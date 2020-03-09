The university’s harsh measures have inspired sympathy strikes, walkouts and threats to withhold grades en masse on virtually every other UC campus. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has condemned what he called the university’s “disgraceful” act. But while UC Santa Cruz stands out for its severe tactics, the exploitation of graduate-student labor is a problem endemic to higher education. We do much of the teaching, for poverty-level wages, only to enter a dismal job market: Some 60 percent of university teaching jobs are off the tenure track today, meaning they are typically part-time and lacking benefits — yet still highly competitive. That’s why innumerable adjuncts are active in the fight here, too.

AD

AD

A burgeoning labor movement across the country is watching this fight, because the incompatibility of low wages and high cost of living has become a defining feature of many cities in the United States; our demand for a cost of living adjustment is a possible, and necessary move elsewhere, too.

Things came to a head on this particular campus because of the especially exorbitant living costs here — the byproduct of a location in a small coastal town adjacent to Silicon Valley. A one-bedroom apartment in Santa Cruz costs $2,600 per month on average, while most graduate students earn a base pay of $2,100 for only nine months out of the year. True, the price of tuition is covered so long as your employment status persists, and health care is also provided as a result of our United Auto Workers contract. (The UAW has not sanctioned our strike, making it a “wildcat” action.) But pay is still entirely incommensurate with the cost of living. And now, for those of us who have been fired, it is unclear how we will be able to continue our studies without a paycheck or health insurance. International students face the additional question of whether they can remain in the country without a visa, which is contingent on full-time student status, the cost of which they’re now on the hook for. For them and us, the money we raise in our strike fund is our main lifeline.

At UC Santa Cruz, as at most other universities with PhD programs, graduate students “wear two hats,” as UCSC’s director of labor relations wrote in an email recently — which is extremely convenient for the university. We are “students” when officials want to deny us higher pay (since teaching is considered to be part of our training as scholars), yet we are also clearly “employees” who allow it to fulfill its mission of teaching undergraduates — and our employment obligations conflict with our research, and the time we need to study.

AD

AD

Working as a teacher is a core responsibility for graduate students. We lead classroom discussions and grade papers and exams. In fact, we are typically the only people who read or engage with the undergraduates’ work with any depth; by default, we are the closest academic mentors undergraduates have. To be sure, teaching can be enormously rewarding, and we’ve enjoyed it thoroughly in the five years we’ve been here. Undergraduates at UCSC are passionate, bright and enlivening; when the strike began in the fall, Rebekkah was teaching a course on the modernization of Paris and its effect on global literary movements — a course she designed herself and had dreamed of teaching for years.

But we have little control over our working conditions. The courses we are assigned are often unrelated to our field of study. Dylan, for instance, was enlisted as a teaching assistant in a class on video games last quarter. Lacking other outlets, and needing a paycheck, you end up teaching material you yourself do not know.

The unsolvable challenge has been how to effectively teach, complete our coursework, conduct our own research and write dissertations without adequate compensation (taking on student loan debt to pick up the slack). For us, there was a particularly personal additional question: how to support our first child, who is due at the end of this month?

AD

AD

It is ironic that Santa Cruz has taken such a harsh stance on grades, since, until 2000, they did not exist on this campus, which has a tradition of “progressive” pedagogy. But today, the soaring costs of tuition in this country necessitate grades, because they serve as proof of the “product” of education. Undergraduates, we are told by the administration — at least implicitly — are harmed more by our temporary grade strike than by the enormous debt they take on to be students, debt that underwrites the contemporary university system.

Like other universities, UC Santa Cruz has raised its undergraduate enrollment, bringing in more tuition dollars — and then more graduate students to meet the demand. While universities have relied on TAs as cheap labor for years, the situation has become less and less tenable.

The university does not exactly advertise its business model to incoming graduate students. So by the time many of us realized what we’d gotten ourselves into, we had already poured so much time, money, debt, energy and love into our degrees and projects that dropping out seemed unthinkable, or futile. (There are many graduate students, incidentally, who fail to land teaching jobs: They have few options beyond leaving, or going even deeper into debt than the underpaid TAs do.)

AD

AD

Paying the teaching assistants who make the university run, and who contribute to undergraduate education every day, a living wage is a question of economic justice. But the university appears to be dead set against showing any weakness in the face of a vibrant labor movement. UCSC administrators — and college officials across the country watching carefully — know just how much the modern university depends on exploiting young teachers, during and after graduate school. The strike endangers the core of the modern university business model.