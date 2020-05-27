The scandal began as a familiar genre for unfamiliar times: individual hypocrisy. On Friday night, the Guardian and Daily Mirror newspapers revealed that Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s right-hand man, had broken lockdown restrictions to travel across the country to his parents’ farm — after his wife had begun to show symptoms of covid-19. On Saturday, the same papers revealed that Cummings had further broken the restrictions by taking his family on a day trip from the farm.

The resulting blanket coverage on broadcast media and even government-friendly newspapers illustrated that this story had, to use the political phrase, “cut through.” The near-universal public reaction reflected disbelief, indignation and a raw feeling of injustice: Ordinary people had followed the rules at great personal expense, while the architect of those rules had not. At the time of the breach, the law required an exceptional reason to leave the house. Cummings’s journeys, and his failure to isolate at home when his wife was showing symptoms, contravened both the rules and guidelines. The opposition Labour Party quickly ran the line that it was “one rule for Boris Johnson’s closest adviser, another for everybody else.”

Cummings himself gave the story its potency: This is not just any adviser, but the singular embodiment of the administration. Widely caricatured in the media as Johnson’s puppet-master, he is not so much the power behind the throne as the power on it. He first reached public prominence as the leader of the victorious Leave campaign in the Brexit referendum. He quickly became famous for both his unorthodoxy and hauteur, developing such cult status that he was played in the movie about the referendum by Benedict Cumberbatch. Despite widespread unease even among Conservative MPs, for the past 10 months, he has enjoyed free rein to do much as he pleases.

All of which, of course, brings us to Johnson himself. On Sunday, he delivered one of the most extraordinary statements of any modern prime minister. Against the backdrop of unique public and cross-party anger, he took to a Downing Street lectern not to bury Cummings but to praise him. His adviser’s decisions merited neither contrition nor reprimand: Johnson outright endorsed them. Cummings had “followed the instincts of every father,” he declared. Indeed, he added, Cummings had “acted … with the overriding aim of stopping the spread of the virus and saving lives.” By such a formulation, parents who had followed the rules and quarantined in their own homes when they were sick let their families down, and a man who had transported the virus 260 miles had apparently helped curtail it.

The story had been easy to shut down and the scandal possible to avoid. Cummings could have resigned, or both men could have profusely apologized. But neither conceded a breath of humility or regret. “Acting on instinct” is not a defense written into the legislation on the coronavirus or indeed anything else. Instead of acknowledging that the rules had been broken, the prime minister retrospectively rewrote them.

Seasoned observers of Brexit are aware of the government’s Orwellian hue. Last week, the home secretary declared “we’re ending free movement to open Britain up to the world,” while a government which forecasts economic harm simultaneously insists we are “taking back control of our money.” Half the country wanted Brexit, and Johnson’s government seeks an emotional bond with them. But this was gaslighting of a different order. The prime minister was not simply telling citizens that what they had known to be rules had, in fact, been guidance. This time he was making an appeal not for Brexit, or the country, but himself. Johnson and Cummings entered power together and sealed their fates together. Johnson may fear, with good reason, that one will not leave Downing Street without the other.

Johnson thus confirmed, publicly and starkly, two things: an existential dependence on his one adviser, and his own hubris. Why, at a moment of unique national crisis, had he sacrificed so much political capital, goodwill and trust to save one man’s job? Why did he imagine that the story would just disappear, and both men would emerge unscathed?

Johnson’s career, as with his life, displays a trajectory of action without consequence. An embrace of privilege and appetite for getting what he wants has rendered him both spoiled and reckless. A man who has always tested limits has, indeed, ceased to believe they exist. The Cummings story is toxic because it so readily embodies Johnson: someone who not only gets away with everything but believes that is his right.

And yet, we have been here before. Last year, Johnson was found by the Supreme Court to have unlawfully suspended Parliament during his push to implement Brexit — a remarkable constitutional infringement for which he faced no sanction whatsoever. Then he staked his premiership on leaving the European Union on Oct. 31, then did not and carried on as though nothing had happened.

Like Donald Trump, Johnson is convinced that he can do what no prime minister ever has and defied the rules of political gravity forever. Winston Churchill, Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair were skilled and adored, and then dispatched. Johnson’s skill has been his good fortune. He was in the political wilderness when Theresa May unexpectedly made him foreign secretary. After May resigned, a desperate party saw that only Johnson (as former London mayor) had a track record of winning. And although he spent his first few weeks in office being booed at every public appearance, he faced, in Jeremy Corbyn, an opposition leader even more unpopular than he was.

And yet the coronavirus is a unique adversary. Although Johnson remained popular through the first weeks of the crisis — during which time he appeared to downplay the threat, boasted about shaking the hands of covid-19 patients, privately dubbed ventilator procurement “Operation Last Gasp,” then wound up in intensive care himself with the virus — poll numbers have since begun to turn against him. More dangerously, his defense of Cummings has sabotaged his public health strategy: If Johnson’s adviser does not need to follow the lockdown rules, neither does anyone else. One of the government’s behavioral scientists declared that the prime minister had “trashed” public messaging and more people would now die.

Johnson’s own brush with covid-19 delivered widespread public sympathy and boosted political support. Now he looks like a man whose judgment is failing and authority fading away. Even if Cummings does finally bow to pressure, the damage may well have been done. Sometimes cocky people can grow careless and showmen can run out of tricks. Perhaps, in the end, Johnson will again confound his critics. Maybe he really can walk on water. Staking thousands of lives to save an aide’s job is one hell of a way to find out.

