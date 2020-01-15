The reason for the indeterminacy of this debate is simple enough: Over the past half-century, federal courts have essentially stopped even attempting to resolve disputes between Congress and the White House over war powers. But the Constitution does not require such judicial passivity — and the Soleimani strike helps to drive home its very real costs. Ultimately, we may not agree with how the courts would police the separation of war powers between the political branches. But allowing them to do so may be increasingly preferable to letting things continue this way.

The idea that courts have little role to play in war powers disputes is of entirely recent vintage. From the Quasi-War with France that began in 1798 through the conflict in Korea, the Supreme Court routinely settled major war powers questions — often in the middle of the relevant conflict. Indeed, the justices’ only significant discussion of the scope of the president’s inherent constitutional war powers came in March 1863, when, with the outcome of the Civil War very much in doubt, a divided court ruled, 5 to 4, that President Abraham Lincoln’s blockade of Confederate ports at the outset of hostilities had been legal. During World War I, the court weighed in, among other things, on the constitutionality of the draft. More than two decades later, the justices convened a special session in the middle of World War II to consider the legality of trying Nazi saboteurs before a military commission. And one of the court’s most significant separation-of-powers decisions came in June 1952, when the justices invalidated President Harry S. Truman’s unilateral seizure of steel mills to avoid having a strike interfere with military production during the Korean War. Although the justices often disagreed about the results in these cases, they never disputed that it was appropriate for the court to resolve them.

That changed during Vietnam, as justices twisted themselves into pretzels to avoid weighing in on the legality of various aspects of U.S. military operations in Southeast Asia, and lower courts followed suit. Among other things, the courts repeatedly relied upon “justiciability” doctrines to hold that different cases did not properly raise the underlying separation-of-powers questions, involved the wrong plaintiffs, sought the wrong kind of relief or were premature or moot. The result of this sideline-sitting was to leave the debate entirely to the political process — which, not surprisingly, never produced a conclusive resolution as to the limits on the president’s constitutional power. Even the War Powers Resolution, which Congress enacted over President Richard M. Nixon’s veto at the end of the conflict in an attempt to rein in future unilateral presidential warmaking, didn’t attempt to draw a substantive line between the president’s power and the legislature’s; all it did was impose a series of procedural constraints — most of which have proved woefully ineffective.

Compared with Vietnam, the courts have been marginally more involved in post-Sept. 11 counterterrorism cases. But the substantive rulings have come almost exclusively in cases brought by detainees — where an individual’s liberty hangs in the balance. Thus, courts have never weighed in on whether the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force applies to the fight against the Islamic State — one of the central legal questions in contemporary counterterrorism policy — at least largely because the United States has, perhaps deliberately, not held any ISIS detainees long enough for their cases to be resolved. Thus, as Justice Stephen G. Breyer recently complained, even as the war Congress authorized days after Sept. 11, 2001, enters its 19th year, a number of its central legal questions remain unanswered. Reasonable people may disagree about what the answers ought to be. But the lack of any answers only favors the executive branch, for better or worse.

Of course, there is no reason to expect the courts to reverse this trend on their own. And Congress could try to assert itself in other ways, including by cutting off funding for military operations of which it disapproves. But any attempt by Congress to reclaim substantive authority would likely raise additional legal questions — and so we would be right back where we started. Instead, or in addition, Congress could give the courts a nudge — by passing legislation designed to make it easier for the judicial system to reach the merits of these cases. For instance, Congress could clarify who can sue in such cases; what kinds of claims they are allowed to bring; and what kind of relief they are allowed to pursue. The Constitution still will impose some limits on the contours of such a statute, but it’s hard to imagine courts being quite as skeptical in the face of affirmative legislation inviting them to intervene — especially if, as I’ve proposed elsewhere, the suits are only allowed after the fact and don’t ask the courts to block ongoing U.S. military operations.

The idea of judicial intervention in war powers disputes will certainly strike some as radical. But it hasn’t been historically. And even in modern times, it seems increasingly preferable to the alternative — in which the executive branch, across different administrations and political parties, will only continue to accumulate more and more power to use military force on its own, and the only realistic checks on that power will come at the ballot box. It is hard to imagine that this is the separation of powers the Founding Fathers had in mind — or that the current Supreme Court would champion. But even if it is, it seems increasingly clear that it would be better to have the matter settled, rather than waiting to have the same debate all over again the next time the president goes it alone.