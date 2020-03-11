In the colonial and revolutionary periods, outbreaks of measles, malaria, dysentery, yellow fever and especially smallpox were regular occurrences that sickened hundreds of thousands of Americans. During these moments of public health emergencies, partisan divides faded as individuals reached out across ideological lines to develop solutions. They understood that all Americans were at risk, no matter their social or economic status, and that the very fate of the war with England was at stake.

Early on, George Washington recognized the central role that health would play in the Revolutionary War. One of General Washington’s first orders as commander was to urge Congress to establish the Medical Department of the Continental Army. In his General Orders of July 4, 1775, Washington emphasized the need for sanitation and that officers were “required to pay diligent Attention to keep their Men neat and clean … and inculcate in them the necessity of cleanliness, as essential to health and service.” Soldiers were to be given their own individual plates and utensils and required to wash them regularly.

Washington was responding to an especially virulent epidemic of smallpox that would soon ignite up and down the East Coast. In 1777 alone, more than 100,000 people in North America died as a result of the highly contagious disease. Historically, smallpox killed around 25 percent of those it infected and scarred for life most of those who survived. Washington himself was no stranger to disease. At 19, he had accompanied his brother, who had been sickened with tuberculosis, to Barbados, and contracted smallpox. The future general and president recorded in his diary that he had been “strongly attacked” by the disease. Washington recovered, providing him with lifelong immunity, but he was left with at least mild scarring.

Many Revolutionary War soldiers were young men who had never encountered smallpox before and were particularly susceptible. As John Adams wrote his wife Abigail in April 1777, “Disease has destroyed Ten Men for Us where the Sword of the enemy has killed one.” Washington was at first reluctant to introduce mass immunization, fearing inoculation might trigger an even wider epidemic and that soldiers undergoing inoculation would be taken out of active duty for weeks, depleting armies at a critical time. But soon he would take the controversial step of ordering that all his troops be inoculated in an effort to halt the progress of the epidemic.

Inoculation — which had been introduced in Boston in 1721 — involved inserting live smallpox matter under the skin of a healthy person in the hope of producing a mild case that would confer immunity on the patient. It didn’t always work, though. Sometimes the inoculation did not “take,” or produced unwanted side effects, including severe cases. About 2 percent of those inoculated even died.

Soldiers who contracted smallpox, either through inoculation or natural means, were quarantined in isolation “hospitals” until they were fully recovered. John Adams and his brother had undergone inoculation in Boston in 1764. Both underwent the standard preparation, which included a “milk Diet” and a “Course of Mercurial Preparations” that loosened all of John’s teeth, and they were quarantined for several weeks. Yet Adams considered these mere inconveniences and fully supported Washington’s decision to inoculate the American troops to provide wider benefits.

Washington’s policy to proceed with universal troop inoculation turned out to be one of the most important military decisions that he made. After much soul searching and consultations with some of the army physicians, Washington concluded that the risks associated with smallpox inoculation for his troops were outweighed by his broader commitment to the public good and the critical goal of winning the war for independence. Benjamin Franklin agreed with this decision. After his young son died in 1736 as a result of smallpox, Franklin became a staunch advocate for inoculation. For years, he recorded statistics on smallpox outbreaks in the colonies and collaborated with an English physician on a pamphlet that promoted inoculation accompanied by simple instructions. Franklin also raised funds to provide free inoculation for poor children in Philadelphia.

Combating pandemics became a political goal that unified the founders as well. After an especially virulent 1775 outbreak of dysentery in the Boston area, which claimed the life of Abigail Adams’s mother and a maidservant, Abigail carefully washed down all the walls in her home with hot water and vinegar in an attempt to disinfect her home. As she saw hundreds die and thousands affected, Abigail wrote John that “So sickly and so Mortal a time the oldest Man does not remember.” While John was attending the Philadelphia Continental Congress at the time, the loss of life at home made an acute impression on him and influenced him to support public health efforts. In 1798, while Adams served as president, he signed into law the creation of the Marine Hospital Service, which eventually evolved into the national public health service. Like Washington, John understood that to boost their immunity against all types of illness soldiers needed exercise, good sanitation and cleanliness because that regimen helped “preserve their health and hardens their bodies against disease.”

Years later, in the early 1800s, as the third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson — Adams’s political opposite and opponent — continued this work with support of a safer, more effective Jenner method of vaccination against smallpox. In an 1801 letter to his friend Dr. Benjamin Waterhouse, with whom he partnered on the American smallpox vaccination initiative, Jefferson maintained “I know of no one discovery in medicine to be equally valuable.” Jefferson exerted special efforts in making the vaccine available free of charge to the “masses,” the common American citizen.

These efforts by Washington, Jefferson, Adams and Franklin reveal an understanding that vaccines and other efforts to fight epidemics sometimes required coercion, sacrifice and government commitment. But it was worth it. The health of the nation was clearly bound to the health of individuals; fighting epidemics with the best tools available could have far-reaching positive economic and social consequences.