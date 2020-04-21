Most know of the Holocaust by bullets. And conflagrations. And the industrialized use of gas chambers and crematoriums. But the Nazis also purposely created conditions that gave rise to lethal epidemics. Those who liberated certain concentration camps, who tried to save deathly ill survivors, experienced many of the same problems as do health-care clinicians who now treat coronavirus cases: shock, unpreparedness and mental and physical fatigue as they lost patients.

In the winter and spring of 1945, chaos reigned at Bergen-Belsen in northwestern Germany. The camp had morphed into the largest dumping ground for inmates shunted from the east, away from Allied forces. In its massive complex, those who had escaped the gas chambers and survived slave labor camps and death marches met a new Nazi version of hell.

There were no medical facilities, and few latrines and water faucets. There were no provisions for the influx of thousands into already overcrowded barracks. Rations were minimal until finally, there was no food. Or water.

Nearly 36,000 — a staggering proportion of the camp’s inmates — died from infectious disease in the first four months of 1945. Typhus, the greatest of the killer diseases, became rife in February, after its arrival with an incoming transport. The disease thrived in the conditions of extreme overcrowding and poor sanitation. Owing to the inability to wash, the bodies and clothing of nearly every Bergen-Belsen inmate were full of lice. The bacteria in these parasites remained alive for weeks, putting every inmate in Bergen-Belsen’s “Horror Camp” at risk.

With its starved, closely packed thousands, Bergen-Belsen was also suitable for pulmonary tuberculosis, spread through coughing, sneezing or spitting. Having compromised immune systems, the inmates needed only to inhale a few germs to contract the disease.

Additionally, in a place where it was impossible to wash one’s hands (let alone use soap), find clean food to eat or water to drink and to properly dispose of human waste, nearly every inmate suffered from gastroenteritis. Evidence of victims’ inflamed intestines was seen in severe abdominal pain and diarrhea. Other symptoms included nausea and a high fever. Without adequate hydration, the disease is fatal. By depriving Bergen-Belsen inmates of water during the second week of April, the Nazis ensured the deaths of thousands.

The Nazis cared not about the horrific symptoms or spread of any of these diseases because they saw Bergen-Belsen’s population (largely composed of Jews, but also captured resistance fighters, prisoners of war, Roma and homosexuals) as subhuman. And so, the SS stayed away, worrying only that escaped inmates would transmit the disease to local Germans. Partly for this reason, the Nazis turned Bergen-Belsen over to the Allies, nearly a month before the war’s end.

To secure a cease-fire, the Nazis warned the British about the camp that their army units were about to approach. The risk that escapees might spread typhus was “a matter of international concern.” The British agreed to a no-fire zone, the posting of “Danger-Typhus” signs at road entrances and to escort the camp’s Wehrmacht and SS officers to the front lines, leaving 120 administrative SS to remain in the camp during the handover. Without worrying about Nazi attacks, the British expected to be able to treat and contain roughly 1,500 typhus cases.

They were wrong. When a British reconnaissance party went to check on supplies in the camp on April 15, it found thousands of ravaged souls stumbling along, hanging onto 10-foot-high barbed-wire fences for support or lying where they had fallen. A horrific compound held 41,000 prisoners. More than 10,000 corpses lay in huge piles on the ground. The deputy director of medical services, Brig. Gen. H.L. Glyn Hughes, learned that 17,000 inmates had died the previous month: an enormous grave pit was half filled. And he learned that the Germans had lied: There were not 1,500 typhus cases in the camp — there were at least 15 times that number.

The effects of tuberculosis were also devastating. Weeks after the liberation, when British medical personnel could finally X-ray the chests of inmates who had managed to survive to that point, they found that 40 percent had TB. Given the dearth of medical personnel, few had the time to record other common symptoms: chest pain, weakness, fatigue and fever. In fact, it was impossible for British doctors who arrived in Bergen-Belsen to determine whether a given individual was stricken with typhus, tuberculosis, gastroenteritis or a combination of two or all three diseases.

Among daunting tasks before the liberators: to contain the virulent epidemics by burying the 10,000 corpses as well as hundreds who succumbed each day in the liberation’s aftermath, and disinfecting and evacuating to a hospital those who had a chance of survival. Under the guidance of a specialist in epidemic typhus, the British succeeded in eradicating the contagious bloodsucking organism within two weeks thanks to the massive use of DDT (anti-louse powder). And on May 21, after the last surviving inmate was evacuated to a makeshift hospital complex for 13,000, Hughes, at a ceremony attended by British rescuers and survivors, gave the order: flame throwers burned down the last of the more than 100 typhus-infected huts.

Although it would be an untenable stretch to compare Bergen-Belsen to the coronavirus pandemic, today’s news brings reminders of what the camp’s rescuers faced. Within days they set up the largest hospital in Europe. The shortage of supplies (they did not even have thermometers) led to scouring the area for any item they might obtain. The lack of medical personnel necessitated recruiting well-enough inmates for various jobs, pressing German nurses and doctors into service and calling for help from not-yet-graduates of London’s medical schools.

Unprepared for covid-19, medical administrators have been forced to set up makeshift hospitals, scramble to obtain essential supplies and extend limited human resources. Medical schools have been graduating students early, so they can serve on the front lines. But perhaps the most telling parallel, the one that drives home the point that we are at war, is the need — anticipated and in some places, real — for triage.

In Bergen-Belsen, Hughes was forced to institute a heart-wrenching policy. The best chance of saving the most people was to place sick inmates into one of three categories: those likely to survive, those likely to die and those for whom immediate, rudimentary care would mean the difference between life and death. Medics going into the huts would have to make quick determinations as to who should be evacuated to the hospital and whom to leave behind.

A recent message from doctors, nurses and ethicists from Harvard Medical School’s Center for Bioethics forewarns us of the potential need for a similar policy today. Like Hughes’s highly focused plan at Bergen-Belsen, this would mean taking a population-wide approach: to achieve “maximal overall benefit for entire communities” hospitals would be “unable to offer or continue ICU treatment or ventilator support to those who have a too poor prognosis to justify using those limited resources.” Medical personnel are discussing patient rating systems to guide such decisions.