Not everyone is thrilled. Twenty Republican members of Congress have already sued to block remote voting. “We didn’t allow proxy voting during the Civil War, the Spanish Flu, while the Capitol was on fire, or in the wake of 9/11,” pointed out Chip Roy (R-Tex.), one of the 20. This is true. But it’s also true that we didn’t employ antibiotics during the Civil War, or stream Netflix during Hollywood’s Golden Age. Times change. Technology improves.

Today, in fact, the real problem with the House’s historic experiment with remote voting is that it isn’t ambitious enough. Currently scheduled to last just 45 days, the new House rules should not just be extended for as long as the coronavirus crisis continues. If we want to repair our dysfunctional Congress, giving lawmakers the best possible chance of advancing the legislation they were elected to pursue, remote voting should become a permanent feature of the House.

While floor votes have never been conducted remotely in any fashion, proxy voting, which allows members to direct colleagues to cast votes on their behalf and which is the type of remote voting set to be employed by members, already has some precedent in the House of Representatives. Through the 103rd Congress, which ended in 1994, 18 of the 22 standing committees permitted proxy voting, provided the members in question could prove they were unable to attend due to official business. They could ask questions at one committee hearing while casting votes in a second, or attend an urgent meeting without grinding their colleague’s business to a halt. This allowed lawmakers to manage their time far more flexibly, and sped up House business.

With the Republican Revolution of 1994, however, the proxy voting came to an end. As a political maneuver, cutting down on congressional absenteeism — real or perceived — fit nicely into Speaker Newt Gingrich’s Contract With America ethos. But just as important, abolishing proxies was part of a package of changes which, when combined, made it far more difficult for those House to function. The number of “legislative days” — that is, days when bills can be considered and moved toward passage — were cut from five per week to just three. Gingrich also encouraged lawmakers to return home to campaign in their districts as much as possible, rather than to remain in Washington to work on legislation.

Gingrich’s new rules slashed the amount of time available for bills to become law before the end of a legislative session; prioritized campaigning and fundraising over lawmaking; and, by ending proxy voting, made it more difficult to schedule committee hearings and move bills through the legislative process.

Future speakers, both Democrats and Republicans, largely kept Gingrich’s new rules in place. For one thing, as Gingrich predicted, a shorter workweek and more time spent in-district made campaigning for reelection easier. Meanwhile, as those campaigns became more expensive, representatives needed to spend more time fundraising, which meant less time for everything else. In other words, at exactly the time restrictions on remote voting became harsher than ever, members of Congress began spending more time than ever away from their districts. That’s not the only reason the percentage of bills to pass Congress has steadily declined over the last 30 years. But it certainly hasn’t helped.

At the same time, a rigid and inflexible ban on proxy voting has created situations that are both unnecessary and unfair. When Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) was a member of the House, for example, she once asked permission to use a proxy because she was about to go into labor. This was for an internal vote within the Democratic caucus, not even for a vote on a bill. Even so, under the rules, she was denied. It’s hard to see how denying then-Rep. Duckworth the chance to vote made the House function any better. Instead, a ban on proxy voting seems tailor-made to penalize new mothers, single parents and those with disabilities or underlying health issues — exactly the kinds of perspectives already underrepresented in Congress today.

So why not expand remote voting, allowing representatives to spend more time at home without sacrificing the ability to pass legislation, or to attend to medical emergencies without leaving their constituents unrepresented? In fairness, allowing remote voting to entirely replace in-person voting entirely might make the House less rather than more functional. For one thing, certain lawmakers would never leave the campaign trail if they never had to return to D.C. for votes. For another, the in-person voting requirement can sometimes create a useful deadline: one time-honored way to encourage lawmakers to put aside their differences on must-pass legislation is to make it the only thing standing between them and going home for Christmas.

But these were not the primary objections raised by the lawsuit filed against remote voting this week. Instead, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) argued that any proxy voting — no matter how limited or rarely used — would undermine the House’s ability to legislate. Remote voting, he said, would lead to “a small number of members dictating the businesses of the whole House while the people’s voice is diluted.”

Perhaps this objection made sense in 1995, when proxies were abolished. After all, back then, webmail was still new. Proxy voting on bills would indeed have given members at the Capitol access to vastly more information than those who remained in their districts. But today, vast volumes of information can travel between D.C. and representatives’ local offices instantly. Members can communicate with each other via text, email, Zoom, online conference call and any number of other methods that didn’t exist 25 years ago. All sorts of businesses are more mobile than ever. There’s no reason House business must remain mired in the era of Netscape and Windows 95.

This doesn’t mean remote voting should replace in-person voting entirely. But it does meant that remote voting should be used not just as an emergency measure, but as a reliable tool to make the legislative process more efficient. As a start, proxy voting should once again be allowed in committees, allowing lawmakers more flexibility over the time, and reducing the number of scheduling conflicts that can keep a bill stuck in limbo before going to the floor. Representatives should also be permitted to cast a proxy if they’re receiving medical treatment or attending to a family emergency.

Finally, while proxy voting shouldn’t become the new normal for floor votes, lawmakers should consider it for the increasingly rare moments when one party has control of the House, Senate, and White House, and bills can actually become law. It’s an unfortunate reality of our polarized times that these rare windows are the only chance many would-be laws have of passing. In such moments, proxy voting can and should be used to expedite the legislative process and get the most out of a brief productive spell.

A small change in the way members vote wouldn’t fix all the problems our country faces — or all the issues that gnaw at our political system. But it would make a meaningful difference, and be a rare step toward repairing our dysfunctional legislative process. Thanks to improved technology, the risks are relatively small. The benefits, in the form of more time to craft and pass meaningful laws, are both real and substantial.

During this pandemic, millions of Americans are realizing that working remotely is a much more viable and efficient option than it was just a few years ago. It’s time for Congress to learn that lesson, too.

