But if Americans tend to believe that success indicates the righteousness of one’s cause, many Iranians, thanks to being predominantly Shiite Muslims, believe that martyrdom while fighting a more powerful enemy is actually what indicates that one’s cause is just.

It is critical that Trump and his advisers recognize this distinction. After Iran vowed retaliation, Trump threatened to attack Iranian sites with cultural and religious significance. Besides escalating tensions and possibly violating international law, Trump’s moves could backfire and unite the Shiite world against the United States — with dangerous consequences.

The Shiites have always been a minority within Islam, with Iran and southern Iraq representing their largest demographic concentrations. Their particular view of martyrdom dates back to the very roots of their religion.

To this day in Iran and in Iraq, the Shiites mourn the death of the Imam Hussein in the 7th century. Hussein, grandson of the prophet Muhammad, had rejected an offer from the Umayyad Empire, which he considered to have usurped his family’s rightful position. With 72 companions, he fought a hopeless battle against their army of thousands at Karbala in what is now southern Iraq. All were killed.

Over the centuries, the Karbala episode has become the beating heart of Shiism, often moving the masses to tears — and still being commemorated today.

Each year over a two-month period, large numbers of Shiites participate in mourning ceremonies (Ashura) where they retell or reenact the story of the Imam Hussein, weeping and beating their chests as a sign of their continuing sorrow at this tragedy. Some even cut themselves as a demonstration that if they had been alive at the time of the battle of Karbala, they would have readily sacrificed themselves to defend their martyred leader.

This ritualized outpouring of emotion for an event that occurred over 1,300 years ago is the core practice that defines Shiite Islam and differentiates it culturally from Sunni Islam. Glorying in this loss is central to the psychology of Shiism, producing a culture that sees persecution, defeat and martyrdom as signs of being on the side of God. Broadly speaking, to lose tragically is to win eternally.

There is also another dimension to this unique culture relevant to the current political situation. Shiism contains a strong apocalyptic or messianic element. This centers on the return of the 12th in a line of religious leaders called imams.

The first 11 imams — Hussein was the third — are popularly regarded as having been martyred at the hands of the then-ruling Islamic elite — the faction that went on to form Sunni Islam. The 12th Imam went into occultation (hiding) because of the threat posed by his enemies. The faithful believe that his life has been miraculously prolonged by God and he will return at the End of Time to lead the Shiites to victory over their enemies and to establish Shiite Islam as the religion of all.

Critically, according to Shiite doctrine, the prophet Muhammad is reported to have said that the 12th Imam will only appear when the world is full of injustice.

While this has always been a core belief in Shiism, these apocalyptic ideas took on new resonance after Iran’s Islamic Revolution toppled the shah in 1979 and led to the rise of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. In the early days of the revolution, some even thought that Khomeini might be the 12th Imam, or at least the imam’s agent come to pave the way for him.

Even as the regime’s imposition of strict Islamic law on a once more-free society has provoked consternation, these messianic ideas have remained powerful. The election of the hard-line president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2005, who openly advocated apocalyptic ideas and seemed to regard himself as the agent of God pushing events toward an eschatological climax — the reappearance of the Hidden Imam — only strengthened them.

Why should understanding these religious elements of Iranian culture shape how the United States calibrates its approach to Iran in the wake of Soleimani’s killing?

Simply put, by killing him, the United States has elevated Soleimani into the pantheon of centuries of Shiite heroes. Many Iranians are primed by their religion to view Soleimani as being akin to their ultimate hero, Imam Hussein, and to identify Soleimani’s killers — the United States — as being similar to the Imam Hussein’s murderers, the Umayyads, considered by Shiites to be the most evil men in history. To these believers, Soleimani’s death is not a loss, but rather a sign of his being right with God. The proclivity of Shiites is to glorify and unite behind such a figure.

And Iranians (and their fellow Shiites in other countries) may not be intimidated by the sheer power of the American military. To them, to sacrifice oneself against a vastly superior power is an honor. A small but influential portion of Iranian society even welcomes every blow that is directed against Iran as bringing them closer to the reappearance of the 12th Imam and their promised victory.

Instead of cowing them into submission, therefore, Trump’s threatened blows directed against Iranian cultural sites and Shiites in general may actually unite the Shiites of Iran and Iraq in a grim determination to resist. Those who killed the Imam Hussein are beyond the reach of the Shiites of today, but those who now boastfully kill leading Shiite figures are not.

While Soleimani is largely considered an evil figure in the West, he was a hero to millions of Iranians, and killing him, rather than weakening Iran, may have strengthened it. There is a growing portion of the citizenry in Iran who despise the regime, its censorship, its hypocrisy and its foreign policy. Over the last decade, they have engendered a tradition of street protests by diverse groups including organized labor, proponents of the shah and the intelligentsia.

But Trump’s decision to kill Soleimani has caused many of these Iranians, with no love for their own government, to simultaneously feel that America has initiated an unjust war, leading them to unify with their countrymen to forge a common front. Indeed, the last few days have seen the largest public pro-regime outpourings of support in decades. Soleimani’s death — and the need to unify — also gives the regime a pretext to crush any remaining dissent.

Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, all had the opportunity to finish off Soleimani and chose not to. Such calculations probably played a role in their decisions, although considerations of international law may also have played a role.

While further U.S. bellicosity and demonstrations of military might may play well to an American domestic audience, all they are likely to do is intensify Iranian determination and glorify Soleimani’s legacy as a noble martyr.

