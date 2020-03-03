The second reason is that something kept gnawing at the foreign policy wonk within me whenever Woodward discussed Trump’s approach to Afghanistan. Woodward’s narrative was set up as Trump vs. the adults in the room, like Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Trump wanted out of the Central Asian morass; Mattis and the uniformed generals wanted to stay and win with a new plan. In the end, Trump acquiesced to their preferences, and yet the new strategy proved to be ineffectual. Bad news on Afghanistan would put Trump into a rage, and to be honest I don’t blame him. This was an area where he acceded to the adults in the room and got nothing to show for it.

Even before ousting his first Secretary of Defense, Trump had been itching to get the military out of Afghanistan. And while he might be the worst negotiator ever when it comes to this, the first concrete step on this road happened last weekend with an agreement between the United States and the Taliban, also known in the full text as “the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan which is not recognized by the United States as a state."

Not signing the agreement is the current government of Afghanistan, which has already thrown an awful lot of cold water on the deal. This has not stopped Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from insisting that the deal go forward.

The New York Times’ Mujib Mashal noted the obvious echoes between this war and one from a half-century ago: “The war in Afghanistan in some ways echoes the American experience in Vietnam. In both, a superpower bet heavily on brute strength and the lives of its young, then walked away with seemingly little to show.”

On the one hand, Michèle Flournoy and Stephen Hadley praised the agreement in a Washington Post op-ed:

What is the alternative? After more than 18 years of war, neither the Taliban nor the combined U.S., Afghan and coalition forces have been able to defeat the other. If the United States just pulls out, Afghanistan would in short order descend into chaos and become once again a haven for terrorists, a source of regional instability and a threat to the United States. So the administration is right to seek a negotiated end to a war that has lasted, for the Afghan people, not 18 years but 40. It is worth testing whether the Taliban also believes it is time to end this war. The current negotiating effort is the best chance we have to spare another Afghan generation a life of war, to safeguard U.S. security and to bring our troops home with honor.

On the other hand, some senior foreign policy hands are casting a skeptical eye at this deal. When Richard Haass writes, “The accord is ambitious (and then some), in the hope that political arrangements can be sorted out before the called-for withdrawal of American troops,” that is diplo-speak for “it will be a friggin’ miracle if this works out.” And pretty much everything that has happened since last weekend confirms that assessment.

Neither Haass nor Rubin are wrong in their critiques of what Trump is doing. At this point, however, it is possible that Trump’s lack of shame is what is needed to extricate the United States from a conflict that, as Haass notes, cost “nearly two decades, 2,400 soldiers killed, another 20,000 wounded, and as much as $2 trillion spent.”