Based on current prediction markets, this qualifies as a counterintuitive take (although my real counterintuitive take is that political prediction markets are pretty worthless).

It is worth exploring some of the pushback because, hey, I could very well be wrong. One of the reasons I suggested that there remains so much focus on Trump’s tactics is that the 2016 outcome took the makers of conventional wisdom by surprise. Trump must therefore be given the benefit of the doubt because he upended the conventional wisdom before.

So, let’s consider a few possibilities. Am I misreading the current mood, and are things turning toward Trump? Isn’t it possible that the president can shape a more positive narrative that carries him to victory in November? And, if I’m right, what should be the focus of the political press right now?

Am I misreading the mood? It is possible, so long as you ignore, you know, the polling data. Swing-state polling suggests that Trump is much less popular than local officials. A recent Yahoo News/YouGov poll suggests that public attitudes have not shifted in recent days. Indeed, according to Yahoo News’ Andrew Romano, the public is not moved by the recent Astroturf protests: “Only 22 percent of Americans say they support the protesters. Despite Trump’s messaging, even Republicans oppose the protests 47 percent to 36 percent. Asked whether they agree or disagree with Trump’s ‘LIBERATE’ tweets, only a quarter of Americans say they agree.”

Surely, though, it is possible that campaign efforts to create new narratives could alter the fundamentals of the race? Yes, it’s possible, which is why Trump keeps throwing rhetorical spaghetti at the wall and hoping that it sticks.

That said, truthful hyperbole probably is not going to work for him this time. For every example of a possible upside narrative he can spin — say, the novel coronavirus pandemic calms down during the summer months — there is a downside narrative that is equally compelling. It is not hard to imagine a scenario where red-state governors open up prematurely and trigger a second wave of hospitalizations. Indeed, chapter one of that narrative played out Monday.

As the Daily Beast notes, “Any effort to open up the country that resulted in a re-emergence of case in the colder months leading up to election day would likely end up in blame being directly squarely at the president.”

There are also likely to be stories about administration malfeasance and incompetence that will come out between now and November. As Politico’s Kyle Cheney notes, “even as Trump has gone to war against internal watchdogs in his administration, the Government Accountability Office remains largely out of the president’s grasp because of its home in the legislative branch.” More stories about the president’s beclowning of the executive branch are not going to help him in the general election.

So, what should the political press focus on if not tactical moves? Using my make-believe editorial powers, let me suggest three areas of inquiry. The first and most obvious is what the states and federal government will do to facilitate or retard voting without putting citizen health at risk. There have been a lot of concerns expressed that Republicans will try to make voting-by-mail harder, because greater turnout might hurt them. But Ron Brownstein’s story in the Atlantic this month confirmed that the key swing states already have vote by mail. Reporters should cover the heck out of how the federal government and state governments will facilitate or retard voting in their states, and whether there is any variation between red states, blue states, and states with divided governments.

Another area of interest would be in how much voters will pay attention to the general election between now and November. There has been an awful lot of disruption in the past two months, and during that time Trump’s rally-round-the-flag bump rose and fell. How much are people paying attention to the White House news conferences? Has the quarantine changed the way they get their political information?

Finally, the one process story that would interest me is how both campaigns adapt to the art of campaigning in a world in which the usual rites of the hustings — fundraising dinners, campaign rallies, pressing the flesh — are now taboo. Sure, both sides are trying digital stuff, but Zoom meetings are a pale substitute. How will both campaigns innovate?