On Tuesday, the site decided to do something about it. After Trump declared that there was “NO WAY” that “mail-in ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent” — a claim belied by the long and successful history of the practice in America — Twitter slapped a note beneath the president’s words: “Get the facts about mail-in ballots.” The link directed readers to a statement by Twitter that “these claims are unsubstantiated, according to CNN, Washington Post and others,” along with a link to articles debunking the president’s conspiracy theory.

This predictably incensed Trump, who threatened social media companies with an executive order and fulminated that Twitter was “stifling FREE SPEECH.” Fact check: It was not. Twitter is a private company not bound by the First Amendment and was fully within its rights to take this action.

But while Twitter’s move may seem bold, it will not solve the problem it was designed to remedy. It’s a short-term fix that will only exacerbate the issue it is meant to address.

Twitter’s problem is partly about public relations. The company would like to distance itself from what malicious users do on its platform. (It’s the only major tech company that more people view negatively than positively.) But fact-checking one or more of Trump’s tweets won’t resolve this predicament — it just draws more attention to the president’s use of Twitter to spread untruths. And it sets a precedent that the company may regret. From this point forward, critics will demand similar fact-checks of every unhinged presidential proclamation, as well as of countless tweets by other people that fall afoul of the standard the company has now seemingly set.

Policing those tweets would keep Twitter quite busy. The Chinese Communist Party’s top officials, for example, have been running a shameless campaign on the site to falsely suggest that the novel coronavirus originated in the United States. Don’t these lies about the defining crisis of our time — coming from major political figures in one of the world’s most powerful countries — also demand a fact-check?

Just last week, the supreme leader of Iran went on one of his bizarre periodic rants about Israel (or as he calls it, the “cancerous tumor”). Is Twitter going to fact-check his claim that the home of half the world’s Jews is a malignant growth that must be excised — or is incitement to genocide of less concern than Trump’s false assertions about voter fraud?

4. The Zionist regime is a deadly, cancerous growth and a detriment to this region. It will undoubtedly be uprooted and destroyed. Then, the shame will fall on those who put their facilities at the service of normalization of relations with this regime. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 22, 2020

This past month, YouTube and Facebook banned the popular conspiracy theorist David Icke after he circulated anti-Semitic claims that the “Rothschild Zionists” were behind the coronavirus pandemic, which he asserted was also — somehow — a hoax. His verified Twitter account, however, is still very much alive, and he uses it to spread conspiracies about everything from 9/11 to climate change to vaccines. He has 328,000 followers, and his tweets regularly receive more engagement than articles by major news outlets. Will Twitter correct them?

Simply put, unless Twitter wants to commit itself to being the fact-checkers of the president, the Chinese regime, the Iranian theocracy and the world’s most prominent conspiracy theorists, the company will continue to be blamed for the misinformation that circulates on its platform — and has now only deepened the perception that it is accountable for all of it. We are already seeing the unintended results of the policy shift play out in real time. After pro-Trump partisans called out the company for correcting the president but not those Chinese officials pushing propaganda about the coronavirus’s origins, Twitter belatedly slapped a “get the facts about Covid-19” button on one official’s tweets — but not another’s.

Twitter is neither qualified nor capable of deciding which content on its platform deserves correction, and its inevitably patchwork approach will just fuel the victim complex of those it does correct and make Twitter appear selective and partisan.

There is, however, another way. Rather than picking and choosing particular tweets for attention — and thereby seeming to cater to the whims of the social media mob rather than getting ahead of it — Twitter could implement a simple, automated source-neutral approach. This would entail attaching informational tags to any tweet that includes particular hot button topics.

For example, if a user mentioned the Holocaust — a subject of frequent conspiratorial fervor — Twitter would instantly append a link with the words “learn more about the Holocaust,” directing readers to Israel’s Yad Vashem or the United States Holocaust Museum. It would not matter what the tweet was about, who posted it, or whether it denied the Holocaust or made an intelligent point. If the tweet was innocent, then the tag would simply allow readers to dive deeper into the topic, while if the tweet was mendacious, readers would be immediately directed to a correct source of information. YouTube has already begun applying a similar approach to videos mentioning things like the Holocaust or the novel coronavirus, linking to such sources as Encyclopedia Britannica and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (It does not yet include such subjects as 9/11 or vaccines — or voting by mail.)

Because this approach — unlike Twitter’s new system — would apply to users across the board, it would be less easily tarred as partisan. The very act of appending correct information to tweets discourages people who are peddling misinformation. Not only do such labels reduce the number of people being fooled, they make the entire act of propagandizing far less enticing. If bad actors know that their deceptive tweets will be automatically turned into advertisements for the very information they are trying to obscure, the motivation for the scam falls away.

There would no doubt be a robust debate about which terms would trigger such links. (It might have been hard to foresee that voting by mail would inspire conspiratorial tweeting, for example.) The shift would not end partisan bickering, though it might substantially reduce the scope of it.

But too often, conversations surrounding abuse on social media devolve into a binary choice between “doing nothing” or “censoring everything,” when in reality there is a wide array of options in between. To its credit, Twitter has taken a tentative step toward a middle path. Now it just needs to settle on an effective one.

