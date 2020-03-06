Bloomberg’s flop, along with the failed campaign of current New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, joins a long line of past failures, including by stars thought to be prominent presidential contenders, men like New York Gov. Nelson Rockefeller in 1960, 1964 and 1968, and mayors John Lindsay in 1972 and Rudolph W. Giuliani in 2008. Like Bloomberg, each had prominent selling points: Rockefeller’s wealth and idealism, Lindsay’s charisma and Giuliani’s 9/11 leadership.

But all four candidacies fizzled for the same reason: The heterodox positions required to win in New York, whether as a socially tolerant Republican or an anti-crime, fiscally conservative Democrat, prove unacceptable to primary voters at the national level, particularly when the candidate is regarded as a party-switching opportunist. And none of the four men embraced the only potential pathways for overcoming this problem: building infrastructure at the grass-roots level to lay the groundwork for a presidential bid or undergoing an ideological transformation.

Lindsay achieved national prominence as a member of Congress in the 1950s and ‘60s because he was really, really ridiculously good-looking — tall, blonde-haired and blue-eyed, with chiseled features and perfect teeth. He became a leader of progressive Republicans, at a time when that wasn’t a contradiction in terms, because of his passion for overcoming urban decay and racial injustice. He dreamed big from the beginning with a congressional campaign motto of “The District’s Pride, the Nation’s Hope,” and gained strength following a sensational upset victory, as a Republican in an overwhelmingly Democratic city, in the 1965 New York City mayoral race.

As mayor, Lindsay had mixed success in addressing the city’s growing fiscal problems, rising crime and welfare dependency, labor tensions and ethnic unrest. He performed heroically in helping to avoid the riots that devastated other urban areas, but this required him to devote disproportionate attention and resources to the city’s blacks and Latinos, heightening the resentments of white ethnics. This led to Lindsay’s defeat in the 1969 Republican mayoral primary, though he won reelection on the Liberal Party line. His divergence from the increasingly conservative direction of the GOP led him to switch parties in 1971 and run for president the following year as a Democrat.

Like Bloomberg, Lindsay opted to skip early primaries in rural states where big cities hold unsavory associations. This decision cost him momentum, however, and although he did well enough to place second in Arizona, his fifth-place finish in Florida ended his campaign. Also like Bloomberg, Lindsay suffered from Democrats’ suspicion of party-switchers, but more than that his bedrock beliefs were a poor fit for his new party. Although his positions on urban issues and the Vietnam War — like Bloomberg’s on guns and climate change — appealed to the Democratic left, his opposition to the traditional ethnic spoils system made enemies of some black and Puerto Rican groups, and he continued to have troubled relations with labor unions that he saw as self-interested rather than concerned with the common good.

Like Lindsay, Rockefeller, the four-term New York governor, was a prominent member of the liberal wing of the Republican Party. He might be the politician from the past with the most in common with Bloomberg, having invested large chunks of his enormous personal wealth into his campaigns but coming away with little to show for it. Although he was not a party switcher like Bloomberg and Lindsay, he suffered the enmity of activists within his own party, getting shouted down by conservative populists (who hated him for his money and progressivism) at the 1964 Republican national convention. He was a reminder that even vast wealth can’t compensate for being ideologically incompatible with the types of voters who turn out for presidential primaries.

Giuliani, too, suffered from this problem. While today he is best known as Donald Trump’s bagman and apologist, at the time he launched his presidential campaign in March 2007, he was one of the most popular politicians in America and the early favorite to win the Republican nomination. Like Bloomberg and Lindsay, he was a party-switcher who had begun his political career as a Democrat before turning independent and finally Republican. He ran for president largely on the strength of dramatic reductions in crime — albeit while alienating much of the minority community through aggressive policing tactics — and his uniting role in the weeks after the 9/11 attacks, which earned him the moniker “America’s Mayor.”

Nonetheless, his presidential campaign tanked because, just like Lindsay before him, he mostly ignored the early rural-state elections and pinned his hopes on the Florida primary, seeing a state with many New York City retirees and refugees from cold but moderate-leaning northern states as a good fit. But like Lindsay, Rockefeller and Bloomberg, Giuliani was out of touch with his party. The base of an increasingly conservative Republican Party wasn’t having a thrice-married New Yorker with permissive views on guns, LGBT rights and abortion. Eight years later, Donald Trump would win over many of those same voters, largely because his lack of governing record allowed him to reinvent himself as a populist avatar of grievance over economic marginalization and racial and cultural displacement. In 2008, however, Giuliani’s focus on terrorism and national security, rooted in his 9/11 experience, fell flat. He finished a poor third in Florida and abandoned his campaign.

There is another factor that contributed to the struggles of Rockefeller and Bloomberg specifically. The late Robert Price (whose memoirs I ghostwrote) was the Republican strategist who masterminded Lindsay’s 1965 New York City mayoral victory as well as Rockefeller’s 1964 victory in the Oregon Republican presidential primary — the only primary election that Rockefeller ever won. He witnessed Rockefeller make tactical blunders that Bloomberg replicated. Both relied heavily on televised political ads, which Price felt voters largely ignored. Price emphasized the need to build a field organization drawing on volunteers rather than paid workers. He felt that candidates of great wealth had to humanize themselves by glad-handing and engaging in the give-and-take of retail politics — especially since they didn’t solicit individual donations, which meant that their followers never became invested in them in the most literal sense. He knew that letting paid media substitute for the hard work of articulating a vision and building an enthusiastic following on the ground wouldn’t succeed at the national level, even if it sometimes does at the state and local level. Bloomberg proved this when weeks of polling gains, spurred by ads, collapsed after one bad debate performance.

Bloomberg did avoid replicating some of the mistakes of his predecessors, especially by maintaining open lines of communication with the African American community — a point he utterly failed to communicate in the presidential debates. Civil rights leader Al Sharpton told Politico in 2019 that although Bloomberg was elected on the strength of a Giuliani-style electoral coalition, “He wasn’t playing to that Rudy/Trump crowd. He wanted to show that he was going to be a different kind of mayor. … He didn’t think racial discord was a good way to manage the city.” Every year, Bloomberg paid his respects at Sharpton’s Martin Luther King Day celebrations in Harlem, even knowing he would face considerable hostility.