Some people may say better a century too late than never, or they may regard this bill as a necessary act of historical remembrance. But when I think of the dead — especially the untold numbers of child victims, and the two men in my own family lynched at the hands of persons unknown — I can’t see this bill as anything but, at best, an empty symbolic gesture. Passing it may allow white America to feel good about its glacial evolution toward developing a consensus that recognizes ritualistic torture, genital mutilation and murder is wrong. But it is naive to think that banning lynching decades too late will do anything to heal black America’s deep and lasting scars. Nor will it stop newer state-sanctioned forms of violence that still dehumanize and take black lives today.

I am researching a book about the lynching of black children, whose bodies served as the convergence point of white insanity during Jim Crow. The horrors I’ve seen so far in the archives laid the foundation for contemporary punitive treatment and recent debates over whether unarmed black youths such as Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice and others deserved to die at the hands of vigilantes or police officers.

Consider, for example, the sadistic killing of one black youth a century ago.

On May 15, 1916, thousands of white people gathered in a giant circle at City Hall in the middle-class community of Waco, Texas, to lynch 17-year-old Jesse Washington, a developmentally delayed farmhand accused of raping and killing a white woman with a blacksmith hammer. The all-white jury, which included a convicted murderer on a suspended sentence, found the boy guilty in less than four minutes. The bloodthirsty mob dragged him out of the courthouse while his mother and brother sat in a local jail for “safe keeping.”

National newspaper coverage of the incident reported that Washington’s attackers cut off his overalls and calico shirt with pocketknives. They dragged and beat his naked body with shovels and clubs, pelted him with bricks, stabbed him 25 times from head to foot and cut off an ear and his penis. A young white boy was sitting atop the tree where Washington was strung up. Another white boy had built a pyre around the base piled with wood, crates, dry goods boxes and trash. Drenched and glistening in his own blood, Washington grabbed the chain around his neck in a desperate attempt to make an escape. Members of the mob stepped up and severed his hands as the jostling crowd cheered wildly.

“Burn him, burn him!” The crowd’s chants were heard blocks away as kerosene and gasoline were poured over his body and flames shot high into the air. Their jeers mingled with the boy’s agonized shrieks.

Mayor John Dollins watched from his office window and complained to the police chief that “a good tree” was being ruined. For the next two hours, Washington’s half-conscious body was repeatedly raised up and down in the flames until his limbs curled back into a crisp. When the fire cooled, souvenir hunters pawed through the boy’s charred remains for bone fragments — a finger, a toe. A gaggle of boys pulled Washington’s teeth from his head and sold them for $5 each.

No one was ever charged for participating in this communal barbarism. For the next 100 years, Washington’s relatives lived with the nightmare of his sadistic murder.

“It has passed down from one generation to one generation. It’s a heavy burden. I had to ask the Lord to help me each and every day with the very spirit I had,” Mary Pearson, a cousin, told the Houston Chronicle in 2016 on the 100th anniversary of his murder.

Had lawmakers passed the first anti-lynching measure proposed in 1900 by Rep. George Henry White (R-N.C.), the only black member of Congress at the time, Jesse Washington may have finished childhood and turned into a productive worker, husband and father with generations of descendants. But that bill and subsequent others were either stalled or blocked in the Senate, so black communities in Waco and beyond were left vulnerable to the savage impulses and frantic rage of racists who killed their victims for crimes of the most trivial nature, or for no reason at all. Knowing that a misinterpreted word or action could lead to death was a dreadful burden for black Americans.

By the late 1940s, public lynchings by large crowds with great publicity had become the exception rather than the rule: The technique changed, with terrorists operating secretly in small bands. Many black people, whose names are lost to history now, simply disappeared. Routine slaughters were eventually displaced by state-sponsored executions clothed in the legal process and police shootings with cops justifying “coldblooded killings on the all too usual ground that the Negro prisoner tried to overpower him,” a Washington Post editorial noted in March 1948. More than a half-century later, the words “I feared for my life” continue to be invoked by police who kill unarmed black people.

So the bill the House passed last week may look like progress, but it masks a larger truth: Lynching was a specific type of murder, but murder continues to be integral to the constantly evolving American system of racial oppression. The new bill does nothing to restore the dignity of legions of black men, women, children and even fetuses whose dead bodies were a common jest to red-handed killers, police officers who participated in lynchings, courts and politicians who pretended to be feckless at holding killers responsible or newspapers that sanctioned murders.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), who worked on H.R. 35, said that once the president signs the bill into law, it will “close one of the ugliest chapters in America’s history once and for all.”

This is not true.

Collective violence against black people is not just a thing of the past. How will this legislation address police violence, which recent reporting indicates has resulted in more black deaths than lynching did? The Equal Justice Institute estimated about 4,400 black people were murdered in lynchings between 1877 and 1950; the NAACP counted 3,446 black lynching victims between 1882 and 1968. Meanwhile, just since Jan. 1, 2015, The Washington Post has counted 1,206 black people shot and killed by police. Will the bill address the kind of prison violence and squalid living conditions that have led to the deaths of 21 inmates at Mississippi’s notorious Parchman prison since Dec. 29? What about police who assault, terrorize and arrest black elementary schoolchildren, as young as age 6, for having a meltdown in class?

While elected officials are giving the appearance of addressing historical wrongs, especially racial violence, are they willing to seriously consider providing reparations to the families of the thousands of documented victims? The federal government set a precedent in 1892, when it paid $25,000 to the families of 11 Italian immigrants who were lynched in New Orleans. In May 1936, a federal court awarded $2,500 to the parents of 16-year-old Freddie Moore, who was falsely accused of rape and murder. It was the first successful lawsuit of its kind, but Moore’s parents never received the money.

If Congress is only now showing itself capable of drafting laws that would have been useful 100 years ago, what faith in justice can we have in them to draft laws that address racial violence as it occurs today? The best way to honor the dead of the past is to stop new forms of killing employed in the present — so lawmakers don’t have to pass more symbolic legislation 100 years from now.