But will they stick by him as he continues to blunder amid the coronavirus crisis, with its seismic health and economic effects?

The story of Louis Napoleon Bonaparte’s seizure of power in France in the mid-19th century illuminates this dynamic, and reveals the dangerous consequences when executive power goes unchecked. The French Legislative Assembly’s failure to control a wayward executive who increasingly ignored the legal constraints on his power led to a dictatorship that governed France for nearly 20 years. While France enjoyed economic prosperity (albeit facilitated by graft and corruption) during the early years of Bonaparte’s reign, constitutional parliamentary life ceased to exist. But Trump may want to reflect on Bonaparte’s eventual fate: When confronting a national crisis — the Franco-Prussian War — his base and legislative allies abandoned him.

During the 18th and 19th centuries, France had vacillated between authoritarianism and republican rule. The French Revolution of 1789 brought down France’s absolutist monarchy in favor of constitutional government. The subsequent Reign of Terror, however, led many to fear democratic impulses, paving the way for the rise of the authoritarian and imperialist Napoleon Bonaparte in 1799. His disastrous invasion of Russia led to the restoration of a monarchy with constitutional constraints. While a more moderate monarchy replaced the Bourbons in 1830, it, too, became increasingly rigid, leading to another revolution in February 1848. The creation of France’s Second Republic set the stage for the rise of Louis Napoleon Bonaparte, who would take on the name Napoleon III.

Bonaparte, the nephew of the more famous Napoleon I, is an enigma to historians, as he was to those who knew him. He grew up in exile in Germany after the overthrow of his uncle but he returned to France after the 1848 revolution to participate in the elections of the newly established Second Republic. He campaigned as a populist, even writing a pamphlet about “The Extinction of Pauperism” designed to appeal to France’s poor. Presidential elections took place in December, months after the working-class riots that had terrified France’s elite and middle classes. With a familiar, famous name and a message that stirred the peasants of France, Bonaparte won the election with nearly 75 percent of the vote.

During the campaign, Bonaparte, like Trump, stressed his status as a political outsider and his lack of ties to political elites. However, as president, he had to work with the conservative monarchist members of the aptly named Party of Order, representatives of France’s landowning, professional and business elite who still dominated the Legislative Assembly. Like the establishment Republicans of our own era, these deputies had not wished to see Bonaparte elected president, but they were willing to work with him as long as he served their purposes.

At first, Bonaparte acceded to the wishes of the conservative majority, for example, sending troops to support the pope against revolutionaries in Rome in 1849 and approving a law that gave the Catholic Church an enhanced role in education. In exchange, he hoped they would accede to his chief desire: a revision of the constitution so that he could serve a second four-year term as president.

When that didn’t work, Bonaparte shifted to demagoguery. He drummed up his lower-class political base with political speeches in which he asserted that he alone could guarantee the tranquility and the prosperity that France required. At the same time, he unceremoniously fired Party of Order members who resisted him from his cabinet and other positions in government. According to Karl Marx’s perceptive analysis of Bonaparte, “No one has ever sacked lackeys with less ceremony than Bonaparte his ministers.” Now unrestrained, Bonaparte placed his own men in key positions in the government throughout France and the military, and launched his coup d’etat on Dec. 2, 1851, the anniversary of his uncle’s spectacular military victory at Austerlitz in 1805. While the military had long stayed out of politics, it was drawn in by the man whose name suggested that he would return France to its previous glory.

Thereafter, Bonaparte ruled as a dictator, officially becoming Napoleon III, emperor of France’s newly christened Second Empire. A growing French economy made it easier to shut down the democratic institutions of government that the Second Republic had established in 1848. Members of the French elite acquiesced, even though they found their new leader unappealing, a man whose “taste for vulgar enjoyments and comforts increased with the opportunities given by power,” according to Alexis de Tocqueville. But they were willing to sacrifice their political power to a leader who would protect their economic interests. Those same economic improvements meant that Bonaparte kept the support of many of the peasants and workers he courted.

However, the economic downturn of the 1860s would lay bare the regime’s authoritarianism, while Napoleon’s unsuccessful foreign adventures, most notably in Mexico where his efforts to impose a Catholic Empire under the Habsburg Emperor Maximilian would end in abject failure and Maximilian’s execution, exposed its incompetence.

These same dynamics are on display in the GOP in 2020. Time and again, Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and others have breezily ceded their legislative authority and oversight responsibility in exchange for conservative judges, chummy Fox News appearances and generous tax cuts for their wealthy backers. And while Trump rails against the establishment at rallies and claims to advance the interests of the disgruntled working class, his tax and anti-regulatory policies have protected the wealthy, encouraging even more Republicans to support him. However, the fast progression of covid-19 and the subsequent economic downturn may put the Trump presidency to a test that it seems ill-equipped to meet. While GOP senators look the other way while Trump challenges the norms of our democracy, they may be less willing to do so if their constituents turn on an administration that is incapable of keeping them safe.