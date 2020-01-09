When contemporary, advanced economies are weak, there are two broad tools to strengthen them: monetary and fiscal policy. The former controls the cost of borrowing, and the latter refers to government spending. While recessions are the most visible periods of economic weakness, it has become clear in recent years that modern economies often fall short of full capacity even in normal times, so both these toolboxes are more relevant than ever.

To understand the motivation for Bernanke’s new research, look at the figure below. It shows (a) the level of the federal funds rate, which is the short-term interest rate that the Fed controls and their premiere macro-management tool; (b) shaded periods of recession; and (c) arrows I stuck in there to give you a sense of how much the Fed has lowered this rate in downturns. The key point of the figure is that the last arrow is a stubby little dude. Slightly more technically, the Fed appears to have limited monetary space to offset the next bout of economic weakness through lowering short-term interest rates, because rates are already quite low by historical standards.

But Bernanke argues that appearances can be deceiving. The funds rate might be their main tool, but it’s not their only tool. In fact, his new paper is titled “The new tools of monetary policy.” The new tools to which he’s referring are mainly “quantitative easing” (QE) and “forward guidance.”

Without getting into weedy details, QE calls for the Fed to buy and hold securities with longer maturities than the short-term debt the Fed usually buys, thus reducing longer-term interest rates. Forward guidance is managing expectations about the Fed’s plans by repeatedly telegraphing those plans to market participants. As Bernanke tells it, “by convincing market participants that policymakers will delay rate increases even as the economy strengthens, [forward guidance] can help to ease financial conditions and provide economic stimulus today.”

He estimates that under plausible conditions, the new policy tools “can provide the equivalent of about 3 additional percentage points of short-term rate cuts.” That “3” is an interesting number. On average, the Fed has offset recessions by cutting its funds rate by 5 or 6 percentage points. As the figure implies, when the next downturn hits, they might well have only around 2 points to cut. But if Bernanke is right, the extra 3 points from the new tools gets them back in the game, with around 5 points of firepower (2 from their tradition tool plus 3 from the new tools).

All good; we can rest easy, right?

Not quite. First, under Bernanke’s leadership, the Fed used both tools during the Great Recession. There’s no question in my mind that they helped in much the way he said they would, an outcome that’s pretty rare in economic policy. But it’s also true that an accurate calibration of their impact is subject to debate, so we must take that 3 extra points of Fed firepower with a grain of salt. The new tools could yield less than 3 points, and depending on conditions at the time, we might need more than 3 points.

But that’s not the main problem. Like I said, Bernanke knows of what he speaks, and he’s surely directionally correct about the utility of the new tools. The real constraint is that monetary policy, even when it’s tricked out with shiny, new tools, may not get the job done by itself. Given what’s holding back economies these days, even in good times, it takes the one-two punch of monetary and fiscal stimulus to achieve full employment.

Remember, whether we’re talking new tools or old, Fed policy targets the price of credit. It lowers the interest rate, hoping to incentivize people to make investments they wouldn’t consider at higher rates. But sometimes, people and firms are just too unresponsive to low rates. Even at rock-bottom rates of interest, they’re hesitant to invest.

At the individual level, it might be that they’re worried about job security; perhaps their wages have stagnated for so long, they’re too spooked to borrow and buy a new car or house. At the corporate level, even with Trump’s tax cuts lowering the already low cost of capital, business investment has been sluggish. Under these conditions, Fed-induced lower rates will help, but my read of recent economic history is that, by themselves, they won’t change the game.

This is problem that goes all the way back to the great British economist John Maynard Keynes, who argued that there will be times when it will take significant public investment — fiscal spending on people, places, and productive projects — to get to and stay at full employment. I’d argue this is one of those times, and I’m talking about investments in human capital, strengthening the safety net, and robust investments in climate-mitigation projects like those in the Green New Deal.

That’s why I’m less comforted by Bernanke’s new findings than I’d like to be. If the economy was a restaurant, lower rates would set the table. But to get customers in the door and chowing down, you need a functional federal government ready to swoop in and complement the Fed’s rate cuts with smart, productive fiscal policy.