioners of St. Bridget’s before pledging to give away their parish. Not surprisingly, they responded with outrage, as did many other Rochester Catholics. Hundreds of calls poured into the bishop’s office, with most denouncing the donation. Resistance came from priests as well as parishioners. Long frustrated by Sheen’s autocratic style, 22 priests signed a letter protesting the giveaway.

Under pressure, Sheen withdrew his offer. It marked the effective end of his time as bishop. The St. Bridget’s affair shook Sheen’s confidence in himself and in the Rochester community. Particularly distressing was the letter from the dissenting priests, which Sheen saw as nothing less than treachery. In October 1969, Sheen resigned his position to return to his media career.

Sheen’s heavy-handed approach to social justice is indicative of a broader challenge facing the Catholic Church. Can such an authoritarian institution truly bring about reform? The sexual abuse crisis is only one facet of this challenge, albeit the most horrific one. The crisis stemmed from the Church being so wedded to hierarchy that it protected the culprits rather than the victims of abuse, a betrayal of justice in the name of obedience.

Regardless of what the Vatican’s investigation reveals about Sheen’s connection to this scandal, one fact is clear from his time in Rochester: the Church’s rigid hierarchy may impede its vision of a just society. Sheen drew upon the magnificent rhetoric of Vatican II in an effort to reconcile the values of authority and justice, an effort that demonstrated both the Church’s promise — and its Achilles’ heel.