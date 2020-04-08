Four months ago, we discovered that our daughter’s liver was laced with lesions. “Innumerable,” read the report, a word both chilling and unfathomable — were she not so unfathomably, and so suddenly, ill. Orli began course after course of chemotherapy, lost her hair, stopped attending fifth grade. Highly susceptible to infection from the treatment, she saw no one who wasn’t perfectly well, which meant almost no one. Tutors canceled for sniffles; friends mostly ceased coming around.

It was, though we couldn’t have known it at the time, high-altitude training for coronavirus isolation: We’ve been living on Everest for months, and the rest of the world just arrived at base camp. The oxygen here is thin, the acclimation is challenging. But it is not impossible. It simply requires all of us to care for people other than ourselves.

Which is, of course, hard.

Over the bewildering winter, Orli’s 6-year-old sister, Hana, stoically bore our family’s personal lockdown, eschewing at-home playdates and dinners out, weekends away and greater-family gatherings. Living with two girls — one healthy and clamoring for parks and movement, one battling illness — had us straddling two worlds, fully living in neither. We were exhausted and bewildered, and had little to report to friends. What was there to say? We no longer had a shared reality.

And yet, the girls adapted, far better than we did. As the cancer receded, Orli grew stronger; they taught themselves Renegade, filmed umpteen TikTok videos, created Lego fantasies, argued, made up; they grew up. As insecure and fallible as our bodies may be — and this virus drives that point home, day after terrifying day — resilience comes in unusual ways.

In these weeks of enormous insecurity, that is true more than ever: We are the people you’re being asked to stay home for. Yes, you’re staying home for yourselves, of course, for your children, your parents. But also for my daughter, whom you’ve never met, who was given a fragile second chance we are so desperate to shelter. And for her doctors and nurses — and for your doctors, and your nurses.

The work the world is now doing, my family learned just a few months ago, is akin to building a small lean-to around a newly planted tree, the boards built of good intention and follow-through. They are terrifyingly wobbly.

Orli’s cancer was ours to grapple with, aided enormously by our intimate community. But despite the kindness we have received, and we have received an inordinate amount, the journey to this moment didn’t quite ready me for how much I’d need the larger world to not just care but to act.

* * *

We had gotten the call late on Sunday evening, March 1, that there was a donor match for a liver for Orli — but it was in Boston, not in Washington, D.C., where we live.

The coronavirus was already worrisome enough in the United States that it seemed like a bad idea to fly with an immunocompromised kid. So we rushed around gathering up random items to drive all night to the hospital: toiletries and clothing, markers and card games. I forgot a shirt to sleep in; socks; books. I did bring two Barbies. I threw fruit into the refrigerator, thinking of the fruit flies that would descend in our absence. We spontaneously asked our former babysitter, who had come out of retirement to help us, to drive with us.

I had begun to stock my kitchen with beans and rice, cans of tuna and anti-bacterial wipes, but I somehow took none of it with us. I fully anticipated that after Orli’s transplant, and the critical week or two right afterward, some of us would return to Washington, letting Hana go to school, while Ian and I commuted back and forth to Boston for Orli, until she was permitted to leave.

We were supposed to breathe again. We were supposed to relax. Neither of us had slept in days by the time the transplant surgery actually took place, two nights after that first call. My sister — a nurse practitioner — took the endless first post-op overnight shift at the hospital. Later, we worked in groups at the ICU, swabbing Orli’s mouth for hours with tiny pink ridged sponges attached to lollipop sticks.

These days, such packs of visitors would be banned.

As Orli began to heal, the crisis grew; heading home seemed less and less possible. Once school was poised to shutter and go online, it was no longer a priority. I begged a local CVS to set aside hand sanitizer for me and scoured the city for provisions. I would walk from the hospital to the first apartment we rented; the space in between was a sort of decompression chamber, packed with thousands of students who lived and studied and gathered in a gauntlet of bodies, a wall of health. As the virus moved in, the students drained away. By the time we moved into a place with more than one bed, the streets were movie-set empty. I bought bags of beans.

* * *

Ojeras was one of the first words I learned in Spain when we lived there in the mid-aughts. It is the evocative word for the deep dark purply spaces beneath my eyes. Those ojeras came from late nights spent over gin and tonics in bars; walks in Madrid when the early purple light matching those under-eye shadows filled the sky and I went home to close the blinds and sleep; from laughing too late and too long; from joy.

Now my ojeras come from weeks of semi-sleep, the existential dread I stave off until the wee hours of the morning, the heart-clenching concern that our fragile unit might still fracture.

When you hear of those at highest risk for covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus — the chronically ill, the immunocompromised, the elderly — the categories may feel distant for many people, a terrifying parenthetical. But we sit inside that punctuation, jumbled in our faulty fallout shelter. We are the boy in the bubble, we are residents of the space station; we haven’t the gear to leave the capsule.

And so I fear the sidewalk, the people who still jog in trios, the dog walkers who swerve too close to us. I fear the grocery store, the pharmacy; I worry I’m bringing in pathogens on my hands or coat. I wipe down boxes of Triscuits with precious anti-bacterial wipes. I mostly keep us all at our temporary apartment, hundreds of miles from our real home.

For now, our lockdown comes in a lovely holiday rental, but it is missing the detritus of childhood lives and lived-in kitchens — all those Legos and puzzles and dolls, books and art and stupid things I want because they’d make the quarantine more bearable, but don’t strictly need: lemon zester! A Dutch oven! I began to send myself gifts from online shops.

I still try to let Hana out to run a bit, in the fresh air, barking at her to steer clear of anyone she sees. “Do you feel badly you make me worry?” she asked me on one such run. I do. So I also point out the magnolias and forsythia in bloom, improbably gorgeous. The mallards who swim on the Charles.

Our children continue to teach us, even as we argue about online learning and acclimate to the extensive pharmacological regimen that keeps Orli’s body accepting her new organ and renders her enormously vulnerable in the process.

Orli began chemotherapy again last week. She returned to the hospital for three days, navigated the halls in a mask and gloves. Unlike most of us, she had no choice but to leave the house, even as I hate for her to walk out the door. I wasn’t with her this time, though; the new rules meant to keep transmission from the coronavirus down now only allow one adult to attend to her. Ian went with her.

And it turns out there is something far worse than being all on top of each other in a temporary space that doesn’t feel anything like home: being apart.