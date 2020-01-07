And, in a way, congressional Republicans are right. But not for the reasons they think. In fact, it is Republicans’ position on impeachment that would trouble the Founders because the party’s partisan rigidity threatens to upend the proper constitutional order.

The Founders decried partisanship in any facet of American government. They could not then have imagined the two-party structure that solidified over the next two centuries. Nor could they have fathomed the partisan polarization that currently colors every aspect of American political life.

In the 18th century, political thinkers viewed parties as unnaturally divisive and manipulative. Rather than representing competing ideologies and interests, parties poisoned politics by disrupting consensus and privileging special interests over the common good. In Federalist 10, James Madison defined parties, then called “factions,” as any group “adversed [sic] to the rights of other citizens, or to the permanent and aggregate interests of the community.”

As a result, the men who gathered in Philadelphia in 1787 to frame the federal Constitution aimed to create a government structure that limited factionalism. One of their strategies was a system of institutional checks that would obviate the need for partisan wrangling to secure political equilibrium. By creating three coequal branches of government, the Founders hoped to ensure that the structure of government itself, not merely the informalities of partisan competition, would achieve a healthy balance between individual liberty and government power.

During the ratification debates, antifederalists, those against ratification, argued that the Constitution failed to ensure that balance because it gave the executive branch too much power. They feared that the president’s influence, as well as his ability to veto legislation and pardon federal criminals, would turn him into a de facto monarch who would trample on American liberty.

In response, the federalists, arguing for ratification, pointed to Congress’s power to impeach and remove any president who abused his office. The Constitution reserved for the people’s branch the most powerful check against executive overreach, thereby ensuring that the president would always be subject to the rule of law enforced by the will of the people.

In Federalist 65, Alexander Hamilton explained that the Founders selected the Senate as the venue for the impeachment trial because the body’s six-year terms made it less likely that the process would be warped by faction and popular influence. “Where else than in the Senate could have been found a tribunal sufficiently dignified or sufficiently independent?” he affirmed.

Although the Constitution lacks any specifications on the format and procedure of the trial, it does stipulate three key rules. First, the chief justice of the United States presides over the trial. Second, “no person shall be convicted without the concurrence of two thirds of the members present.” Third, all Senators take an “oath or affirmation.” By custom, the oath includes a promise to “do impartial justice.”

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has rejected this conception of the Senate’s role as a neutral judge of the House’s articles of impeachment. He recently told reporters, “I’m not impartial about this at all.” Instead, he has declared his intention to “coordinat[e] with White House counsel” during the Senate trial.

This is the equivalent of a judge joining the defense team, while still retaining his right to rule on the case.

The mechanism of impeachment exists to protect Americans from a president who acts like a king. It forms a crucial part of the balance between government branches designed to defend American liberty from unjust authority. The Senate’s role is to judge the merits of the House’s case with, in Hamilton’s words, “the necessary impartiality between an individual accused, and the representatives of the people, his accusers.”

But McConnell’s remarks expose the structural problem that limits the potency of impeachment as a critical check on the presidency. Charging what has become a deeply partisan body with deploying a constitutional mechanism designed for a nonpartisan system seems destined to fail.

The only two past impeachment trials — of Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton — have ended in acquittal. Both presidents were impeached by a House of Representatives controlled by the opposition. However, in both cases senators crossed party lines to vote against conviction (10 Republicans voted to acquit in Johnson’s case and five in Clinton’s). But such movement seems unlikely among McConnell’s current majority, a sign of how the Senate is no longer fulfilling the Founders’ vision.

Unfortunately, the impeachment struggle is merely the latest example of McConnell’s intransigence disrupting proper constitutional function. In 2016, he stymied Merrick Garland’s Supreme Court nomination, not because of Garland’s credentials, but because McConnell was unwilling to countenance any appointment by President Barack Obama — a level of obstructionism not seen since Reconstruction and a clear partisan maneuver. Further, the hundreds of House bills currently awaiting a Senate hearing, including those addressing such urgent issues as gun control, health care and climate change, indicate a Senate run amok. The Senate is meant to consider House passed bills with care and deliberation, not to simply ignore critical legislation because they were passed by a Democratic majority.

In recent years, Republicans have increasingly narrowed politics into a zero-sum game in which any victory for the Democrats becomes a loss for them. As a result, they are fixated on who gets to govern, instead of how those in office govern. Like all poor sports, they would rather win than preserve the sanctity of the game itself. And when the competition becomes more about grabbing power than preserving liberty, the people will always lose.

