Furthermore, Donald Trump was elected at a time when the tools of coercive economic statecraft seemed to be more than meets the eye. Through its centrality in global economic networks, the Trump administration was confident that it could get its way with allies and adversaries alike.

Two stories came out Wednesday suggesting that the administration believed it had achieved multiple triumphs. According to my Post colleagues John Hudson and Souad Mekhennet, the Trump administration sideswiped its European allies on Iran: “If they refused to call out Tehran and initiate an arcane dispute mechanism in the deal, the United States would impose a 25 percent tariff on European automobiles, the Trump officials warned, according to European officials familiar with the conversations. Within days, the three countries would formally accuse Iran of violating the deal.” As Hudson and Mekhennet note, this is an unprecedented use of coercive threats against treaty allies.

There was also all the jazz surrounding the signing of the “phase one” trade deal with China, an 86-page agreement that commits China to buy $200 billion more in American products over the next two years. My Post colleague David J. Lynch notes, correctly, that “Trump’s China bargain is the most concrete expression of his enthusiasm for ‘managed trade,’ which relies on government fiat to guarantee key results. His approach, also evident in deals with South Korea, Mexico and Canada, is a striking departure from generations of U.S. trade gospel.”

These news stories sound like a big shock wave. As it turned out, however, both of these revealed less of a coronation than bad comedy.

Consider the economic pressure story first. It would be easy to infer that Trump’s economic pressure had the desired effect — except that as Hudson reports, it seems like the best that could be said is that the threat of economic pressure did not ratchet up tensions even further. U.S. officials acknowledged to Hudson and Mekhennet that “Europeans had been signaling their intention to trigger the dispute resolution for weeks.” What was the effect of this pressure? “Officials in Britain, France and Germany say that they had planned to initiate the mechanism but that Trump’s threat nearly caused them to backtrack, out of concern that they could be viewed as stooges of Washington if word of the threat leaked.”

So, at best, the threat of sanctions did not undercut U.S. diplomacy. At worst, by talking to the news media about this, the Europeans are priming the groundwork to say “no” the next time Trump tries this thundercracker of a stunt. And he is guaranteed to do that.

As for the China deal, the agreement seems more like a truce designed to not make things worse as the United States enters an election year. My Post colleague Heather Long points out, “From a short-term perspective, the deal doesn’t seem so great. China’s additional purchases make amends for only a fraction of the trade war’s hit to the economy, analysts say. And the bulk of the purchasing in the deal could have happened in the summer of 2018 without Trump ramping up tariffs.”

The Council on Foreign Relations’ Brad Setser is probably correct when he notes that “China is going to deliver on those commitments where it has agreed to steps that are in its self interest, but not much more. [And] by doing so, it will raise the stakes of trying to enforce the deal in those areas where it isn’t delivering.” Politico’s Megan Cassella notes that there is “increasing frustration among some American businesses and technology companies who feel Trump is trading away hard-earned leverage in exchange for an agreement that does little to resolve the systemic issues that led the White House to begin imposing tariffs against China two years ago.” To sum up: The Trump administration’s bargaining posture is highly dubious.