Ms. B is one of countless cancer patients whose lifesaving treatments have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic. The harrowing circumstances have forced them to grapple with not only the possibility of a severe infection from continued chemotherapy but also the certainty that their undaunted cancers will progress in the absence of active therapy. And though their concerned oncologists lack firm, evidence-based guidelines on how to proceed in these nebulous times, they are melding available data with clinical judgment to determine the urgency for oncologic care.

Ms. B’s case is instructive because her first impulse was an entirely understandable one: She was inclined to cancel or skip appointments that had been previously scheduled to check her blood cell counts, electrolytes, liver and kidney function. When that seemed insufficient to reduce her risk, she asked to delay further chemotherapy indefinitely until the pandemic abated.

In her mind, the potential harm from the coronavirus had supplanted the reality of an increasingly terminal cancer. While she understood her cancer only in the abstract and had minimal symptoms, the coronavirus and its dangers were far more palpable because of the ubiquitous coverage and human stories that were emerging daily.

But the cancer was unlikely to become suddenly dormant as the coronavirus advanced. A protracted break from treatment would allow the cancer to metastasize further, which would probably lead to significant, debilitating consequences. This current moment was, thus, her sole window to extract any meaningful benefit from chemotherapy.

Nevertheless, her concerns spoke to important considerations. Even in the absence of treatment, cancer itself causes an immunocompromised state through various mechanisms, such as the release of immunosuppressive factors or the disruption of immune cells. And once chemotherapy causes wholesale destruction, white blood cells, the body’s front line against the coronavirus, become emasculated.

The limited global data on covid-19 from hot spots underscores this. In Italy, 20 percent of overall deaths occurred in patients with active cancer. Studies and reports from China have noted that those with cancer have a higher risk of severe events (death, admission to the intensive care unit or need for invasive ventilation) than those without the diagnosis.

As we study our patients’ vitals, there is some small solace in the knowledge that fever is commonplace with chemotherapy, given the obliteration of white blood cells. This is the sort of thing we learn to manage even under the best of circumstances. But now we must be even more vigilant, with an especially low threshold to test for covid-19.

A recent call I received from the emergency room about a fever revealed how leery I was about missing a coronavirus diagnosis. Ms. J, a 76-year-old getting an intense chemotherapy regimen after breast cancer surgery revealed lymph node spread, had come in with an isolated fever and felt fine with no other associated symptoms. Despite her normal white blood cell count, I still requested a coronavirus test — if only so that we could rule out infection — because the stakes had become so much higher for my patients. Though she was discharged promptly after the test to reduce her hospital exposure, the negative result enabled me to proceed more confidently with her next treatment cycle.

Because of the considerable risk, an active cancer can easily become dwarfed by the coronavirus for patients and even their oncologists. “Oncologists are in a very particular predicament right now,” says Siddhartha Mukherjee, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Emperor of All Maladies” and an oncologist at the Columbia University Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Care Center. “Because on the one hand, you don’t want to delay treatment, but you also don’t want to expose patients to risk.”

While all of this is frightening for patients, many of my fellow oncologists tell me that they feel rudderless. Much of cancer care is undergirded by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network’s guidelines, which are consensus recommendations from physicians in the field on how to treat a specific tumor. In this murky period, however, the pressing question is more about the urgency for treatment instead of which approach to take.

Some guidelines have sought to provide illumination for those of us trying to develop treatment plans during the epidemic on when surgery, radiation or chemotherapy should be postponed or prioritized. But many patients and their tumors require an individualized approach as we try to determine how best to manage competing risks.

The more vexing clinical decisions, like Ms. B’s case, cannot be deciphered through algorithms. Any decision to continue chemotherapy had to take into account her age and other medical co-morbidities, her performance status, any side effects from the treatment, probability of white blood cell suppression from her specific drugs, the timeline for cancer progression if therapy was halted and whether her body would be able to endure toxic infusions after an interruption. None of this could be reduced to a few boxes.

Almost daily, I weigh the risk of death from cancer against the risk of death from infection while writing chemotherapy orders. Chronic blood cancers and even some Stage 4 breast, lung and colorectal cancers may permit a treatment hiatus. But more often than not, I’m seeing a sexa- or septuagenarian patient with a virulent cancer that will remain unbowed by the coronavirus. Sometimes it’s a Stage 2 or 3 cancer that may metastasize with delayed chemotherapy. With other patients, it’s a widespread cancer that will ravage the body if left unchecked for even a short period. And given the uncertainty of the pandemic, a break from treatment could mean weeks or even many months.

Sometimes in these daily calculations, further treatment has unequivocally meant harm. Mr. D, a 68-year-old with advanced stomach cancer, was clearly deteriorating in the weeks that preceded his clinic appointment with me. His appetite was greatly diminished, and he had lost an appreciable amount of weight. Continuing chemotherapy would mean more exposure to coronavirus, which was especially worrisome in his condition. If he developed symptoms, it would require blood draws, appointments for IV fluids and probably hospitalization. And so we decided during the course of our extensive conversation to terminate future therapy and initiate hospice care. Mr. D did not want to die at a hospital that had now devolved into a veritable “war zone.”

But there is a strength in my patients that propels them forward despite the unprecedented risk. Their unwavering commitment to treatment eases my anxieties. For many, the risk of coronavirus infection cannot deter them from chemotherapy, which is literally a lifeline. As one of my septuagenarian patients with Stage 4 lung cancer says during every appointment, “I’m not worried, doc. Why are you?” He sees a post-coronavirus life for himself, and it crucially involves being reunited with a daughter who has been deployed abroad for military service.

This is all the new normal for oncology. There will be more telephone or video appointments, some interruptions in treatment because of a coronavirus infection and more lectures on hand-washing and appropriate distancing. But we will continue to do what the 650,000 patients receiving chemotherapy each year have tasked us to do: beat cancer.

As oncologists and patients continue their collective joust with coronavirus, it’s a reminder that even in perfect times, decisions about cancer and chemotherapy are sometimes more art than science. Regardless of whether the goal of treatment is curative or palliative, choices can be mired in uncertainty. The omnipresent questions about mortality, quality of life, efficacy, side effects and infection have been only amplified by the pandemic. And it is in this space that oncologists and their patients must work closely together to decide on what is appropriate for their singular circumstances.

After Ms. B’s daughter and I cajoled her to reconsider, she summoned the courage to continue therapy. The lack of complications from the initial treatments had encouraged her, helping her see that it was worth carrying on. Even in the throes of coronavirus, we could make chemotherapy possible for her with appropriate precautions and a modified schedule.