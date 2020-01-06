My non-joiner personality has actually become more important to me as I’ve gotten older because now that I have had years of not taking part in so many cultural phenomena, my cranky refusal has come around to look something more like discernment. Sure, I was a weirdo when I didn’t go wild for trucker hats, cupcakes or pashmina. Now, I seem more like someone with good taste.

This proclivity extends to any sort of group exercise fad. I am not someone who really needs an exercise class anyway, I tell myself. It is enough for me to just go to the gym semi-regularly. That I see the same people (whom I don’t speak to), use the same machines (probably incorrectly), and plug in to the same six songs (“Wrangler on my booty …”) while I work out is nothing to be ashamed of, I think. In 20 years, it will be clear that this is just how us discerning people do it.

Granted, I am not someone who is trying to achieve a major fitness goal. Or, to put it another way, here is my major fitness goal: going to the gym. I get there, I ski in place on the elliptical machines without falling over, I leave with a pink face: I win.

I do understand how the other half lives, though — the half that is more sociable and goal-oriented than me. I have friends who are among their ranks — buff, good-looking friends who have joined the cult of Peloton, SoulCycle, et al. I understand them.

I mean, I understand them now. At first, I didn’t understand them. At first, I just made fun of them. Quietly, and to myself.

It’s very easy to make fun of people who swear by a particular exercise class. They remind me of the time I was interviewing a professional circus clown for my homemade magazine, the existence and content of which will surely tell you everything you need to know about my non-joiner personality. Showing the fearless journalistic chops that helped enthrall my 27 readers, I ventured to ask my clown friend about the issue of clown hatred. Why, I prodded, do so many people — grown-ups in particular — hate a clown?

To his credit, he answered my question seriously. Clowns, he told me somberly, are vulnerable. They wear their hearts on their sleeves. Because of that, they make a lot of adults uncomfortable.

I think of his wisdom now, when I talk with these friends who are in the thrall of this or that fitness instructor. They make me squirmy, I reason, because they are showing their emotional defenselessness. I feel like I know something they don’t know, something they refuse to see, and won’t listen to, even if I tell them: Those fitness gurus you love so much? You’re just another body to them.

Ever hypervigilant with my heart, if not my heart rate, I vowed I would not make that mistake. I was never going to fall for any fitness class, with any particular instructor. That my friends were all buffer than me, and hooted and hollered joyfully during their classes, and did not jog tiredly while listening to old hits on repeat because they had a real-life wrangler on their booty — all this was not something I examined too closely. Can’t nobody tell me nothing, I believe I’ve heard it said.

Eventually, though, it was my heart that forced me to confront this prejudice. My partner Frank became a fan of a rowing place that did not allow the type of exerciser I am: That is, I couldn’t skulk in, row by myself and then leave. I had to row with a class, under the direction of what you might call a coxswain if you were in an actual boat on the water together, which you sort of were here, just one that happened to be 14 floors up in an office building, with rowers spread out across 1,500 bright blue, safety-padded, square feet.

I went with Frank to one of the classes and sat down beside him at a machine near the back. Our instructor was impossible not to like, even in a class that was just 45 minutes. Sure, the guy may have actually been trying to kill me, but even so — he was awfully kind about it. Perhaps it was the endorphins, but after a half-hour of rowing, his sincere “You can do it!” exhortations took on a spiritual glow. I had to ask myself: How many times do I tell myself that I can do it like this, with a beaming, giant smile? How many times do I do that when I actually have a reason to? After all, I am not only the captain of the ship here; I’m the only sailor who will ever be onboard. Why wouldn’t I tell myself this?

I smiled back at him as we rowed to nowhere in the sky. Did I look like a buffoon? Probably. But when friends tell me now that they are in the thrall of this or that exercise class, I don’t judge; I nod. In 20 years, sure, the type of exercise they are doing might seem ridiculous, but 20 years from now is no place to live, I tell myself. You have to do it now. You can do it.

