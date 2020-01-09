Twenty-four months is a lifetime in the Age of Trump. There has been no world war or financial crisis during that time. Low bar, I know, but perhaps this means that the rest of the world has learned to like Donald Trump. Well, maybe “like” is not the right word. Maybe the rest of the world has exhibited some Stockholm syndrome and decided that maybe Trump had his good moments when he wasn’t keeping everyone emotionally hostage?

Last year’s Gallup data suggests that the answer remains no, and now we have the just-released findings from the latest Pew surveys. They reveal that not much has changed. Like, at all: “As has been the case throughout his presidency, U.S. President Donald Trump receives largely negative reviews from publics around the world. Across 32 countries surveyed by Pew Research Center, a median of 64% say they do not have confidence in Trump to do the right thing in world affairs, while just 29% express confidence in the American leader.”

Also unsurprisingly, the depth of anti-Trump sentiment is especially strong where you would expect it: Western Europe, where approximately 75 percent of respondents lack confidence in Trump. The numbers from Mexico are even worse: 89 percent have no confidence in him. He has pockets of support in India, Poland, Israel, the Philippines and not much else. Obviously, these numbers are far worse than Barack Obama’s at the same stage of his presidency. They are also slightly worse than George W. Bush’s numbers at a similar stage in his presidency.

Global distrust of Trump is further revealed in the survey results in which respondents are asked which foreign leader they trust to do the right thing in world affairs. Trump scores well below German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin. About as many people trust Trump as they do Chinese President Xi Jinping, but more respondents have no confidence in Trump (Xi is less well-known).

No doubt Trump’s supporters would argue that it is better to be feared than loved, as Machiavelli so eloquently put it. As Trump himself told Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, “Real power is, I don’t even want to use the word, ‘Fear.’ ”

There are two problems with that counterargument. First, feared leaders generally do not invite laughter from their peers. Trump has had to cope with U.N. General Assembly leaders laughing at his face and NATO leaders caught laughing behind his back. My Washington Post colleague Aaron Blake has collected other examples. Trump is not a president people fear, except for his witless incompetence.

Second, Machiavelli also warned in the very next paragraph that “nevertheless a prince ought to inspire fear in such a way that, if he does not win love, he avoids hatred; because he can endure very well being feared whilst he is not hated.” This quote seems particularly salient given the reaction of some U.S. allies to the targeted killing of Qasem Soleimani. As Politico’s Matthew Karnitschnig noted, “Behind the sober public pronouncements from Brussels and national capitals about the need for ‘de-escalation,’ officials are seething. … Within hours of Soleimani’s assassination, Europe’s shock over the Iranian general’s killing morphed into anger at Trump.”

And so this seems like a depressing state of affairs for those Americans who desire respect in the world. And yet Trump is not the same thing as the United States of America, and the latter’s standing in the world could best be described as only “mostly dead.” As Pew reports, overall attitudes toward the United States remain favorable. A small majority of respondents have favorable views of the United States, a full 25 percentage points above Trump’s individual standing. This will likely persist unless or until Donald Trump is reelected — it was after George W. Bush’s 2004 reelection that global public attitudes toward the United States started to converge to Bush’s low levels.

Much as with demography, when it comes to soft power, the United States remains blessed with great power rivals who are equally good at own goals. The New Yorker’s Evan Osnos recently wrote a must-read piece about the Sino-American relationship and rivalry for global influence. Buried beneath a lot of scary anecdotes was this one tendril of hope:

Jorge Guajardo, the former Mexican ambassador to Beijing ... told me that, for all of Trump’s harm to the reputation of the U.S., it has not lost the campaign in Latin America, because Beijing’s ventures can be heavy-handed or self-serving. Chinese investors have been criticized for importing workers for infrastructure projects, instead of generating local jobs, and for seeking control of large swaths of national territory. “The Soviets were going after the hearts and minds of the local populations,” Guajardo said. “The Chinese could care less.”