Born on May 18, 1920, in the little Polish town of Wadowice, Karol Wojtyła grew up in a brand new independent Polish Republic created out of the geopolitical collapse of European empires following World War I. His childhood belonged to the decade when Woodrow Wilson’s principle of national self-determination, and the internationalist principles of the League of Nations, dominated Europe.

But World War II demolished that world and the Nazi occupation of Poland killed 6 million Polish citizens, including the murder of 3 million Polish Jews. Wojtyła, who grew up playing soccer with Jewish kids, came of age in a Europe utterly brutalized by the horrors of wartime. In 1946, he was ordained into the priesthood with a commitment to the importance of the Church for rebuilding postwar Poland.

AD

AD

Yet, Wojtyła’s entry into the priesthood coincided with Stalin consolidating political control over Eastern Europe. This meant that Wojtyła’s vocation — particularly focused on giving spiritual guidance to the younger postwar generation — was tested in the crucible of a great ideological struggle between Polish Catholicism and Soviet communism.

Becoming the youngest Polish bishop in 1958 and archbishop of Krakow in 1964, Wojtyła was under constant secret police surveillance in a Communist Party state hostile to religion. Yet, he still campaigned to erect a church in the Stalinist steel town of Nowa Huta, and dedicated himself to the celebration of the millennium of Polish Christianity in 1966. He was particularly skillful at pressuring the regime for Catholic causes, while avoiding direct political conflict and police repression.

In 1978, Wojtyła became the first non-Italian pope in more than four centuries. He used his position to renew the fusion of Roman Catholicism and Polish nationalism, becoming the spiritual mentor of the Polish Solidarity movement that would ultimately bring about the end of Polish communism in 1989.

AD

AD

Polish writer Kazimierz Brandys, himself a disillusioned communist, observed in his diary, “On the day Karol Wojtyła’s election to the papacy was announced, people ran through the streets of Warsaw shouting with joy … ‘Did you hear? It’s a miracle! A miracle!’ … Suddenly in the course of an hour everyone had become messianic … Overnight Karol Wojtyła has become the legendary emissary of Providence.”

What was perhaps most astonishing about John Paul II was how easily he slipped into a providential role, kissing the Polish soil at the Warsaw airport when he arrived for his first papal visit in 1979. He spoke in a carefully coded way to his Polish audience about the Polish commitment to freedom, and about the “dignity of the human person,” declaring that “it is impossible without Christ to understand the history of the Polish nation.” Though in Poland John Paul never denounced the communist government explicitly, his audience understood perfectly that they were being encouraged to resist.

In 1981, when the Communist government declared martial law and suppressed Solidarity, John Paul appeared for an evening rosary for Poland from his window overlooking St. Peter’s Square in Rome and delivered a message to inspire spiritual resistance to such oppression. “Solidarity with the Polish people serves to confirm certain inalienable values and principles as the rights of man,” he declared.

AD

AD

Today, a bronze sculptural group in Gdańsk, the birthplace of Solidarity, shows John Paul strolling alongside Ronald Reagan, as the joint nemeses of Cold War communism. But John Paul was not just an anti-Communist crusader. He affirmed the importance and dignity of human “personhood” as a separate value that belonged neither to the Communist Party state nor to the post-communist market economy — a value that he envisioned as capable of bringing humanity together in a post-Cold War world of peaceful coexistence and cooperation.

No pope ever traveled the world so widely or so charismatically as John Paul did, from Albania, Argentina and Armenia, to Ukraine, Venezuela and Zimbabwe. He achieved powerful breakthroughs and reconciliations: traveling to Israel and visiting Yad Vashem, as he stepped back from a long tradition of Catholic anti-Judaism, going to Greece and meeting with the Orthodox Archbishop of Athens in an effort to heal a millennium of divisive schism, visiting Canterbury and praying alongside the Anglican archbishop at the site of Saint Thomas Becket’s martyrdom. John Paul II was an international star and one of the great media personalities of the late 20th century.

But he was not always flexible and adaptive in his vision or his policies which adhered to a dogmatic theological conservatism. Even though, as a young bishop, he himself had participated in the work of the Second Vatican Council, helping to draft the affirmation of a new Christian humanism in the document “Gaudium et Spes” (Joy and Hope), his later orthodoxy undermined the promise of Church reform. John Paul notably failed to rethink and expand the role of women in the institutional church.

AD

AD

Furthermore, his failure to confront the widespread practice of sexual abuse within the Roman Catholic clergy, erupting as public scandal during the final years of his papacy, underlined the complicity of the institutional Church in concealing such abuse over the course of decades.

Perhaps most disturbing to consider during the current pandemic: John Paul’s papacy, dating from 1978, coincided with the advent of HIV/AIDS, and yet he stubbornly insisted throughout his reign that the use of condoms was forbidden as a sin. He was enough of a scientific thinker to concede in 1992, at long last, that Galileo — and not the Church — had been right about the heliocentric solar system. He was not, however, able to cooperate with public health authorities to think about saving lives — especially in Africa — during the HIV/AIDS crisis.

John Paul’s vision of the post-Cold War world included a newly united Europe, spiritually recharged by the values of the post-communist countries of Eastern Europe, and Poland did enter the European Union in 2004 just one year before his death. But now, with Pope Francis in the Vatican, we confront another age of crisis when both statesmen and spiritual leaders will have to contribute to remaking societies and economies.

AD

AD