It was gorgeous, stylish, dark, gritty, edgy (homemade drugs, for all of you people who loved “Breaking Bad!”), thrilling, and the perfect cocktail of morally ambiguous yet righteous (once again, for all of you people who loved “Breaking Bad”). It was a stripper movie, a heist movie, a buddy comedy, a drug movie, a capitalist fable, an exploration of friendship and family, a period piece — and there were tons of gorgeous, amazing women looking super-duper hot. It even had a training montage featuring feats of physical prowess by an elite athlete at the top of her form. Like “The Wolf of Wall Street,” but with Cardi B and Lizzo! Based on a true story! The Academy was gonna love it. Right? Right?

AD

AD

Well, the Academy loved “The Wolf of Wall Street,” which got nominated for best director and best adapted screenplay (among others) in 2014, but somehow, something changed when the women were the wolves instead of the playthings.

Despite amazing buzz, a star-studded cast, impressive box office, great reviews and a steady awards-season drumbeat, “Hustlers” came up empty across all categories when the Academy Award nominations were announced.

Whatever could have made the difference here? Could it be that the heroes of “Hustlers” were … women? Could it be that it focused on women pointedly to the exclusion of men? Sure, there were men in the film — someone had to throw cash at J. Lo! — but they were nameless and generic, not characters to be developed and considered. In the “Hustlers” universe, the women are the protagonists and the ringleaders, driving the action and working together to learn, grow and experiment with grand larceny. The men are a means to an end in terms of money, but they provide little to support or nurture the women — they are either foolish marks to exploit, or corrupt and abusive of their own powers at every step along the chain. The men are an anonymous collection of whiny boyfriends, sulky husbands, petty managers or guffawing cops, and they all undervalue and underestimate the women. There are two, maybe three sympathetic men in the movie, plus Usher. Otherwise, it’s a matriarchy functioning on female power and connection. (Is there a male version of that?)

AD

AD

“Well, actually,” one might say, “maybe ‘Hustlers’ was good, but not good enough!” Maybe writer-director Lorene Scafaria should have shot it in more than 29 days! Maybe there were just too many characters to keep track of (sorry, Mercedes Ruehl) — come on, an ensemble piece based on real people with splashy stunt casting? Could never work. And don’t forget all that gratuitous violence against and exploitation of men! Surely we don’t want to support that! (That was the reason a gentleman friend gave, in earnest, for not wanting to see the film with me.)

“Hustlers” is about women and female friendships and how those friendships can become family — but it’s also about how those friendships develop in the absence of support from men. Both Lopez’s Ramona and Wu’s Destiny are single mothers with no evident support from the respective fathers. There is money to be made at the club, but only if you pay out to the gatekeepers, endure their come-ons, vague threats and shakedowns (“You want to keep working VIP?”), and please the high-rollers who come in through the back into a room with no cameras and no consequences. Throughout the movie, we see men failing these women, from Destiny’s former puppy-dog-faced suitor who hides in his sauna so his wife won’t hear him taking her call, to Ramona’s jerk manager at the Gap, where she lands briefly after the financial crisis, who refuses to give her time off to pick up her kid.

So no, “Hustlers” is not particularly kind to men. At best they are useful idiots, at worst they are aggressors and impediments. Considering that 68 percent of the Academy voting body are men, that might not have landed too favorably. Notably, “Hustlers” also centers women of color, which the Academy demonstrated little enthusiasm for this year, perhaps related to the fact that 71 percent of the Academy voting body is white. Is the Academy meant to evaluate these works on the basis of artistry, craft and merit? Yes. Is it possible to do so without bias, unconscious or otherwise? Well, put it this way: There have been five female best director nominees in Oscar history — and only one winner! — since 1927. There are typically five nominees per year. Either men are just really, really great and talented and amazing and the best ever, or somewhere, there may be an itty-bitty thumb on the scale.

AD

AD

Yes, it’s true, “Little Women” got all sorts of nominations this year. But the male characters in “Little Women” were actual characters, and likable ones at that. And yet, unless the film magically directed itself, there was one particularly glaring omission from its nominations.

I can make all sorts of excuses about why “Hustlers” deserved to be a contender, and you can make all sorts of excuses why no film is a lock on an Oscar nomination, not even “Frozen 2” (what, the Academy rejected a feminist anti-colonialist woman-centric more-than-slightly-queer-coded option? Huh. Guess it isn’t that popular or doesn’t have many hummable tunes.) I can say, “But did you see that incredible pole-dancing number for which Jennifer Lopez spent months training and installed poles at home so she could rehearse and required the core strength of an Olympian and was performed in six-inch heels?” And you can say, “But have you seen ‘Joker’?”

And when the numbers tell the story, they bring us back to the first words you hear in “Hustlers.”