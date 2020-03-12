The Daily Beast subtitled its story on Pence’s appointment, “Fall Guy?” — and Joy Behar, of “The View” asked if Pence was about to be Trump’s “sacrificial lamb.” At a panel at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee Conference, the longtime Democratic strategist Paul Begala put the point bluntly, adding a new layer to the theory: “Trump put Pence in charge of the coronavirus to throw him under the bus,” he said. He went on to predict that during the Democratic National Convention, Trump would try to interrupt the narrative by making his own bold announcement: He’d dump Pence for former U.N. Secretary Nikki Haley “to try and get those suburban moms.”

Such talk may sound far-fetched, if not a tad conspiracy-minded, but Trump does have a record of casting loyalists aside after presenting them with near-impossible tasks. His very first supporter in the U.S. Senate, Republican Jeff Sessions, whom he appointed to run the Justice Department, is now fighting for his political life in an Alabama campaign to return to his old seat after Trump repeatedly savaged him, blaming him for failing to stop the Russia probe — and then fired him. A slew of aides have been cast from Trump’s orbit for such varied sins as trying to grab the spotlight (Stephen K. Bannon) or trying to reel in the president (John Kelly).

I’ve covered Pence for a long time — from his first campaign event for governor in 2011 to his return to Washington as Trump’s vice president — and I published a biography of him in September. I’ve learned that he tends to inspire rumors and wild theories precisely because he is such an opaque figure; sometimes they hit the mark, other times they miss badly.

The theory seems to have it that blaming Pence for a poorly planned response to the outbreak, and the social and economic chaos that could ensue, would serve as a kind of two-pronged backup plan — giving Trump a scapegoat for the White House’s incompetence while also facilitating the VP switch. It’s possible. But if Trump has concocted such a scheme, he’s doing a poor job of letting it play out — at least so far. It would be easier to let Pence “take the fall” if the president got out of the way and, well, let him fall. Instead, Trump can’t help continually placing himself at very center of the crisis.

Chatter that Trump wants to dump Pence for a more charismatic and electorally useful figure, specifically a woman, has been persistent around Washington, peaking last summer. But Trump has already missed the most logical window for that Machiavellian maneuver: before his reelection campaign started filing for ballot access in the states. When Pence flew to New Hampshire to file the paperwork for the Trump-Pence 2020 campaign, I read it as evidence that the vice president was trying to forcefully put to bed the Dump Pence rumors. Pressed by Fox News host Jeanine Pirro in December on whether he was about to be replaced on the ticket, Pence shook his head a bit, laughed lightly, then said, “You know, I couldn’t be more proud to be vice president alongside Donald Trump.” Pirro interjected, “What about 2020?” Pence said, “I’m honored that he’s asked me to run with him again.”

The appointment to the coronavirus position has revived such talk. Throughout his tenure as vice president, Pence has proved himself adept at evading blame by vanishing during politically sensitive moments. During the Russia investigation, he lawyered up (some argued better than Trump himself did), taking Virginia’s former attorney general as his counsel. Then he avoided the issue as much as he could, staying out of the White House and away from meetings that tended to draw investigators’ attention. During the Ukraine scandal, Trump more closely directed Pence’s actions (including dispatching him to meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sept. 1). But through months of investigation by House Democrats and weeks of televised impeachment hearings, Pence’s name barely came up. And he successfully stonewalled House Democrats, who had demanded testimony from him about Ukraine, plus relevant documents.

Evasiveness is a trait he’s often deployed as a survival mechanism. When The Washington Post uncovered the famous “Access Hollywood” tape in 2016, Pence ditched his traveling press corps and hid out until it was safe to announce his support for Trump in public.

In 2012, he tried to tamp down his long-standing reputation as a crusading social conservative to run as a successor to Indiana governor Mitch Daniels. But after he got some tough questions about whether he would further restrict abortion access in Indiana, he stopped alerting Indiana media of his campaign stops and advertised them only afterward on social media, with his own write-ups of each event. (He did tighten abortion laws a few years after taking office).

But in this health crisis, there’s nowhere to hide. When Trump put Pence in charge of the coronavirus response, the media promptly rediscovered his mishandling of the HIV outbreak in southern Indiana in 2015. State and local health officials had pressed Pence for weeks to approve a limited needle exchange as an effort to curb the outbreak, but he dragged his feet, worsening the outbreak, experts said.

To his credit, Pence does seem to be making some effort to get out facts about covid-19 — even as he lavishes praise on his boss (apparently a requirement for keeping one’s job in this administration). The New York Times reports that Pence “has instilled a measure of order in task force meetings,” and Gov. Kate Brown (D-Ore.) has expressed appreciation for the attention Pence has paid to the crisis in her state — even if he is prone to moments of Trump-like exaggeration (claiming “any American could be tested for the virus,” before reversing himself).

Trump clearly feels ambivalent about who should be running the coronavirus show. On Monday, just before their regular press briefing on the coronavirus, White House staff took down the flag of the vice president and removed the VP’s official seal from the lectern in the White House briefing room. They were replaced with the president’s flag and official seal.

Trump walked out and took the lead on the briefing, mentioning the possibility of a payroll tax cut, as well as help for the travel industry before turning it over to Pence, who praised Trump’s performance. The president had deployed “not just a whole-of-government approach” to fighting the virus, he said, “but a whole-of-America approach.”

As Trump left, reporters erupted with questions about whether the president had been tested for the virus, given that he may have been indirectly exposed to it at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Trump ignored the questions, and Pence was left saying he’d get back to them with an answer. (No, it emerged, Trump has not been tested.) Then it was back to experts talking about ramping up testing and which populations are most at risk if they contract the disease.