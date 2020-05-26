Senior members of Pompeo’s team, including the deputy secretary of state and the undersecretary of state for political affairs, acknowledged Moley’s poor conduct in a subsequent closed-door town hall meeting with State Department employees to discuss the issue. The obvious question asked at that meeting was why Moley had not been fired in the wake of the OIG report. According to Foreign Policy’s Colum Lynch and Robbie Gramer, then-Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan explained, “The secretary can’t fire an assistant secretary appointed by a president, so it adds a layer of complexity there.” In other words, Pompeo needed to ask President Trump to fire Moley.

This was viewed as puzzling at the time, but in the end, Moley was neither fired nor disciplined. Instead, nearly two months after the OIG report was published, he announced his “long planned retirement” on his own terms. Little wonder that senior diplomats were warning Congress about “a crisis in the State Department” as “senior and mid-level officers ponder an uncertain future and head for the doors,” concluding that “the State Department is being hollowed out from within at a competitive and complex time on the world stage.”

Fast-forward to this month, and President Trump’s firing of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, who was responsible for the reports discussed above. Miraculously, in this instance Pompeo was somehow able to surmount any added layer of complexity and asked Trump to fire him. The firing was so abrupt that “Linick has since been told that he is physically barred from returning to the State Department even to collect his belongings.”

In an interview with my Post colleague Carol Morello, Pompeo explained that “Inspector General Linick wasn’t performing a function in a way that we had tried to get him to, that was additive for the State Department, very consistent with what the statute says he’s supposed to be doing.”

Morello also noted that “Pompeo declined to describe what he considers Linick’s failings, or whether his dismissal had anything to do with the prior reports outlining acts of political retribution.” One can only hope, because in the wake of Linick’s firing the following stories about Mike Pompeo’s conduct at the State Department have come to light:

All of this has enabled Pompeo to become the biggest hypocrite inside the Beltway, a genuinely impressive accomplishment in a town chock-full of world-class hypocrites. In an editorial last Friday, the Kansas City Star blasted Pompeo’s conduct at the State Department, labeling it “unblinking chutzpah.”

Has Pompeo’s hypocrisy accomplished anything that advances the national interest as well as Pompeo’s self-interest? Not really. Despite Pompeo’s denials, reports about low State Department morale persist. None of this has enhanced Pompeo’s credibility abroad either. As the Financial Times’ Ed Luce noted, “Donald Trump’s secretary of state does not finesse his boss’s instincts. He talks through megaphones at Americans. The world is not there to be persuaded. It is a backdrop to Mr Pompeo’s domestic messaging. Foreigners, as a result, have stopped taking him seriously.”

As someone who called for Pompeo to resign months ago for being “a competent lackey for Trump and a person who has lost any moral compass he might have possessed,” it would be easy to highlight Pompeo’s hypocrisy and move on. But it should be stressed that what separates Pompeo is the seething self-righteousness he brings to the table when accused of impropriety. When asked about these improprieties at a brief news conference last week, Pompeo responded by attacking Sen. Robert Menendez for the latter’s ethical issues, going so far as to cite the federal case number.

Pompeo is worse than a hypocrite. He is a world-class prig, someone so convinced of his own morality that he believes himself superior to everyone else. What we have learned in the past 10 days is that Mike Pompeo’s priggishness exceeds his hypocrisy. I did not think that was possible.