Few looked at the long-term factors that drove Soleimani’s actions, like the United States’s interactions with Iran in the 20th century, or even medium-term ones, like the administration’s unilateral decision to withdraw from the Iran Nuclear Deal against the advice of fellow signatory powers and the “debilitating, civilian-starving sanctions” that followed.

Why not? Because such a long view would undermine the narrative of American victimhood that underlies the perception of Cotton and his peers. In fact, this sense has long driven foreign policy decisions. Instead of keeping Americans safe, this victim complex — and unwillingness to look at underlying causes — has led to the death of U.S. soldiers in wars by cloaking U.S. aggression with the idea that it is merely the victim striking back in self-defense.

This practice runs deep in American history. On Jan. 23, 1813, following the Battle of the River Raisin, Britain’s Native American allies killed as many as 60 wounded U.S. prisoners — the River Raisin Massacre.

The incident allowed the country to ignore the long ongoing theft of Native land, the many broken treaties with Native tribes and massacres committed by white settlers and soldiers alike. Instead of considering what Americans had done to help drive Native Americans to side with the British — which might've fueled better future relations — a new battle cry emerged, “Remember the Raisin.”

The result? Decades of warfare. So great was this sense of victimhood and the need to avenge the massacre that it propelled President William Henry Harrison to the White House decades later. Famed for his campaigns against Native people in the Northwest Territory, Harrison’s gravestone remembered him as the “Avenger of the Massacre of the River Raisin.” As historian Matthew Dennis explains, the incident at River Raisin and its selective remembrance “transformed aggressor into victim, ‘victim’ into hero, and battle into ‘massacre’.”

In modern times, this victimhood narrative has continued unabated. Even the U.S.’s most famous moment of self-defense (at least before the 9/11 terrorist attacks) involved an element of this narrative. On Dec. 8, 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt told Americans, “YESTERDAY, December 7, 1941 a date which will live in infamy the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.”

The annual commemorations of Pearl Harbor remind the country of U.S. innocence and victimhood. But what this victimhood narrative ignores is the long list of acts by the U.S. government that cornered the Japanese into action: the oil and pig iron embargoes, the freezing of Japanese financial assets and the unwillingness to negotiate in good faith with the Japanese Empire. The Japanese were certainly not innocent, as their murderous actions in China revealed. But the United States was just as certainly not the innocent victim it likes to present at the annual Dec. 7 events.

While World War II was certainly worth fighting, by never contending with this false perception of an aggrieved and victimized United States, policymakers allowed it to persist, and to be used for undeclared wars in the future. In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson used a purported attack on the USS Maddox — later called into question — to escalate the Vietnam War. According to Johnson, such aggression warranted not just “alert defense” but a “positive [i.e. offensive] reply.” However, Johnson forgot to mention that the United States had prevented a reunification vote in Vietnam called for by international treaty and had helped in the assassination of the South Vietnamese dictator, among other things.

Congress eventually called into question Johnson’s narrative of an American victim prodded into acting in self-defense as the cost, human, financial and material, skyrocketed and uncertainty emerged about whether the Maddox had even been attacked. But this was after it passed the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, which empowered Johnson to escalate the war.

Vindicated later, Sen. Ernest Gruening (D-Ark.), one of only two dissenting votes on the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, saw the truth. To him, the purported attack was the “inevitable and foreseeable concomitant and consequence” of “sending our American boys into combat in a war in which we have no business.”

This pattern is revealing itself again today: American policymakers portray the United States as a victim of Iranian aggression, ignoring the backstory in which the United States pressured Iran and took hostile actions against it. By creating a victimhood narrative, acting militarily increases in popularity and speaking out against such a “justified conflict” looks like weakness, a political vulnerability.

Time and again, the United States has undertaken aggressive military action, leading to enormous bloodshed in the name of self-defense. Not all of these causes were unjust, but by portraying itself as a victim, the U.S. treated a symptom — the immediate attack on the U.S. — without ever lancing the underlying cause. This has allowed the country to make claims, often superficial, that it is pursuing the moral high ground to cover its aggressive acts.

In an age of sound bites, fake news and anti-intellectualism, asking people to consider long-term and multifaceted causations seems impossible. However, with the country continuously waging war since 2001, facing an ever greater debt due to military expenditure and costly wars, sending hundreds or thousands to die or become permanently disabled and sowing further chaos in the Middle East region, we owe it to the next generation to stop pretending that the United States is an innocent victim.