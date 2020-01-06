In fact, opposition to the United States has been a key component of the theocratic regime’s identity since 1979. The founder of that regime, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, labeled the United States as the “Great Satan.” This moniker was no mere slur.

According to Khomeini, Western colonizers had infected societies like Iran with secular values that served to undermine the more stable and independent religious-based order of the past. As the most powerful Western nation, and an ally of the brutal shah of Iran before he was deposed, the United States was a convenient target to embody the Great Satan label.

For the nascent Islamic Republic of Iran, this narrative had multiple benefits. It could appease the Soviet empire, with which Iran shared a border. Shared antipathy toward the United States neutralized the threat of a Soviet invasion. But, this narrative also helped Khomeini rebrand Iran and assert its influence in the Middle East in direct contrast to the American presence in the region. And this is the battle in which we are embroiled today.

Relations weren’t always this strained between Iran and the United States, despite Khomeini’s attempts to portray America as an existential enemy.

In 1946, President Harry S. Truman delivered an ultimatum demanding that Soviet troops leave Iran. At the time, the Soviets were pressuring Iran to gain favorable oil rights. The United States was vocal at the new United Nations Security Council about Soviet intentions in Iran and about the importance of Iranian sovereignty, and in 1946, Soviet troops finally departed.

In the early 1950s, the United States continued to support Iranian nationalism by serving as a broker between Britain and Iran during a struggle over oil rights. Truman, in fact, blocked British plans for a takeover of certain oil fields and a refinery in Iran.

This history of positive relations, however, often gets forgotten because the United States is blamed for the 1953 overthrow of Iranian Prime Minister, Mohammad Mossadegh.

To be sure, after years of back-and-forth between the British and Mossadegh, Truman came to believe that Mossadegh’s extreme positions were bringing Iran to the brink of collapse. This view was shared by his successor, President Dwight D. Eisenhower. As Truman’s secretary of state, Dean Acheson, told his British counterpart: “If Iran did not occupy its peculiar geographic location, the problem would be much easier. It is not as though we [are] dealing with a country remote from the Soviet Union. It is in a bad spot.”

But while America played a role in the coup, the story is more complicated. The once-popular prime minister had become politically weak after two years of failure to reach a compromise with the British. Mossadegh increasingly appeared vulnerable to pro-Soviet political elements — a threat he made clear in a letter to Eisenhower in June 1953. Mossadegh’s vulnerabilities alienated the middle class, stirred up unrest in the officer corps and, most importantly, turned off the clerics (a crucial part of the story that the mullahs today conveniently overlook). The crisis peaked when Mossadegh made a desperate grab for power by dissolving parliament and trying to rule by decree.

Britain and the United States convinced the Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, legally the ultimate authority in Iran, to dismiss Mossadegh in the face of this direct challenge to the shah’s authority. But Mossadegh got word of his impending dismissal and arrested the officer tasked with delivering the official letter. With no official request, the shah temporarily fled the country out of fear that Mossadegh would overthrow him.

But, in the following days, protests managed to topple the embattled leader. Mossadegh and his supporters bitterly claimed that the United States was responsible and had financially supported the protests. But while the CIA provided a small amount of funding that was used to stir up anti-Mossadegh crowds, the protests spread organically because of the dire state of Iran’s economy. As noted by the U.S. ambassador to Iran, the protesters “seemed to come from all classes of people including workers, clerks, shopkeepers, students, et cetera.”

While Mossadegh’s fall was owed primarily to his flaws as a leader, it later became convenient fuel for Khomeini’s distortions about America’s intentions toward Iran. Most Iranians believed the United States had engineered it to save the shah and, therefore, held the United States responsible for the shah’s brutality.

In reality, during the intervening decades the United States tried — and largely failed — to convince the shah to democratize Iran and broaden his support. Instead, the autocrat suppressed all political groups, apart from clerics (whom he mistakenly viewed as an ally against nationalists and communists), thus paving the way for his demise when Khomeini capitalized on the clerical network and shrewdly — and falsely — promoted himself as a democratizer in 1979.

Khomeini didn’t bring democracy to Iran, but he did bring an imperial vision and an antagonism toward the United States that manipulated this history for political gain.

Significantly, the theocratic government that Khomeini imposed saw itself as the protector of Shiite Muslims worldwide — which resulted in engagements far beyond its borders. This idea of an Islamic papacy based in Iran owed itself to the doctrine of velayat-e faqih (“rule of the jurisprudent”), which Khomeini reinterpreted to establish himself as the highest living religious authority on Earth until the coming of Shiite Islam’s messianic Hidden Imam.

After Khomeini’s death in 1989, that role fell to his successor, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who continued to paint the United States as the Great Satan. This mythology, coinciding with American interventions in the Middle East since 2001, has served Khamenei with a convenient pretext for expanding Iran’s influence throughout the Middle East and for picking fights against America and its allies. Like his predecessor, Khamenei sees Iran engaged in an epic struggle against the United States. As he recently told a group of Iranian students: “Do you think our battle with estekar [arrogance, meaning the United States] will ever rest? This is an essence of the revolution. It’s one of our principled tasks.”

Since 2012, Iranian fingerprints have been found propping up the brutal dictatorship in Syria, the Houthi radicals in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in the Palestinian territories. Not least, Iran engineered a long con in Iraq, where it used Shiite militias to rid the country of ISIS and then establish de facto governance in what’s known as the liberated territories. Soleimani was a key architect of these actions.

As news of Soleimani’s killing broke late Thursday evening, analysts were quick to fret that the situation could easily spiral into war, implying that Trump’s action had been irresponsible because of this risk. But these arguments overlook Iran’s shared responsibility for the current tensions and both the Islamic Republic’s stubborn insistence that it is locked into struggle with the United States and its imperial actions.

Contemporary relations between Iran and the United States exist within a web of historical myths. But that doesn’t mean war between the two countries is inevitable. Rather, it is the decisions of the leaders of both countries that will determine the outcome of the current crisis. Nevertheless, so long as Iran continues to see the United States as the Great Satan, similar crises, if not necessarily all-out war, will continue to occur.

