Historically, American politics has been no stranger to the serial candidate. Men such as Henry Clay, who ran for president in 1824, 1832 and 1844, William Jennings Bryan in 1896, 1900 and 1908, Thomas E. Dewey in 1944 and 1948, and Adlai Stevenson who was the Democratic presidential candidate in 1952 and 1956, are prime examples. The limited nature of participation and accessibility in American democracy that existed until the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965 was most apparent in the shared backgrounds and repetition of candidacies. For example, eight presidents have been born in Virginia, and all benefited from their elite status and affluent lifestyle.

Significantly none of these repeat candidates ever became president despite multiple runs. They kept getting nominated because their parties didn’t see past losses as a detriment to another run, nor did they have better alternatives.

For Clay in 1832 and 1844, he was the obvious choice to be his party’s nominee as the opposition leader against the Jacksonian Democrats, with his extensive experience in Congress. Similarly, Bryan’s three presidential races as the Democratic Party’s nominee show the reflexive nature of how political parties chose their candidates from a relatively limited, and certainly not diverse, field.

These presidential hopefuls belonged to a world in which politics was the domain of a few elite white men, and it was only on the rare occasion — most notably in 1824 and especially in 1860 when the Democratic Party fractured under the weight of sectionalism and the future of slavery — that the presidential field was more congested. These repeat candidates also reflected a system in which political insiders selected their nominees at party conventions.

While political parties have, on the whole, succeeded in uniting behind their chosen nominee, the 20th century contains some examples of perennial presidential candidates who shunned party unity. Alabama Gov. George Wallace ran for president within the Democratic Party in 1964, 1972 and 1976 as a rampant segregationist. Yet he also was the presidential candidate of his own American Independent Party in 1968. Wallace was focused on preserving segregation and his campaigns amounted to the last defense of an unsustainable society.

Similarly, billionaire Ross Perot’s two runs for the presidency as an independent candidate in 1992 and in 1996 as the nominee for the Reform Party he had established, failed to create a successful, stable third party or to enact his agenda. This is despite the fact that some scholars point to Perot’s candidacy, which in 1992 gained the most votes of any third party candidate in American political history, as the spoiler that brought Bill Clinton into the executive office.

But while these outsider candidates never won the presidency, something changed in the mid-to-late 20th century and accelerated in the 21st century in terms of success for candidates who had previously lost presidential races: they started to win in greater numbers. Nixon captured the presidency in his second run, Ronald Reagan in his third and George H.W. Bush in his second. Bob Dole, Al Gore, John McCain, Mitt Romney and Hillary Clinton all lost, but secured the nomination after failing to win it in at least one previous campaign.

With each passing year, it becomes easier than ever for a losing presidential candidate to remain relevant. Instead of disappearing into political oblivion, failed candidates now have unprecedented options in choosing how to remain in the headlines. Talk radio, cable news or social media all provide an avenue for maintaining one’s following and continuing to weigh in on the news of the day. And many of their faithful remain loyal.

While smoke-filled backrooms at the party conventions have been replaced by a grueling two-year primary process that democratizes the nomination fight, past candidates have built name recognition, grass roots connections and a fundraising base that give them a leg up, even in this more democratized world.

This explains why the two remaining candidates for the Democratic nomination are Sanders, who finished runner-up in 2016, and Biden, two-time presidential candidate and former vice president. Sanders used his passionate “Bernie or bust” supporters in 2016 to gain changes in the primary processes. Biden has parlayed his high visibility and association with the popular Barack Obama into a strong position that leaves him the odds-on-favorite to win the contest.

Yet, both have significant baggage, from Sanders’s rejection of the Democratic label and identity as a Democratic Socialist to Biden’s long Senate voting record, and many Democratic voters despair over the prospect of choosing between two white men in their late seventies who have been on the stage for decades, in what was once such a diverse contest.

The history of repeat candidates and changes to the process offers them hope. This year’s historically diverse field included many younger candidates who will get another bite of the apple.

Candidates who had relatively little recognition leading into the primary — like Beto O’Rourke, whose previous claim to fame was losing a close Senate race to Ted Cruz, Pete Buttigieg, only a small town mayor before 2020, or even senators like Kamala D. Harris and Amy Klobuchar — are likely to be heard from again. They can remain at the forefront of politics using new technologies to sustain their connection with fervent supporters. Buttigieg, for one, is slated to host Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday. His success in 2020 also indicates that candidates who might never have gained visibility in the past can do so today.