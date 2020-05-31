In a time far worse than today, Johnson withstood heavy criticism from those demanding law and order, instead demonstrating what effective leadership amid crisis looks like by working to foster long-term solutions.

Johnson actually entered April on a high note. On March 31, he had announced his decision not to seek reelection so he could focus on extricating U.S. forces from Vietnam. His poll numbers skyrocketed, and he wrote on April 4: “The world that day seemed to me a pretty good place.”

But news of King’s assassination changed everything. Across the country, protests broke out immediately, some near the White House.

Unfortunately, Johnson had experience dealing with such uprisings. In 1965, police brutality in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles sparked unrest. That violence, however, paled in comparison to Detroit in the summer of 1967, when police actions generated confrontations that led to 43 deaths, thousands arrested and millions in damage. These experiences shaped Johnson’s response in 1968.

His immediate reaction was not to send in troops, but instead to push solutions to the underlying issues sparking the outrage. Johnson first announced a billion-dollar plan to improve African American lives. When some advisers balked, he barked: “G-----n it, this country has got to do more for these people, and the time to start is now.”

He also mobilized civil rights leaders to help quell the violence. At a White House meeting with them on the morning of April 5, Johnson acknowledged: “If I were a kid in Harlem, I know what I’d be thinking right now: I’d be thinking that the whites have declared open season on my people, and they’re going to pick us off one by one unless I get a gun and pick them off first.”

He promoted a balanced approach, fusing empathy with denunciations of the violence, noting: “We need something positive to carry to the people. Otherwise we’ll be caught with nothing. And the people just won’t behave in a vacuum.”

Johnson also made public appeals for calm through symbolic acts. When the meeting with civil rights leaders ended, Johnson accompanied them to Washington National Cathedral to honor King. After returning to the White House, he made a national address flanked by the civil rights leaders.

He emphasized (despite having broken with King over Vietnam): “No words of ours … can fill the void of the eloquent voice that has been stilled.” Johnson stressed that more work needed to be done “with urgency, with resolve and with new energy” to accomplish all possible “until we do overcome.”

Despite the president’s efforts to calm the nation, violent protests continued across the country. Not long after, the smell of burning timbers began wafting into the White House.

While hoping to find ways to quell the protests without bloody force, Johnson prepared to use U.S. troops. Nonetheless, he showed great restraint. He told his commanders he wanted to “make sure none of them are trigger-happy. … I don’t want anybody — repeat — anybody, shot if it can be avoided.”

Johnson also understood the need to work with state and local officials, the people closest to the conflict. The night of King’s death, he told one mayor: “Don’t, please, send your skinny little rookies out with great big guns and all by themselves — if shooting starts, it may never stop.”

He told others: “For God’s sake, go see the people, let them see you, let them know you care, that we all care.” Some listened, including New York Mayor John Lindsay, who headed into Harlem with civil rights leaders to work the crowds, limiting the explosion that engulfed other cities, such as Chicago.

But, ultimately, Johnson committed U.S. troops into the cities. To some extent, this was actually an attempt to lessen bloodshed, because the president feared the lack of discipline of the local police or the National Guard. That included in Washington, where troops soon arrived to pile up sandbags and station machine guns around the White House and on the steps of the Capitol.

When they entered, however, they were under strict orders not to shoot without an officer’s command. Some in Congress complained. Sen. Robert Byrd (D-W.Va.) argued “looters should be shot, if they are adults (but not killed, just in the leg)” and that the “time for restraint is ended.” Sen. Richard Russell (D-Ga.) added that he could not understand why some of the soldiers lacked live ammunition.

But Johnson was resolute in resisting this pressure, aiming instead to save lives, especially African Americans.

The well-disciplined troops helped restore order, firing only three bullets during the entire time in the District. But, it was not as easy in Chicago and Baltimore, where the police and guard used more deadly force, much to Johnson’s great chagrin.

Johnson simultaneously continued pressing for programs that addressed the root causes of the discontent. However, he encountered strong opposition. Harry McPherson, a prominent Johnson aide, noted that blue-collar whites and others “simply saw no relationship between the issues of racial justice … and people stealing television sets from gutted stores.”

Many conservatives agreed, and presidential candidates Richard Nixon and George Wallace strengthened their calls for law and order. Maryland Gov. Spiro Agnew’s hard-line stand on the rioting in Baltimore even catapulted him into the national spotlight and the vice presidency.

This growing opposition and his weakened position as a lame-duck president ultimately undermined Johnson’s efforts to address the underlying causes of the uprisings, and his only legislative success was the Fair Housing Act that had been stalled for years under opposition from conservatives in both parties. More enduring was the Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act, which Johnson also signed into law that year. This legislation ultimately reinforced the power and resources of local law enforcement and escalated a war on crime that targeted minority communities and undermined his other social welfare initiatives.

Within a week, most of the worst violence had subsided. Even as it waned, Johnson reflected on the overflowing jails, burned buildings and deaths. He told an aide: “What did you expect? I don’t know why we’re surprised. When you put your foot on a man’s neck and hold him down for 300 years, and then you let him up, what’s he going to do? He’s going to knock your block off.”

Johnson keenly understood the deeper problems, even if he avoided reckoning with the ways in which his administration’s criminal justice policies perpetuated violence against minorities. In 1972, right before his death, he told an audience: “Let’s watch what’s been done, and see it preserved, but let’s say we have just begun, and let’s go on. Until every boy and girl born in this land, whatever state, whatever color, can stand on the same ground, our job will not be done.”

Ultimately, Johnson handled the crisis in 1968 about as well as possible. Judicious in his use of force, the president comforted and calmed many Americans, and he actively tried to address the root causes of the rioting and, equally importantly, convey to African Americans that he was doing so. Johnson’s strength and restraint made a difference, as a reliance on force or overheated rhetoric intended to appease conservative Southern supporters would have led to many more deaths and further alienation.