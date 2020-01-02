We enjoyed a ventriloquist show, arts and crafts and a dairy buffet. After the slightly challenging process of rounding up all the kids and wrangling everyone into coats, we were off to the minivan. Just as we returned, utterly exhausted, the first WhatsApp message came in.

While we had been enjoying the party and tending to the needs of our children, a synagogue barely three miles away had been attacked in an act of anti-Semitism. It had happened only 15 minutes earlier, and many first responders were already on the scene. Information was sparse, and in a home with children, the show must go on, so we kindled the logs in the fireplace, assembled a s’mores station as we’d promised and began overseeing the marshmallow-roasting process.

But as the children started to fall asleep, the house became quieter and the horrific facts more apparent. A man with a machete had barged into the home of a local rabbi during a Hanukkah party, violently waving the knife and seriously injuring five people. (One man, the most seriously wounded, is not expected to awaken from a coma.) My mind immediately returned to the party that we’d attended a few hours before, imagining the attack had happened there instead of just down the road. Where were my five children? They had been spread out between the show, the food and crafts. I had been pushing my travel stroller, which folds up nicely but is much harder to maneuver than the one I use on the streets of Brooklyn. I remembered the process of rounding up my children: I’d had three in one corner and went to find the fourth, but then the first had gotten thirsty and went off in search of a drink. Whatever would I have done in an emergency? We’ve spoken about crisis situations at home and appointed a friendly neighbor as someone my kids could approach if they became separated from us while evacuating. But here we were in a beautiful and unfamiliar suburban neighborhood. Just like any parent would, I began panicking, and these thoughts have been haunting me ever since.

It wasn’t just Monsey, either. The next day, we returned to Brooklyn, where there had been so many attacks in December — and sporadically before that. In September, my friend’s father, Rabbi Abraham Gopin, was brutally beaten in Lincoln Terrace Park, a beautiful park and playground around the corner from my house, where my children often play. A 34-year-old Jewish woman, walking with her young son in nearby Gravesend, was beaten on Friday. A mother in my community had her stroller shoved by an assailant nine months ago. In Lakewood, N.J., another large Jewish community, a man was arrested carrying several guns near a Jewish school this week, and police believe someone targeted Jewish families in a tire-slashing attack over the summer.

So this is our reality. Until now, I've thought a lot about street assaults. But the man waving a machete at a Hanukkah party touched me differently. I'd never before thought in such concrete, practical terms about the insurmountable task of having to grab all of my children and evacuate the scene of an attempted massacre. Something changed for me that Saturday night in Monsey.

I am so proud to be a Jew: proud of our heritage and traditions, of our religious practices and our culture. And I am so proud of the visibly Jewish family that my husband and I have built. I am proud of serving as co-directors of Tech Tribe, an organization that unites young Jews in tech and digital media; and I am proud of my husband, Mordechai, for his very active Jewish presence on Twitter, for which he has been recognized many times (as well as become the subject of online vitriol, such as having his face photoshopped into a gas chamber and told that he controls the banks).

But now what once felt like random acts of violence that occur in any large city feel like a tightening noose. The attacks in Pittsburgh and Poway, Calif., stemmed from white supremacists; the one in Jersey City from Black Hebrew Israelites; many of the attacks in Brooklyn appear to come from deep prejudices against Jews among a small, but dangerous, minority of our neighbors here.

This cannot just be a Jewish problem. We Jews cannot counter this alone. There are too many attacks from too many places. It's endemic. Unlike anti-Semitism in a single form, where just one group vents its venom against the Jews, this problem has become global. We're the convenient scapegoat, the one everyone loves to hate, and that's scary. If hatred comes from everywhere, global support and unity must be the antidote.

These are trying times, and I hope and pray for a more peaceful future for my family and for all families. When then-New York Mayor David Dinkins visited the Lubavitcher Rebbe in 1991 in the aftermath of the Crown Heights riots, he spoke about the “good people of all of our communities.” The Rebbe responded that “[we are] one side, one people, united by the management of New York City.”

That’s still true now. Last weekend, I was so touched by friends, Jews and non-Jews, who reached out — some asked about our welfare, knowing that we were in Monsey. Others simply expressed love and support given the resurgence of an ancient hatred. We need more of this. When all people of good conscience in New York, the United States and around the world express love and solidarity and take practical action to support Jewish friends and other marginalized peoples, they transform the world into a better, friendlier and kinder place — where the flames of hatred and bigotry cannot take root. This was the America that embraced many of our ancestors fleeing persecution in previous generations, and this is the America that we will create together.

Hanukkah ended on Sunday night. The holiday commemorates both the miracle that a single vial of oil lasted eight days and also a victory in a Jewish war against assimilation. Our Jewish pride will not diminish, not one iota. We will continue to walk proudly in the streets, although we will be vigilant and discuss contingency plans with our children. Now that we have kindled all eight lights of the physical menorah, we bring the light of Hanukkah into the rest of the year, focusing on the flames within, on our Jewish strength and Jewish pride — and our allies who strengthen our resolve.

